Guy Fieri signs bottles of his new tequila at Costco in Rohnert Park

If you haven't met Guy Fieri yet, Wednesday could be your chance.

The longtime Santa Rosa resident and Food Network host is making an appearance at Costco in Rohnert Park to sign bottles of Santo Tequila Blanco, which he created with rock star Sammy Hagar. The members-only signing starts at 11 a.m., according to a Santo tweet.

Santo Tequila Blanco is a collaboration among Fieri, Hagar and Juan Eduardo Nuñez, who is a master distiller at El Viejito Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, according to bevnet.com. It debuted in California and Nevada earlier this fall before being released in New York, Georgia, South Carolina and Massachusetts.

Fieri and Hagar, who say they're longtime friends, first announced they were partnering to produce tequila in April.

The Costco is at 5901 Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park.

