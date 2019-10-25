Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 15
Ninety-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 15 ranging in price from $205,000 to $2.8 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 3057 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $2,835,000 on Sept. 16. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,452 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, tennis court, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and manicured gardens.See what homes are selling for near you.
Calistoga
5825 Sharp Road, $1,595,000
Cloverdale
103 Timber Ridge Court, $500,000
7 Rose Court, $510,000
Cotati
51 Lipton Way, $580,000
8591 Wren Drive, $685,000
9130 Water Road, $750,000
Forestville
11706 Oak Road, $550,000
Guerneville
15256 Canyon Three Road, $305,000
17590 Duncan Road, $417,000
14497 Old Cazadero Road, $495,000
14550 Old Cazadero Road, $710,000
Healdsburg
13863 Village Ave., $990,000
7737 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,240,000
2448 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,870,000
Monte Rio
21656 Moscow Road, $309,500
Occidental
2589 Bohemian Highway, $437,500
3601 Church St., $500,000
Petaluma
5170 Bodega Ave., $534,000
35 Kelly Lane, $545,000
507 Seventh St., $590,000
1741 Northstar Drive, $615,000
884 Sixth St., $625,000
236 Cleveland Lane, $715,000
1659 Calle Ranchero, $735,000
213 Tahola Lane, $765,000
1160 Birch Drive, $767,000
546 Benbo Drive, $776,000
15 Warrick Court, $895,000
1904 Turtle Creek Way, $915,000
808 Elm Drive, $949,000
Rohnert Park
7083 Almond St., $503,000
1549 Garfield Court, $530,000
1304 Garmont Court, $550,000
7496 Maximillian Place, $605,000
1300 Rosie Court, $645,000
5532 Kenneth Place, $711,500
Santa Rosa
3734 View Court, $205,000
1928 Camino Del Prado, $225,000
2319 Flagstone Way, $300,000
315 S. E St., $330,000
375 Mark West Springs Road, $350,000
2292 Truckee Drive, $475,000
517 Oak Vista Lane, $475,000
404 Simi Place, $484,000
6562 Stonecroft Terrace, $510,000
1956 Genero Lane, $515,000
288 Kiva Place, $547,000
2958 Sweet Grass Lane, $559,000
2583 Tanzanite Place, $560,000
352 Belhaven Circle, $570,000
360 Fenwick Drive, $575,000
3016 Carvel Drive, $590,000
2008 Blacksmith Way, $600,000
8829 Oakmont Drive, $615,500
2153 Soleil Way, $621,000
2157 Soleil Way, $630,000
1017 Stewart St., $630,000
6394 Meadowridge Drive, $639,000
1912 Diamond Court, $652,000
1522 Partridge Court, $660,000
126 Valley Lakes Drive, $695,000
581 Coachlight Place, $700,000
4141 Langner Ave., $700,000
6120 Melita Road, $705,000
3303 Magowan Drive, $800,000
3968 Walker Ave., $800,000
324 Singing Brook Circle, $985,000
1838 Bella Vista Way, $1,040,000
1385 Manzanita Court, $1,139,000
405 Crestridge Place, $1,140,000
1139 Forest Glen Way, $1,600,000
Sebastopol
411 Taft St., $550,000
1410 Darby Road, $765,000
3851 Mount Vernon Road, $775,000
1585 Schaeffer Road, $919,000
7131 Gwendolyn Place, $1,125,000
7971 Mitchell Court, $1,165,000
12930 Bones Lane, $1,400,000
3634 Frei Road, $1,510,000
Sonoma
375 Evans Ave., $675,000
16948 Falcon Lane, $760,000
130 Avenida Barbera, $775,000
498 Brownstone Lane, $819,000
3057 Lovall Valley Road, $2,835,000
The Sea Ranch
130 White Fir Wood, $659,000
Windsor
5832 Mathilde Drive, $435,000
8545 Curry Court, $560,000
230 Johnson St., $570,000
702 Natalie Drive, $589,000
930 Pulteney Place, $620,000
103 Cock Robin Ave., $650,000
8419 Planetree Drive, $657,000
521 Cork St., $679,000
6178 Lockwood Drive, $925,000
750 Prince George Way, $940,000
8200 Starr Road, $1,160,000
9352 Lakewood Drive, $1,600,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter