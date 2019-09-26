Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Aug. 18

One hundred and one single-family homes sold in Sonoma during the week of Aug. 18 ranging in price from $195,000 to $3.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5722 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,745,000 on Aug. 19. This elegant 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 4,192 square foot residence included a grand entry with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, two guest casitas, an infinity pool, spa, wine room and views of the Mayacamas mountains.

Cloverdale

586 Hillside Drive, $590,000

Cotati

8939 Poplar Ave., $890,000

Fulton

100 Wood Ranch Road, $1,740,000

Geyserville

52 Bosworth Lane, $630,000

45 Geyser Ridge, $730,500

Glen Ellen

868 Madrone Road, $320,000

Guerneville

15285 Willow Road, $318,500

17552 River Lane, $335,000

15861 River Road, $350,000

14300 McLane Ave., $465,000

14216 Mill St., $589,500

16661 Center Way, $600,000

Healdsburg

715 Alexander Valley Road, $875,000

Kenwood

190 Adobe Canyon Road, $730,000

Penngrove

9960 Oak St., $605,909

Petaluma

100 Glacier Court, $545,000

1440 Meadowlark Lane, $598,000

2056 Easton Drive, $620,000

1412 Quail Drive, $650,000

2012 Chetwood Drive, $688,000

1633 Sequoia Drive, $710,000

1801 Meadowview Drive, $725,000

12 Horseshoe Bay Court, $753,000

922 B St., $852,000

4735 Bodega Ave., $1,705,000

Rohnert Park

1105 Eleanor Ave., $530,000

200 Alma Ave., $549,000

1540 Griffin Way, $625,000

4576 Harmony Place, $685,000

5644 Kelsey Place, $686,500

1726 Waterside Lane, $695,000

5652 Kelsey Place, $703,500

Santa Rosa

4590 Lambert Drive, $195,000

3540 Flintwood Drive, $235,000

234 Angela Drive, $288,000

783 Mark West Springs Road, $350,000

1244 Olive St., $350,000

2992 Sunny Wood Circle, $425,000

7410 Oakmont Drive, $435,000

129 Valley Oaks Drive, $490,000

2233 Midway Drive, $505,000

4557 Earhart Ave., $532,500

2321 Sophia Drive, $540,000

6900 Oak Leaf Drive, $556,500

2328 Brompton Ave., $575,000

937 Brunello Drive, $580,000

1487 Aragon Court, $599,000

8841 Hood Mountain Way, $600,000

4307 Princeton Way, $605,000

2479 Parkcreek Drive, $625,000

2323 Sage Brush Drive, $626,000

1987 Dogwood Drive, $639,000

3530 Fir Drive, $641,000

7033 Foothill Ranch Road, $700,000

1516 Hexem Ave., $710,000

1948 Belmont Court, $712,000

3640 Primrose Ave., $714,500

3553 Fir Drive, $717,000

2519 Grosse Ave., $720,000

2900 Old Bennett Ridge Road, $805,000

4885 Devonshire Place, $820,000

9228 Oak Trail Circle, $865,000

2421 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $875,000

1324 Zachery Place, $875,000

3992 Millbrook Drive, $920,000

1455 Hawk Crest Place, $1,095,000

3646 Rutherford Way, $1,300,000

4647 Sullivan Way, $1,375,000

3658 Rutherford Way, $1,399,000

6020 Melita Road, $1,639,500

5722 Cottage Ridge Road, $3,745,000

Sebastopol

14142 Morelli Lane, $400,000

7415 Shaun Court, $609,500

8260 Valley View Drive, $644,000

5973 Lone Pine Road, $650,000

11833 Green Valley Road, $760,000

7504 E. Hurlbut Ave., $870,000

312 Sparkes Road, $871,000

1136 McFarlane Ave., $900,000

1099 Cunningham Road, $1,100,000

3060 Burnside Road, $1,175,000

9345 Ross Station Road, $1,185,000

4320 Cooks Lane, $1,200,000

1327 Cooper Road, $1,220,000

400 Ross Lane, $2,264,500

Sonoma

20824 Via Colombard, $536,000

120 E. Agua Caliente Road, $550,000

764 Country Meadow Lane, $630,000

402 W. Verano Ave., $675,000

18827 Nikki Drive, $675,000

896 Los Robles Drive, $678,000

648 White Briar Drive, $745,000

1480 Sperring Road, $1,625,000

21855 Hyde Road, $1,665,000

479 E. Walnut St., $2,000,000

The Sea Ranch

35211 Crows Nest Drive, $535,000

Windsor

9738 Binggelli Drive, $530,000

404 Duncan Drive, $565,000

7802 Carano Way, $755,000

219 Chris St., $803,000

165 Moll Drive, $875,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter