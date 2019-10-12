On the Move: Sonoma County business hirings and appointments

Alan Finnie joined Santa Rosa Community Health team as site director for the nonprofit health care provider’s Vista campus, which recently reopened after it was severely damaged by the 2017 Tubbs wildfire.

As site director, Finnie leads a staff of more than 150 clinic employees who care for 24,000 patients.

Finnie, who was previously director of support services at Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Scotland at Paisley.

Ali Kanat was hired as a nurse midwife at Ukiah’s Hillside Health Center, one of several health centers operated by the Mendocino Community Health Clinic.

Kanat, who has a bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of California at Santa Cruz, spent a year with AmeriCorps in Philadelphia working as a patient-advocate to assist uninsured patients obtain free medication and expand health education programs.

She is a trained doula who has worked with underserved women in North Philadelphia, providing prenatal education, continuous labor support and postpartum care.

Sonoma County Hospitality Association has four new directors on its board. They are: Robin Ameral, director of food and beverage at Vintners Resort/John Ash & Co.; Jennifer Buffo, chief operating officer at Pure Luxury Transportation; Sonia Byck-Barwick, co-owner and manager of Paradise Ridge Winery; and Bill Carson, director of operations at Windsor Golf Course/Charlie’s Restaurant.

The association promotes hospitality properties and tourism in Sonoma County through advocacy, education and community partnerships.

Compiled by Martin Espinoza. Submit items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com.