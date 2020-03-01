Viticulture Briefs: Barbara Banke to be honored by wholesaler group

Banke honored by wholesalers

Barbara Banke, the chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa, will be honored next month by the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America with its Sidney Frank Innovation Award.

The award goes to a candidate who has advanced their company’s overall success; contributed to their communities through their philanthropic efforts; and established a higher standard for the industry. The award will be given during the trade group’s annual convention at Caesars Palace Las Vegas from April 20-23.

Banke helped grow the wine company with her late husband Jess Jackson into the ninth largest in the United States with about 6 million cases produced last year. She has served as the chair of the Sonoma County Wine Auction to help raise $5.2 million for local charities. Banke’s family also has committed $4.1 million to the Jess S. Jackson Sustainable Winery Building at UC Davis.

She will receive $10,000 from the trade group to be donated to a charity of her choice.

...

Sonoma Valley wine trade group appoints new leadership

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, the trade group that represents more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers in the region, has a new leadership slate for its board of directors.

Prema Behan, general manager of Three Sticks Wines and Head High Wines, has been appointed as board president. Erich Bradley of Pangloss Cellars, Repris, and Sojourn Cellars will serve as vice president; Lauren Benward of Beltane Ranch was named secretary; and Steven Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards will assume the duties of treasurer.

New board directors include Justin Bain of MacArthur Place; Anne Moller-Racke of Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery and Blue Farm Wines; Tom Rouse of Landmark Vineyards; Brenae Royal of E. & J. Gallo Winery’s Monte Rosso Vineyard; and Chris Sebastiani of Viansa Sonoma Winery.

...

Winemaker joins Napa wine consulting firm

Winemaker Matt Parish has joined Azur Associates, a Napa Valley beverage advisory firm.

Parish has worked in senior winemaking positions at major wine companies such as Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates and Nakedwines.com in addition to his consulting practice.

“Matt is an ideal complement to our functional expertise with his extensive international experience in production, including winemaking, sourcing, value engineering, capital planning and more. We are in an even better position to deliver on the diverse needs of our clients,” said Pat DeLong, founder of the firm, in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.