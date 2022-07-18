Tips for hardening your home against wildfire

The National Fire Protection Association offers some suggestions to help mitigate the risk against wildfire. They include:

Trim branches that are overhanging the structure.

Prune branches of large trees up to 6 to 10 feet from the ground.

Remove plants that contain resins, oils and waxes.

Use crushed stone or gravel instead of flammable mulches from up to 5 feet around the home.

Consider buying a “class A” fire-rated roof. Those that are made of composite shingles, metal, concrete and clay tiles provide the best protection.

Place screens on roof and attic vents to prevent embers from going inside.

For more information, go to www.nfpa.org.