Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 19

Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 19 ranging in price from $170,000 to $1.9 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 2345 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,900,000 on January 22. This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1,759-square-foot Spanish/Mediterranean style villa was built in 1980 and sat on a picturesque 3.06 acre lot.

Glen Ellen

15175 Burbank Drive, $425,000

1003 Robertson Road, $650,000

Guerneville

14553 Cherry St., $345,000

Healdsburg

249 Prune Tree Drive, $520,000

102 Marion Lane, $585,000

Kenwood

140 Greene St., $570,000

Petaluma

124 W. Payran St., $500,000

1457 Capri Ave., $520,000

922 Kensington Place, $528,182

638 S. Ely Blvd., $670,000

812 Elm Drive, $735,000

1935 Granite Valley Way, $830,000

116 English St., $960,000

Rohnert Park

200 Firethorn Drive, $610,000

4530 Hillview Court, $619,000

1415 Muir Place, $645,000

Santa Rosa

5251 Vista Grande Drive, $170,000

1913 Camino Del Prado, $200,000

4581 Lambert Drive, $205,500

3638 Hemlock Court, $235,000

3536 Leete Ave., $350,000

3230 Hidden Valley Drive, $370,000

3260 Newton St., $475,000

1751 Manor Drive, $487,500

2113 Creekside Road, $487,500

2536 Covelline St., $495,000

1233 Aloise Ave., $520,000

436 Deerfield Circle, $520,000

5080 Charmian Drive, $520,776

4027 New Zealand Ave., $535,000

800 Breeze Way, $550,000

541 Major Drive, $556,000

2240 Mission Blvd., $599,000

4454 Hargrave Ave., $600,000

7387 Oakmont Drive, $616,500

2006 Glenwell Drive, $640,000

3715 Yorkton Way, $690,000

4903 Petaluma Hill Road, $700,000

5935 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000

2433 Francisco Ave., $820,000

346 Singing Brook Circle, $825,000

1948 Gardenview Court, $1,234,000

Sebastopol

8649 Poplar Way, $725,000

2039 Pleasant Hill Road, $860,000

3890 Hicks Road, $1,100,000

3949 Burnside Road, $1,720,000

Sonoma

135 W. Thomson Ave., $575,500

770 Donner Ave., $1,620,000

2345 Sobre Vista Road, $1,900,000

The Sea Ranch

36521 Sculpture Point Drive, $775,000

245 Klamath, $900,000

Windsor

9251 Berwyn Way, $515,000

940 Bond Place, $589,000

8223 Trione Circle, $625,000

125 Nottingham Way, $655,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter