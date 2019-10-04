Napa Valley vintner Agustin Huneeus sentenced to 5 months in college admissions scheme

COLLIN BINKLEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 4, 2019, 7:59AM
BOSTON — The former owner of a Napa Valley wine business has been sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scheme.

Fifty-three-year-old Agustin Huneeus, of San Francisco, was sentenced in Boston's federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter's SAT exam in 2018 and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete. He was arrested before completing the deal and his daughter was not admitted.

Prosecutors recommended 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers said he deserved two months and a fine.

Huneeus previously said he was ashamed and saw that his actions represent "the worst sort of entitlement."

