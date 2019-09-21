Sutter embarks on $173 million expansion of Santa Rosa hospital

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital last week broke ground on a $173 million hospital expansion and renovation intended to relieve overcrowding in a hospital that has seen rapid growth in patients since it opened only five years ago.

The expansion, scheduled to be completed by September 2022, will greatly increase the number of beds and reduce the reliance on neighboring medical centers, said Mike Purvis, the hospital’s CEO.

“Right now because of capacity, we often need to transfer patients to other hospitals,” he said. “This will mean less disruption and more continuity in terms of care.”

Sutter Health will invest $158 million to cover the expansion cost. Another $15 million is expected to be raised through a five-year capital campaign.

Purvis said since the hospital opened in 2014, the number of visits to the emergency department has increased 40%. The hospital now gets about 37,000 annual visits to the emergency department and admits nearly 7,000 patients a year overall.

“Having additional beds will allow us to offer a bed to everyone in emergency or medical and surgical services,” Purvis said, noting the project wlll mean the hospital will need to add employees.

The existing 84-bed, 183,817-square-foot hospital, which cost $284 million to build, will continue to operate during construction. Work on the new 3-story, 67,000-square-foot tower on the east side of the hospital is expected to begin Monday.

The expansion will include 40 medical, surgical beds (20 on each of the top two floors), two new operating rooms, 20 intensive-care units beds and 11 post-anesthesia care beds.

The expansion also will allow Sutter to renovate 10,713 square feet of space in the existing hospital. In doing so, Sutter plans to add nine emergency department bays, which will give the hospital 22 emergency bays. The renovation will allow the hospital to expand dietary, laboratory and blood bank services.

Sutter officials said last week they’re hoping to minimize the level of disruption caused by the two-year construction project.

Most of the disruption will occur during the foundation and steel structure work, the first two construction phases. But hospital officials said the exterior walls of the new tower will be erected using prefabricated panels, a construction process that never has been used before at a local hospital.

Matthew Boersma, senior project manager for HerreroBoldt, the construction manager/general contractor for the expansion, said the wall panels will be fabricated off-site, even as the steel structure is erected.

On Friday, hospital officials and local politicians gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the expansion site. Sonoma County supervisor James Gore, whose 4th district includes the Sutter campus, recalled the Sutter staff’s efforts to get the hospital reopened after the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

“This isn’t just about a building,” Gore said. “It’s filled with service, commitment and resilience to the top level.”

Julie Petrini, CEO of Sutter Bay Hospitals, said completion of the larger hospital “can’t come soon enough” to meet the needs of the community.

“I realize that we have a full hospital almost each and every day,” she said.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose 3rd district includes the site of the old Sutter hospital on Chanate Road, said last week the hospital was built too small to begin with.