Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 24

Sixty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 24 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of home sales this week was 19205 Orange Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,450,000 on Nov. 27. This four bedroom, five bathroom modern farmhouse featured an open floor plan, great room, pantry, 60-foot pool and separate guest wing.

Bodega Bay

128 Cypress Loop, $830,000

940 Gull Drive, $1,110,000

Cazadero

11000 E. Austin Creek Road, $675,000

Cotati

106 Pinewood Court, $505,000

Forestville

8400 Spring Drive, $495,000

Fulton

2610 Fulton Road, $699,000

Guerneville

15020 Cherry St., $200,000

17315 Park Ave., $390,000

Healdsburg

1897 Buckeye Trail, $310,000

306 Mountain View Drive, $500,000

422 Terrace Blvd., $620,000

1708 Latigo Lane, $850,000

Kenwood

1890 Lawndale Road, $380,000

Petaluma

532 Adrienne Drive, $260,000

1652 Moclips Drive, $605,000

38 Eastside Circle, $636,000

816 S. Ely Blvd., $640,000

17 Buckeye Court, $1,230,000

Rohnert Park

187 Fescue Way, $585,000

5200 Kim Place, $632,000

Santa Rosa

1258 Michele Way, $182,500

965 Kingwood St., $433,000

527 E. Mendocino Ave., $440,000

3128 Terrimay Lane, $460,000

611 S. Davis St., $470,000

703 Prince St., $490,000

1921 Waltzer Road, $498,000

1331 Hearn Ave., $499,000

1301 Vallejo St., $500,000

2309 Sophia Drive, $525,000

1256 Manhattan Way, $525,000

2322 Pinercrest Drive, $545,000

2458 W. College Ave., $565,000

2454 Parkcreek Drive, $569,000

1624 Todd Road, $573,500

1575 Wellesley St., $577,000

2366 Meyers Drive, $585,000

1984 Red Oak Drive, $590,000

4908 Stonehedge Drive, $605,000

2266 Coventry Court, $625,000

2238 Warwick Drive, $640,000

1673 Hopper Ave., $640,500

1936 Camino Del Prado, $649,000

957 Justin Drive, $697,000

2415 Laguna Road, $700,000

4881 Bennett Valley Road, $710,000

3217 Meadow Glen Drive, $730,000

1704 Casita Court, $750,000

5222 Hoyal Drive, $769,000

3541 Deer Park Court, $829,000

2360 Westview Way, $842,000

4808 Lucy Court, $850,000

4185 Chaparral Court, $1,200,000

6740 Wildwood Mountain Road, $1,398,000

5104 Middlebrook Court, $1,625,000

Sebastopol

7320 Bodega Ave., $780,000

5615 Hessel Ave., $795,000

Sonoma

240 San Luis Road, $75,000

17963 Riverside Drive, $600,000

475 Eastin Drive, $1,410,000

19205 Orange Ave., $3,450,000

The Sea Ranch

305 Halcyon, $585,000

37211 Schooner Drive, $785,000

36660 Mariners Drive, $1,805,000

Windsor

979 Springfield Court, $530,000

540 Christopher Way, $566,000

341 Biggs Court, $623,000

5824 Mathilde Drive, $693,000

525 Sauvignon Place, $855,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter