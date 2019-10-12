Anderson Valley Winegrowers group selects leader

Anderson Valley Winegrowers Association hired Courtney DeGraff as executive director to lead the trade organization representing 62 wineries in the Mendocino County appellation.

DeGraff was previously sales and marketing manager at Foursight Winery in Booneville, where she worked closely with the nonprofit group for the past year. She previously worked in the financial services industry in the Boston area and is a graduate of the wine business management certification program at Sonoma State University.

DeGraff also will lead the organization’s main consumer events, including the Winter White Wine Festival, previously called the International Alsace Varietals Festival. That event will be held on Feb. 22-23 and showcase the area’s white wines.

Napa vintners doing oral history project

In recognition of its 75th anniversary, Napa Valley Vintners is doing an oral history project in partnership with the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley.

The library has commissioned its oral history center to conduct a series of 12 interviews with past and present members of the trade group who have made notable contributions to the local industry. They include vintners such as Bob Trinchero, Michael Mondavi, David Pearson and Beth Novak Milliken.

Highlighting top women in alcohol sector

The Women of the Vine & Spirits, a membership organization dedicated to advancing women in the alcoholic beverage industry, has compiled a list highlighting women in top leadership positions in the sector.

The list can be viewed here: pd2go.net/go2rpT

The list includes women in executive roles as well as head winemaker, master distiller and brewmaster.

