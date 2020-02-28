Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 19
Fifty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 19 ranging in price from $170,000 to $1.9 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 2345 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $1,900,000 on January 22. This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1,759-square-foot Spanish/Mediterranean style villa was built in 1980 and sat on a picturesque 3.06 acre lot.
Glen Ellen
15175 Burbank Drive, $425,000
1003 Robertson Road, $650,000
Guerneville
14553 Cherry St., $345,000
Healdsburg
249 Prune Tree Drive, $520,000
102 Marion Lane, $585,000
Kenwood
140 Greene St., $570,000
Petaluma
124 W. Payran St., $500,000
1457 Capri Ave., $520,000
922 Kensington Place, $528,182
638 S. Ely Blvd., $670,000
812 Elm Drive, $735,000
1935 Granite Valley Way, $830,000
116 English St., $960,000
Rohnert Park
200 Firethorn Drive, $610,000
4530 Hillview Court, $619,000
1415 Muir Place, $645,000
Santa Rosa
5251 Vista Grande Drive, $170,000
1913 Camino Del Prado, $200,000
4581 Lambert Drive, $205,500
3638 Hemlock Court, $235,000
3536 Leete Ave., $350,000
3230 Hidden Valley Drive, $370,000
3260 Newton St., $475,000
1751 Manor Drive, $487,500
2113 Creekside Road, $487,500
2536 Covelline St., $495,000
1233 Aloise Ave., $520,000
436 Deerfield Circle, $520,000
5080 Charmian Drive, $520,776
4027 New Zealand Ave., $535,000
800 Breeze Way, $550,000
541 Major Drive, $556,000
2240 Mission Blvd., $599,000
4454 Hargrave Ave., $600,000
7387 Oakmont Drive, $616,500
2006 Glenwell Drive, $640,000
3715 Yorkton Way, $690,000
4903 Petaluma Hill Road, $700,000
5935 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000
2433 Francisco Ave., $820,000
346 Singing Brook Circle, $825,000
1948 Gardenview Court, $1,234,000
Sebastopol
8649 Poplar Way, $725,000
2039 Pleasant Hill Road, $860,000
3890 Hicks Road, $1,100,000
3949 Burnside Road, $1,720,000
Sonoma
135 W. Thomson Ave., $575,500
770 Donner Ave., $1,620,000
2345 Sobre Vista Road, $1,900,000
The Sea Ranch
36521 Sculpture Point Drive, $775,000
245 Klamath, $900,000
Windsor
9251 Berwyn Way, $515,000
940 Bond Place, $589,000
8223 Trione Circle, $625,000
125 Nottingham Way, $655,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter