Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 15

Ninety-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 15 ranging in price from $205,000 to $2.8 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 3057 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $2,835,000 on Sept. 16. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,452 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, tennis court, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and manicured gardens.

Calistoga

5825 Sharp Road, $1,595,000

Cloverdale

103 Timber Ridge Court, $500,000

7 Rose Court, $510,000

Cotati

51 Lipton Way, $580,000

8591 Wren Drive, $685,000

9130 Water Road, $750,000

Forestville

11706 Oak Road, $550,000

Guerneville

15256 Canyon Three Road, $305,000

17590 Duncan Road, $417,000

14497 Old Cazadero Road, $495,000

14550 Old Cazadero Road, $710,000

Healdsburg

13863 Village Ave., $990,000

7737 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,240,000

2448 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,870,000

Monte Rio

21656 Moscow Road, $309,500

Occidental

2589 Bohemian Highway, $437,500

3601 Church St., $500,000

Petaluma

5170 Bodega Ave., $534,000

35 Kelly Lane, $545,000

507 Seventh St., $590,000

1741 Northstar Drive, $615,000

884 Sixth St., $625,000

236 Cleveland Lane, $715,000

1659 Calle Ranchero, $735,000

213 Tahola Lane, $765,000

1160 Birch Drive, $767,000

546 Benbo Drive, $776,000

15 Warrick Court, $895,000

1904 Turtle Creek Way, $915,000

808 Elm Drive, $949,000

Rohnert Park

7083 Almond St., $503,000

1549 Garfield Court, $530,000

1304 Garmont Court, $550,000

7496 Maximillian Place, $605,000

1300 Rosie Court, $645,000

5532 Kenneth Place, $711,500

Santa Rosa

3734 View Court, $205,000

1928 Camino Del Prado, $225,000

2319 Flagstone Way, $300,000

315 S. E St., $330,000

375 Mark West Springs Road, $350,000

2292 Truckee Drive, $475,000

517 Oak Vista Lane, $475,000

404 Simi Place, $484,000

6562 Stonecroft Terrace, $510,000

1956 Genero Lane, $515,000

288 Kiva Place, $547,000

2958 Sweet Grass Lane, $559,000

2583 Tanzanite Place, $560,000

352 Belhaven Circle, $570,000

360 Fenwick Drive, $575,000

3016 Carvel Drive, $590,000

2008 Blacksmith Way, $600,000

8829 Oakmont Drive, $615,500

2153 Soleil Way, $621,000

2157 Soleil Way, $630,000

1017 Stewart St., $630,000

6394 Meadowridge Drive, $639,000

1912 Diamond Court, $652,000

1522 Partridge Court, $660,000

126 Valley Lakes Drive, $695,000

581 Coachlight Place, $700,000

4141 Langner Ave., $700,000

6120 Melita Road, $705,000

3303 Magowan Drive, $800,000

3968 Walker Ave., $800,000

324 Singing Brook Circle, $985,000

1838 Bella Vista Way, $1,040,000

1385 Manzanita Court, $1,139,000

405 Crestridge Place, $1,140,000

1139 Forest Glen Way, $1,600,000

Sebastopol

411 Taft St., $550,000

1410 Darby Road, $765,000

3851 Mount Vernon Road, $775,000

1585 Schaeffer Road, $919,000

7131 Gwendolyn Place, $1,125,000

7971 Mitchell Court, $1,165,000

12930 Bones Lane, $1,400,000

3634 Frei Road, $1,510,000

Sonoma

375 Evans Ave., $675,000

16948 Falcon Lane, $760,000

130 Avenida Barbera, $775,000

498 Brownstone Lane, $819,000

3057 Lovall Valley Road, $2,835,000

The Sea Ranch

130 White Fir Wood, $659,000

Windsor

5832 Mathilde Drive, $435,000

8545 Curry Court, $560,000

230 Johnson St., $570,000

702 Natalie Drive, $589,000

930 Pulteney Place, $620,000

103 Cock Robin Ave., $650,000

8419 Planetree Drive, $657,000

521 Cork St., $679,000

6178 Lockwood Drive, $925,000

750 Prince George Way, $940,000

8200 Starr Road, $1,160,000

9352 Lakewood Drive, $1,600,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter