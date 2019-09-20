Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 11

One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 11 ranging in price from $60,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 7199 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on Aug. 12. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,556 square foot home featured a chef's kitchen, two dining areas, two living rooms, an office, craft room, game room, 44-foot pool and a tennis court.

Bodega Bay

6167 Highway 1, $60,000

20480 Mockingbird Road, $1,045,000

Cloverdale

117 E. Third St., $397,000

118 University St., $480,000

215 E. Third St., $510,000

579 School St., $510,000

101 Polaris Court, $645,000

Cotati

8531 Loretto Ave., $465,000

1 Dino Court, $610,000

257 Veronda Ave., $680,000

Glen Ellen

12100 Dunbar Road, $600,000

Guerneville

17689 Orchard Ave., $465,000

17456 Orchard Ave., $499,000

8155 Mondo Way, $810,000

15020 Leasowe Lane, $1,150,000

Healdsburg

230 Terrace Blvd., $560,000

113 Smith Court, $799,000

117 Ferrero Drive, $949,000

515 College St., $1,200,000

Kenwood

850 Adobe Canyon Road, $849,000

Monte Rio

21568 Starrett Hill Drive, $290,000

21854 East St., $406,000

Petaluma

38 Burlington Drive, $566,000

1560 Trellis Lane, $607,000

34 Dupree Court, $655,000

1423 Ivy Lane, $670,000

1152 Daniel Drive, $699,000

908 Saint Francis Drive, $728,000

725 Mountain View Ave., $730,000

1841 Sandstone Drive, $790,000

724 Olive St., $850,000

6 Windsor Lane, $934,000

458 Hawk Drive, $975,000

14 La Cresta Drive, $1,000,000

451 Amber Way, $1,275,000

285 Feather Hill Lane, $1,418,000

5215 Lakeville Highway 1, $2,900,000

Rohnert Park

1370 Marigold Place, $540,000

1435 Georgia Court, $547,000

1351 Mattice Lane, $580,000

7467 Michael Way, $605,000

959 Ellen Court, $655,000

504 Dixie Court, $825,000

Santa Rosa

3801 Crestview Drive, $171,000

3961 Millbrook Drive, $250,000

1710 Mission Blvd., $320,000

1659 Greeneich Ave., $418,500

1368 Trombetta St., $521,000

1014 Jack London Drive, $525,000

3671 Mocha Lane, $535,000

3945 Sacramento Ave., $539,000

741 W. Eighth St., $545,000

2218 Meteorite Lane, $548,000

2446 Prairie Lane, $555,000

120 Roweland Court, $560,000

1025 Waterbrook Court, $565,000

1716 Mariposa Drive, $565,000

1991 Pine Meadow Drive, $565,000

2333 Gambels Way, $577,500

1720 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $585,000

5320 San Luis Ave., $623,000

4525 Hargrave Ave., $699,000

1129 Sunnyslope Drive, $699,000

6229 Highway 12, $700,000

321 Saint Thomas Court, $720,000

2920 Claremont Drive, $727,500

5404 Santa Teresa Ave., $777,500

3926 Petaluma Hill Road, $781,500

1335 Saint Francis Road, $826,000

1161 Irwin Lane, $875,000

4455 Hall Road, $919,000

432 Woodley Place, $932,000

6323 Meadowridge Drive, $950,000

7011 Erland Road, $967,000

5310 Stow Circle, $1,250,000

5915 Sailing Hawk Place, $1,500,000

1540 Manzanita Ave., $1,810,000

3551 Kendell Hill Drive, $2,525,000

Sebastopol

360 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $143,000

708 N. Main St., $729,000

7290 Palm Ave., $875,000

6031 Fredricks Road, $930,000

2477 Green Hill Road, $1,075,000

Sonoma

182 Avenida Barbera, $400,000

17156 Cedar Ave., $605,000

233 Avenida Barbera, $620,000

301 Mountain Ave., $740,000

443 Church St., $800,000

810 Donald St., $863,000

7199 Grove St., $3,500,000

The Sea Ranch

398 Big Tree Close, $525,000

41216 Ceanothus, $599,000

37 Wild Iris, $842,000

250 Ballast Road, $1,815,000

Windsor

549 Wild Oak Drive, $535,000

307 Northampton Drive, $616,000

401 Ginny Drive, $667,000

710 Decanter Circle, $672,500

9445 Valle Vista Court, $780,000

410 Bordeaux Way, $790,000

1348 Birdie Drive, $806,500

8738 Merlot Way, $879,000

1018 Elsbree Lane, $1,110,000

1455 Sanders Road, $1,357,500

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.