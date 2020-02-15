Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 5
Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 5 ranging in price from $149,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real-estate transactions for the week was 2485 Middle Two Rock Road in Petaluma which sold for $3,500,000 on Jan. 7. This two home estate featured a four bedroom, six bathroom main residence with a gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, great room, media room and a six-car garage and an additional three-bedroom, two-bedroom farmhouse with rental potential.
Camp Meeker
73 Woodland Ave., $149,000
Cotati
8861 Lebec Lane, $659,000
280 W. Railroad Ave., $1,150,000
Guerneville
16811 Center Way, $337,000
16799 Center Way, $500,000
Healdsburg
1110 Healdsburg Ave., $684,545
5255 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,387,500
Monte Rio
9899 Bohemian Highway, $540,000
Penngrove
307 Orchard Lane, $1,050,000
Petaluma
1424 Serpilio Way, $492,000
1615 Cassiopea Way, $525,000
124 McNear Circle, $618,000
6 Colinda Drive, $760,000
536 Lily Vine Lane, $775,000
916 Westbury Court, $782,000
2485 Middle Two Rock Road, $3,500,000
Rohnert Park
2157 Kingwood Road, $650,000
Santa Rosa
1669 Mathwig Drive, $252,000
5046 Linda Lane, $320,000
725 Wheeler St., $380,000
1283 Stony Point Road, $425,000
2820 Sioux St., $439,000
1078 Agnes Court, $440,000
3805 Auberge Lane, $485,000
1871 Malibu Circle, $485,000
2411 Pomo Court, $505,000
1263 Aloise Ave., $510,000
2359 Morningside Circle, $521,000
2226 Nordyke Ave., $529,000
2347 Humboldt St., $535,000
1181 Trombetta St., $540,000
2418 Teak Court, $544,000
1830 Streiff Lane, $565,000
1433 Saint Francis Road, $599,000
1122 Cornell Drive, $615,000
1321 Cashew Road, $615,000
3539 Parker Hill Court, $665,000
115 Saint James Drive, $667,000
1427 Saint Francis Road, $750,000
7850 Oakmont Drive, $751,000
238 Fairway Court, $780,000
570 Irwin Lane, $820,000
4706 Devonshire Place, $980,000
5470 Montecito Ave., $1,025,000
1259 Calistoga Road, $1,100,000
Sebastopol
5727 McFarlane Road, $895,000
324 Sparkes Road, $1,250,000
6200 Burnside Road, $1,485,000
Sonoma
840 Palou St., $900,000
756 Appleton Way, $1,765,000
Windsor
399 Jane Drive, $610,000
872 Starr Circle, $649,500
137 Vinecrest Circle, $900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter