Cuvaison Estate names new winemaker

Napa Valley’s Cuvaison Estate Wines has hired Sally Nightingale as its small lot and research winemaker.

Nightingale will focus on unique blocks within Cuvaison’s 200-acre Los Carneros estate vineyard, as well as its Brandlin Vineyard.

She will work with Steve Rogstad, who has led the winemaking program since 2002. In collaboration with Rogstad, Nightingale will produce Cuvaison’s small-lot and micro-lot wines as well as its Legacy bottles.

Nightingale previously worked as winemaker at Wither Hills winery in New Zealand.

Grape Growers hold employee award event

The Sonoma County Grape Grower Foundation will hold its 2019 employee recognition festival on Feb. 8.

The foundation will honor 44 recipients through its vineyard employee recognition and name the 2019 vineyard employee of the year.

The event will be held at Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conference on alcohol wholesale business to be held

There will be a one-day symposium May 7 on the three-tier alcohol distribution system that will focus solely on the wholesale channel. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will focus on topics devoted to small producers and working with outside sales and marketing firms and how technology affects sales.

For more information visit http://3tierwine.com.

