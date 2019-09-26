Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 18
One hundred and one single-family homes sold in Sonoma during the week of Aug. 18 ranging in price from $195,000 to $3.7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5722 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,745,000 on Aug. 19. This elegant 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 4,192 square foot residence included a grand entry with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, two guest casitas, an infinity pool, spa, wine room and views of the Mayacamas mountains.
Cloverdale
586 Hillside Drive, $590,000
Cotati
8939 Poplar Ave., $890,000
Fulton
100 Wood Ranch Road, $1,740,000
Geyserville
52 Bosworth Lane, $630,000
45 Geyser Ridge, $730,500
Glen Ellen
868 Madrone Road, $320,000
Guerneville
15285 Willow Road, $318,500
17552 River Lane, $335,000
15861 River Road, $350,000
14300 McLane Ave., $465,000
14216 Mill St., $589,500
16661 Center Way, $600,000
Healdsburg
715 Alexander Valley Road, $875,000
Kenwood
190 Adobe Canyon Road, $730,000
Penngrove
9960 Oak St., $605,909
Petaluma
100 Glacier Court, $545,000
1440 Meadowlark Lane, $598,000
2056 Easton Drive, $620,000
1412 Quail Drive, $650,000
2012 Chetwood Drive, $688,000
1633 Sequoia Drive, $710,000
1801 Meadowview Drive, $725,000
12 Horseshoe Bay Court, $753,000
922 B St., $852,000
4735 Bodega Ave., $1,705,000
Rohnert Park
1105 Eleanor Ave., $530,000
200 Alma Ave., $549,000
1540 Griffin Way, $625,000
4576 Harmony Place, $685,000
5644 Kelsey Place, $686,500
1726 Waterside Lane, $695,000
5652 Kelsey Place, $703,500
Santa Rosa
4590 Lambert Drive, $195,000
3540 Flintwood Drive, $235,000
234 Angela Drive, $288,000
783 Mark West Springs Road, $350,000
1244 Olive St., $350,000
2992 Sunny Wood Circle, $425,000
7410 Oakmont Drive, $435,000
129 Valley Oaks Drive, $490,000
2233 Midway Drive, $505,000
4557 Earhart Ave., $532,500
2321 Sophia Drive, $540,000
6900 Oak Leaf Drive, $556,500
2328 Brompton Ave., $575,000
937 Brunello Drive, $580,000
1487 Aragon Court, $599,000
8841 Hood Mountain Way, $600,000
4307 Princeton Way, $605,000
2479 Parkcreek Drive, $625,000
2323 Sage Brush Drive, $626,000
1987 Dogwood Drive, $639,000
3530 Fir Drive, $641,000
7033 Foothill Ranch Road, $700,000
1516 Hexem Ave., $710,000
1948 Belmont Court, $712,000
3640 Primrose Ave., $714,500
3553 Fir Drive, $717,000
2519 Grosse Ave., $720,000
2900 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $805,000
4885 Devonshire Place, $820,000
9228 Oak Trail Circle, $865,000
2421 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $875,000
1324 Zachery Place, $875,000
3992 Millbrook Drive, $920,000
1455 Hawk Crest Place, $1,095,000
3646 Rutherford Way, $1,300,000
4647 Sullivan Way, $1,375,000
3658 Rutherford Way, $1,399,000
6020 Melita Road, $1,639,500
5722 Cottage Ridge Road, $3,745,000
Sebastopol
14142 Morelli Lane, $400,000
7415 Shaun Court, $609,500
8260 Valley View Drive, $644,000
5973 Lone Pine Road, $650,000
11833 Green Valley Road, $760,000
7504 E. Hurlbut Ave., $870,000
312 Sparkes Road, $871,000
1136 McFarlane Ave., $900,000
1099 Cunningham Road, $1,100,000
3060 Burnside Road, $1,175,000
9345 Ross Station Road, $1,185,000
4320 Cooks Lane, $1,200,000
1327 Cooper Road, $1,220,000
400 Ross Lane, $2,264,500
Sonoma
20824 Via Colombard, $536,000
120 E. Agua Caliente Road, $550,000
764 Country Meadow Lane, $630,000
402 W. Verano Ave., $675,000
18827 Nikki Drive, $675,000
896 Los Robles Drive, $678,000
648 White Briar Drive, $745,000
1480 Sperring Road, $1,625,000
21855 Hyde Road, $1,665,000
479 E. Walnut St., $2,000,000
The Sea Ranch
35211 Crows Nest Drive, $535,000
Windsor
9738 Binggelli Drive, $530,000
404 Duncan Drive, $565,000
7802 Carano Way, $755,000
219 Chris St., $803,000
165 Moll Drive, $875,000
