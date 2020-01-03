Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 24
Sixty-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 24 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of home sales this week was 19205 Orange Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,450,000 on Nov. 27. This four bedroom, five bathroom modern farmhouse featured an open floor plan, great room, pantry, 60-foot pool and separate guest wing.
Bodega Bay
128 Cypress Loop, $830,000
940 Gull Drive, $1,110,000
Cazadero
11000 E. Austin Creek Road, $675,000
Cotati
106 Pinewood Court, $505,000
Forestville
8400 Spring Drive, $495,000
Fulton
2610 Fulton Road, $699,000
Guerneville
15020 Cherry St., $200,000
17315 Park Ave., $390,000
Healdsburg
1897 Buckeye Trail, $310,000
306 Mountain View Drive, $500,000
422 Terrace Blvd., $620,000
1708 Latigo Lane, $850,000
Kenwood
1890 Lawndale Road, $380,000
Petaluma
532 Adrienne Drive, $260,000
1652 Moclips Drive, $605,000
38 Eastside Circle, $636,000
816 S. Ely Blvd., $640,000
17 Buckeye Court, $1,230,000
Rohnert Park
187 Fescue Way, $585,000
5200 Kim Place, $632,000
Santa Rosa
1258 Michele Way, $182,500
965 Kingwood St., $433,000
527 E. Mendocino Ave., $440,000
3128 Terrimay Lane, $460,000
611 S. Davis St., $470,000
703 Prince St., $490,000
1921 Waltzer Road, $498,000
1331 Hearn Ave., $499,000
1301 Vallejo St., $500,000
2309 Sophia Drive, $525,000
1256 Manhattan Way, $525,000
2322 Pinercrest Drive, $545,000
2458 W. College Ave., $565,000
2454 Parkcreek Drive, $569,000
1624 Todd Road, $573,500
1575 Wellesley St., $577,000
2366 Meyers Drive, $585,000
1984 Red Oak Drive, $590,000
4908 Stonehedge Drive, $605,000
2266 Coventry Court, $625,000
2238 Warwick Drive, $640,000
1673 Hopper Ave., $640,500
1936 Camino Del Prado, $649,000
957 Justin Drive, $697,000
2415 Laguna Road, $700,000
4881 Bennett Valley Road, $710,000
3217 Meadow Glen Drive, $730,000
1704 Casita Court, $750,000
5222 Hoyal Drive, $769,000
3541 Deer Park Court, $829,000
2360 Westview Way, $842,000
4808 Lucy Court, $850,000
4185 Chaparral Court, $1,200,000
6740 Wildwood Mountain Road, $1,398,000
5104 Middlebrook Court, $1,625,000
Sebastopol
7320 Bodega Ave., $780,000
5615 Hessel Ave., $795,000
Sonoma
240 San Luis Road, $75,000
17963 Riverside Drive, $600,000
475 Eastin Drive, $1,410,000
19205 Orange Ave., $3,450,000
The Sea Ranch
305 Halcyon, $585,000
37211 Schooner Drive, $785,000
36660 Mariners Drive, $1,805,000
Windsor
979 Springfield Court, $530,000
540 Christopher Way, $566,000
341 Biggs Court, $623,000
5824 Mathilde Drive, $693,000
525 Sauvignon Place, $855,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter