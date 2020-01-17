Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 8

Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 8 ranging in price from $104,000 to $1.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 16869 Taylor Lane in Occidental which sold for $1,845,000 on Dec. 10. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,827 square-foot home featured a new roof with a water catchment system for the garden, solar panels, madrone wood floors, a cedar hot tub, UV biological pool, pond, bio-dynamically amended soil, native no mow grass and over 12 varieties of fruit trees.

See what homes are selling for near you.



Bodega Bay

21667 Heron Drive, $490,000

1077 Seaeagle Loop, $1,080,000



Cotati

8991 Poplar Ave., $104,000

8470 Linden Ave., $399,500

7094 Gravenstein Highway, $437,000

8274 Honor Place, $805,000



Glen Ellen

12600 Henno Road, $1,390,000



Guerneville

14477 Memory Lane, $310,000

16352 Melody Lane, $461,000



Occidental

16869 Taylor Lane, $1,845,000



Penngrove

460 Oak St., $915,000



Petaluma

1492 Serpilio Way, $500,000

1116 Santa Clara Lane, $575,000

604 Crinella Drive, $577,000

2042 Weatherby Way, $619,000

1422 Debra Drive, $630,000

2035 Crinella Drive, $666,000

1778 Stone Creek Drive, $687,000

115 Westridge Drive, $730,000

15 Cleveland Lane, $830,000

50 Chapman Lane, $849,000

2064 Easton Drive, $1,072,727

1 Bixby Court, $1,400,000



Rohnert Park

7323 Belita Ave., $525,000

1853 Kelly Place, $602,000

1511 Gretchen Court, $625,000

1564 Keats Place, $700,000

8024 Mammoth Drive, $737,000



Santa Rosa

1815 Mark West Springs Road, $245,000

2590 Silver Spur Drive, $347,273

981 Santa Barbara Drive, $387,000

1632 S. Wright Road, $400,000

2528 Richie Place, $507,500

4038 Calloway Drive, $510,000

2114 Onyx Way, $520,000

2452 Orleans St., $535,000

2008 Albany Drive, $540,000

2416 Havitur Way, $550,000

2067 San Miguel Ave., $565,000

1935 Dogwood Drive, $574,500

2432 Tedeschi Drive, $585,000

1224 Caribou Court, $610,000

1824 Calavaras Drive, $616,000

1260 Aloise Ave., $628,000

1915 Woodsage Way, $635,000

3965 Guerneville Road, $636,000

1514 Mayten Drive, $650,000

1748 Kerry Lane, $653,000

1859 Gabriel Court, $658,000

3562 Sleepy Hollow Court, $670,000

1929 Eleanor Ave., $680,000

3819 Crestview Drive, $680,000

2212 Hillside Drive, $705,000

2029 Shelbourne Way, $725,000

1723 La Caida Court, $805,000

4326 Panorama Drive, $830,000

3585 Moorland Ave., $850,000

6339 Meadowridge Drive, $966,000

6293 Meadowridge Drive, $975,000

581 Caber Drive, $989,000

4756 Woodview Drive, $1,530,000



Sebastopol

571 Teresa Court, $640,000

562 Live Oak Ave., $690,000

7413 Palm Ave., $1,265,000



Windsor

1041 Esparto Court, $599,000

1511 Golf Course Drive, $735,000

9528 Camelot Drive, $747,500



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter