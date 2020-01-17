Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 8
Sixty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 8 ranging in price from $104,000 to $1.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 16869 Taylor Lane in Occidental which sold for $1,845,000 on Dec. 10. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,827 square-foot home featured a new roof with a water catchment system for the garden, solar panels, madrone wood floors, a cedar hot tub, UV biological pool, pond, bio-dynamically amended soil, native no mow grass and over 12 varieties of fruit trees.
Bodega Bay
21667 Heron Drive, $490,000
1077 Seaeagle Loop, $1,080,000
Cotati
8991 Poplar Ave., $104,000
8470 Linden Ave., $399,500
7094 Gravenstein Highway, $437,000
8274 Honor Place, $805,000
Glen Ellen
12600 Henno Road, $1,390,000
Guerneville
14477 Memory Lane, $310,000
16352 Melody Lane, $461,000
Occidental
16869 Taylor Lane, $1,845,000
Penngrove
460 Oak St., $915,000
Petaluma
1492 Serpilio Way, $500,000
1116 Santa Clara Lane, $575,000
604 Crinella Drive, $577,000
2042 Weatherby Way, $619,000
1422 Debra Drive, $630,000
2035 Crinella Drive, $666,000
1778 Stone Creek Drive, $687,000
115 Westridge Drive, $730,000
15 Cleveland Lane, $830,000
50 Chapman Lane, $849,000
2064 Easton Drive, $1,072,727
1 Bixby Court, $1,400,000
Rohnert Park
7323 Belita Ave., $525,000
1853 Kelly Place, $602,000
1511 Gretchen Court, $625,000
1564 Keats Place, $700,000
8024 Mammoth Drive, $737,000
Santa Rosa
1815 Mark West Springs Road, $245,000
2590 Silver Spur Drive, $347,273
981 Santa Barbara Drive, $387,000
1632 S. Wright Road, $400,000
2528 Richie Place, $507,500
4038 Calloway Drive, $510,000
2114 Onyx Way, $520,000
2452 Orleans St., $535,000
2008 Albany Drive, $540,000
2416 Havitur Way, $550,000
2067 San Miguel Ave., $565,000
1935 Dogwood Drive, $574,500
2432 Tedeschi Drive, $585,000
1224 Caribou Court, $610,000
1824 Calavaras Drive, $616,000
1260 Aloise Ave., $628,000
1915 Woodsage Way, $635,000
3965 Guerneville Road, $636,000
1514 Mayten Drive, $650,000
1748 Kerry Lane, $653,000
1859 Gabriel Court, $658,000
3562 Sleepy Hollow Court, $670,000
1929 Eleanor Ave., $680,000
3819 Crestview Drive, $680,000
2212 Hillside Drive, $705,000
2029 Shelbourne Way, $725,000
1723 La Caida Court, $805,000
4326 Panorama Drive, $830,000
3585 Moorland Ave., $850,000
6339 Meadowridge Drive, $966,000
6293 Meadowridge Drive, $975,000
581 Caber Drive, $989,000
4756 Woodview Drive, $1,530,000
Sebastopol
571 Teresa Court, $640,000
562 Live Oak Ave., $690,000
7413 Palm Ave., $1,265,000
Windsor
1041 Esparto Court, $599,000
1511 Golf Course Drive, $735,000
9528 Camelot Drive, $747,500
