Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 26
Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 26 ranging in price from $46,500 to $5.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was a set of four parcels on land recently annexed by the city of Petaluma. The 4.52 acre rural property contained uninhabitable homes and structures at 1280 S. Petaluma Blvd., 1340 S. Petaluma Blvd., 55 McNear Ave. and 149 McNear Ave. and was likely sold for its development potential. It sold for $5,250,000 on Jan. 31.
Cazadero
15800 E. Austin Creek Road, $397,000
Forestville
10680 Forest Hills Road, $449,500
6524 Wayne Court, $705,000
Healdsburg
1440 Dry Creek Road, $765,000
924 Ridgeview Drive, $775,000
Monte Rio
20171 Willow Road, $395,000
Penngrove
10800 Minnesota Ave., $1,315,000
Petaluma
815 E. Washington St., $46,500
861 Crinella Drive, $495,000
901 Wood Sorrel Drive, $555,000
45 La Cresta Drive, $790,000
945 Quarry St., $900,000
149 McNear Ave., $5,250,000
55 McNear Ave., $5,250,000
1280 S. Petaluma Blvd, $5,250,000
Rohnert Park
741 Lindsay Ave., $510,000
4304 Heritage Lane, $1,490,000
Santa Rosa
1860 Crimson Lane, $220,000
1144 Santa Catalina Way, $385,000
2133 Nectarine Court, $390,500
180 Mountain Vista Circle, $469,000
1068 Rubicon Way, $499,000
1968 Giffen Ave., $505,909
300 Greeneich Place, $530,000
1621 Nancy Court, $535,500
3872 Hogan Ave., $545,000
1223 Impala Court, $545,000
1849 Bancroft Drive, $545,000
2347 Tedeschi Drive, $560,000
2962 Stonesheep Lane, $575,000
1167 Hexem Ave., $615,000
2171 Nectarine Drive, $620,000
1928 Marin Drive, $630,000
700 Piezzi Road, $650,000
396 Baile De Ciervos, $678,000
4316 Chico Ave., $685,000
7513 Oak Leaf Drive, $692,500
2175 Floral Way, $710,000
2529 Barley Lane, $785,500
3468 Anderson Drive, $810,000
4650 Los Gatos Court, $887,500
3961 Millbrook Drive, $929,000
1904 Gardenview Circle, $940,000
421 Trail Ridge Place, $995,000
165 Massimo Circle, $995,000
2519 Grosse Ave., $1,010,000
2615 Knob Hill Drive, $1,100,000
931 Warrington Road, $1,421,000
Sebastopol
3634 Frei Road, $549,500
205 May Court, $620,000
685 Sparkes Road, $735,000
1950 Jonive Road, $900,000
8543 Graton Road, $975,000
Sonoma
1203 Herbazal St., $400,000
183 Central Ave., $552,500
18691 Melody Lane, $640,000
197 Avenida Barbera, $719,000
560 Chase St., $1,405,500
771 Donner Ave., $2,000,000
124 Boyes Blvd., $2,100,000
16795 Mission Way, $2,995,000
855 Grape Stone Lane, $4,480,000
The Sea Ranch
42341 Leeward Road, $1,070,000
Windsor
10931 Rio Ruso Drive, $520,000
9113 Benny Goodman Way, $537,000
7020 Edinburgh Court, $694,500
7138 17th Hole Drive, $725,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter