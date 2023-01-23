What the 49ers are saying after beating the Cowboys

The 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season and the third time in four years after beating the Cowboys 19-12 Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers’ defense was the star unit, picking off Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott twice and holding him to 206 yards on 23-of-37 passing. Fred Warner led the way with nine tackles and notched a red-zone interception late in the second quarter. Deommodore Lenoir made the 49ers’ other pick in the first quarter, leading to a Robbie Gould field goal to open the scoring.

The San Francisco offense wasn’t flashy, but it wore down the Cowboys’ defense in the second half, with two drives of six minutes or longer that terminated with fourth-quarter scores: A 2-yard Christian McCaffrey rushing touchdown to open the quarter and a 28-yard Gould field goal with just over three minutes left.

In between, the Cowboys mustered a drive of their own that netted a 43-yard field goal by Brett Maher, but Dallas couldn’t answer late and failed on a last-ditch trick play as time expired to end the game.

Brock Purdy had his first game without a touchdown since taking over as the 49ers’ starter, but he did finish with a respectable stat line: 19-of-29 passing for 214 yards. Elijah Mitchell paced the 49ers with 51 yards on 14 carries, including several key runs late to ice the victory. Gould made all four of his field-goal attempts, and George Kittle led the 49ers in receiving, with 95 yards on five catches, including a 30-yard juggling grab on the drive that led to McCaffrey’s score.

Next up is a date in Philadelphia a week from today for a shot at the Super Bowl. Kickoff is set for noon (PT) on Fox.

Here’s what the Niners had to say after the win:

Kyle Shanahan

On what stood out from this game:

I feel great. We had a feeling it would be like that and prepared that way. We have a lot of respect for that team, all three phases. We felt we really had to run the ball to negate their pass rush which is really special. To get over 30 carries when we’re averaging just 3.5, that shows how good the team is doing. We wore them down a little bit.

On his team’s rushing performance:

I don’t think in the first half, we had one first down running the ball — I think they were all throwing the ball and I think that changed big in the second half so we still got to go on a little bit, wore them down a little bit.

On Kittle’s catch:

Explosives can jump-start you better than anything and he definitely wasn’t the primary on that and they defended the play very well.

On the defense:

We just made them work for everything. When you take away the run game and you don’t have to be too risky in your coverages, it makes it hard to get explosives and our guys just kept doing it all game.

On the defense holding up after McCloud’s punt fumble:

Ray-Ray’s been unbelievable all year … For them to be down there so quickly and for our defense to hold them to three to tie up the game, and we were able to weather the storm right there, it was a big play.

On whether he shouted at Purdy for holding the ball too long:

(jokingly) No, I never yell.

On Purdy:

He made a number of plays. By no means was anything perfect for the whole offense or the whole team, but it seemed like playoff football that game. We were stressing the run game on both sides, and in turnovers, and we did both of those.

On whether they’ll step up another level for Philly next week:

I don’t think you take anything a level up. You try to do as good as you can every single week and I think we got a pretty good team, very talented team and a team that plays well together. I know they do. They’ve been as good as anyone since the beginning of the year and all the way to right now. If you looked at the beginning of the year, you thought Philly would be the last team right here and that’s the way it’s ended up. So we’re going down there, hopefully have a good week of practice and looking forward to the challenge.

On whether they can reflect on three NFC title games in four years:

Not at all yet. Wish we did. But you work so hard to get to these points, these situations, and all we could think about is winning that game and once we did, it’s fun for a little bit but it’s more once you get into the locker room, it’s just ‘All right, now let’s move on to the next one.’

On message to Purdy entering NFC Championship Game:

It’s like every other game. You won’t be able to hear as well, so don’t make it anything more than that … Going to get a good team in a tough environment and sometimes it’s fun to go on the road.

On running the clock near the end of the first half: