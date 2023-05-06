Windsor’s Karen Chequer-Pfeiffer goes 4-for-4 at national triathlon event

Karen Chequer-Pfeiffer dominated her competition to win four separate events at U.S. triathlon’s recent national championships in Texas.|
May 5, 2023, 5:46PM
Longtime Windsor resident Karen Chequer-Pfeiffer dominated her competition to win four separate events at U.S. triathlon’s recent national championships in Texas.

Chequer-Pfeiffer, 65, finished first in the 65-69 age group in supersprint triathlon, aquathlon, sprint triathlon and standard aquabike, all of which combine two or three of running, cycling and swimming at varying distances.

Her victories qualify Chequer-Pfeiffer to compete in next year’s triathlon world championships. First, though, she’ll head to Germany laterthis year for a try at a world title in sprint triathlon.

