Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 11
One hundred and four single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Aug. 11 ranging in price from $60,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 7199 Grove St. in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on Aug. 12. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,556 square foot home featured a chef's kitchen, two dining areas, two living rooms, an office, craft room, game room, 44-foot pool and a tennis court.
Bodega Bay
6167 Highway 1, $60,000
20480 Mockingbird Road, $1,045,000
Cloverdale
117 E. Third St., $397,000
118 University St., $480,000
215 E. Third St., $510,000
579 School St., $510,000
101 Polaris Court, $645,000
Cotati
8531 Loretto Ave., $465,000
1 Dino Court, $610,000
257 Veronda Ave., $680,000
Glen Ellen
12100 Dunbar Road, $600,000
Guerneville
17689 Orchard Ave., $465,000
17456 Orchard Ave., $499,000
8155 Mondo Way, $810,000
15020 Leasowe Lane, $1,150,000
Healdsburg
230 Terrace Blvd., $560,000
113 Smith Court, $799,000
117 Ferrero Drive, $949,000
515 College St., $1,200,000
Kenwood
850 Adobe Canyon Road, $849,000
Monte Rio
21568 Starrett Hill Drive, $290,000
21854 East St., $406,000
Petaluma
38 Burlington Drive, $566,000
1560 Trellis Lane, $607,000
34 Dupree Court, $655,000
1423 Ivy Lane, $670,000
1152 Daniel Drive, $699,000
908 Saint Francis Drive, $728,000
725 Mountain View Ave., $730,000
1841 Sandstone Drive, $790,000
724 Olive St., $850,000
6 Windsor Lane, $934,000
458 Hawk Drive, $975,000
14 La Cresta Drive, $1,000,000
451 Amber Way, $1,275,000
285 Feather Hill Lane, $1,418,000
5215 Lakeville Highway 1, $2,900,000
Rohnert Park
1370 Marigold Place, $540,000
1435 Georgia Court, $547,000
1351 Mattice Lane, $580,000
7467 Michael Way, $605,000
959 Ellen Court, $655,000
504 Dixie Court, $825,000
Santa Rosa
3801 Crestview Drive, $171,000
3961 Millbrook Drive, $250,000
1710 Mission Blvd., $320,000
1659 Greeneich Ave., $418,500
1368 Trombetta St., $521,000
1014 Jack London Drive, $525,000
3671 Mocha Lane, $535,000
3945 Sacramento Ave., $539,000
741 W. Eighth St., $545,000
2218 Meteorite Lane, $548,000
2446 Prairie Lane, $555,000
120 Roweland Court, $560,000
1025 Waterbrook Court, $565,000
1716 Mariposa Drive, $565,000
1991 Pine Meadow Drive, $565,000
2333 Gambels Way, $577,500
1720 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $585,000
5320 San Luis Ave., $623,000
4525 Hargrave Ave., $699,000
1129 Sunnyslope Drive, $699,000
6229 Highway 12, $700,000
321 Saint Thomas Court, $720,000
2920 Claremont Drive, $727,500
5404 Santa Teresa Ave., $777,500
3926 Petaluma Hill Road, $781,500
1335 Saint Francis Road, $826,000
1161 Irwin Lane, $875,000
4455 Hall Road, $919,000
432 Woodley Place, $932,000
6323 Meadowridge Drive, $950,000
7011 Erland Road, $967,000
5310 Stow Circle, $1,250,000
5915 Sailing Hawk Place, $1,500,000
1540 Manzanita Ave., $1,810,000
3551 Kendell Hill Drive, $2,525,000
Sebastopol
360 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $143,000
708 N. Main St., $729,000
7290 Palm Ave., $875,000
6031 Fredricks Road, $930,000
2477 Green Hill Road, $1,075,000
Sonoma
182 Avenida Barbera, $400,000
17156 Cedar Ave., $605,000
233 Avenida Barbera, $620,000
301 Mountain Ave., $740,000
443 Church St., $800,000
810 Donald St., $863,000
7199 Grove St., $3,500,000
The Sea Ranch
398 Big Tree Close, $525,000
41216 Ceanothus, $599,000
37 Wild Iris, $842,000
250 Ballast Road, $1,815,000
Windsor
549 Wild Oak Drive, $535,000
307 Northampton Drive, $616,000
401 Ginny Drive, $667,000
710 Decanter Circle, $672,500
9445 Valle Vista Court, $780,000
410 Bordeaux Way, $790,000
1348 Birdie Drive, $806,500
8738 Merlot Way, $879,000
1018 Elsbree Lane, $1,110,000
1455 Sanders Road, $1,357,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter