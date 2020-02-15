Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 5

Fifty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 5 ranging in price from $149,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real-estate transactions for the week was 2485 Middle Two Rock Road in Petaluma which sold for $3,500,000 on Jan. 7. This two home estate featured a four bedroom, six bathroom main residence with a gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, great room, media room and a six-car garage and an additional three-bedroom, two-bedroom farmhouse with rental potential.

Camp Meeker

73 Woodland Ave., $149,000

Cotati

8861 Lebec Lane, $659,000

280 W. Railroad Ave., $1,150,000

Guerneville

16811 Center Way, $337,000

16799 Center Way, $500,000

Healdsburg

1110 Healdsburg Ave., $684,545

5255 W. Dry Creek Road, $1,387,500

Monte Rio

9899 Bohemian Highway, $540,000

Penngrove

307 Orchard Lane, $1,050,000

Petaluma

1424 Serpilio Way, $492,000

1615 Cassiopea Way, $525,000

124 McNear Circle, $618,000

6 Colinda Drive, $760,000

536 Lily Vine Lane, $775,000

916 Westbury Court, $782,000

2485 Middle Two Rock Road, $3,500,000

Rohnert Park

2157 Kingwood Road, $650,000

Santa Rosa

1669 Mathwig Drive, $252,000

5046 Linda Lane, $320,000

725 Wheeler St., $380,000

1283 Stony Point Road, $425,000

2820 Sioux St., $439,000

1078 Agnes Court, $440,000

3805 Auberge Lane, $485,000

1871 Malibu Circle, $485,000

2411 Pomo Court, $505,000

1263 Aloise Ave., $510,000

2359 Morningside Circle, $521,000

2226 Nordyke Ave., $529,000

2347 Humboldt St., $535,000

1181 Trombetta St., $540,000

2418 Teak Court, $544,000

1830 Streiff Lane, $565,000

1433 Saint Francis Road, $599,000

1122 Cornell Drive, $615,000

1321 Cashew Road, $615,000

3539 Parker Hill Court, $665,000

115 Saint James Drive, $667,000

1427 Saint Francis Road, $750,000

7850 Oakmont Drive, $751,000

238 Fairway Court, $780,000

570 Irwin Lane, $820,000

4706 Devonshire Place, $980,000

5470 Montecito Ave., $1,025,000

1259 Calistoga Road, $1,100,000

Sebastopol

5727 McFarlane Road, $895,000

324 Sparkes Road, $1,250,000

6200 Burnside Road, $1,485,000

Sonoma

840 Palou St., $900,000

756 Appleton Way, $1,765,000

Windsor

399 Jane Drive, $610,000

872 Starr Circle, $649,500

137 Vinecrest Circle, $900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter