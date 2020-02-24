Costco may ban food court purchases for nonmembers

Fans of Costco's food courts without a membership card may soon be turned away when trying to buy a $1 churro, $1.50 hot dog and soda or other famously inexpensive items, according to USA Today.

Although Costco always has required a membership card to enter its locations, not every store has enforced the same policy at its food court.

Signs letting customers know about the change recently have appeared at Costco locations throughout the country.

The Costco Deals Instagram account, which is a fan account that isn't affiliated with the wholesale club, posted a photo of one of the signs on Thursday. It reads that the membership card will be needed to purchase food court items as of March 16, 2020.

Costco has two locations in Sonoma County, in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

Santa Rosa Costco employees did not respond to our question about the change but said every location follows the same policy nationwide.