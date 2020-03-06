Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 26

Sixty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 26 ranging in price from $46,500 to $5.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was a set of four parcels on land recently annexed by the city of Petaluma. The 4.52 acre rural property contained uninhabitable homes and structures at 1280 S. Petaluma Blvd., 1340 S. Petaluma Blvd., 55 McNear Ave. and 149 McNear Ave. and was likely sold for its development potential. It sold for $5,250,000 on Jan. 31.

Cazadero

15800 E. Austin Creek Road, $397,000

Forestville

10680 Forest Hills Road, $449,500

6524 Wayne Court, $705,000

Healdsburg

1440 Dry Creek Road, $765,000

924 Ridgeview Drive, $775,000

Monte Rio

20171 Willow Road, $395,000

Penngrove

10800 Minnesota Ave., $1,315,000

Petaluma

815 E. Washington St., $46,500

861 Crinella Drive, $495,000

901 Wood Sorrel Drive, $555,000

45 La Cresta Drive, $790,000

945 Quarry St., $900,000

149 McNear Ave., $5,250,000

55 McNear Ave., $5,250,000

1280 S. Petaluma Blvd, $5,250,000

Rohnert Park

741 Lindsay Ave., $510,000

4304 Heritage Lane, $1,490,000

Santa Rosa

1860 Crimson Lane, $220,000

1144 Santa Catalina Way, $385,000

2133 Nectarine Court, $390,500

180 Mountain Vista Circle, $469,000

1068 Rubicon Way, $499,000

1968 Giffen Ave., $505,909

300 Greeneich Place, $530,000

1621 Nancy Court, $535,500

3872 Hogan Ave., $545,000

1223 Impala Court, $545,000

1849 Bancroft Drive, $545,000

2347 Tedeschi Drive, $560,000

2962 Stonesheep Lane, $575,000

1167 Hexem Ave., $615,000

2171 Nectarine Drive, $620,000

1928 Marin Drive, $630,000

700 Piezzi Road, $650,000

396 Baile De Ciervos, $678,000

4316 Chico Ave., $685,000

7513 Oak Leaf Drive, $692,500

2175 Floral Way, $710,000

2529 Barley Lane, $785,500

3468 Anderson Drive, $810,000

4650 Los Gatos Court, $887,500

3961 Millbrook Drive, $929,000

1904 Gardenview Circle, $940,000

421 Trail Ridge Place, $995,000

165 Massimo Circle, $995,000

2519 Grosse Ave., $1,010,000

2615 Knob Hill Drive, $1,100,000

931 Warrington Road, $1,421,000

Sebastopol

3634 Frei Road, $549,500

205 May Court, $620,000

685 Sparkes Road, $735,000

1950 Jonive Road, $900,000

8543 Graton Road, $975,000

Sonoma

1203 Herbazal St., $400,000

183 Central Ave., $552,500

18691 Melody Lane, $640,000

197 Avenida Barbera, $719,000

560 Chase St., $1,405,500

771 Donner Ave., $2,000,000

124 Boyes Blvd., $2,100,000

16795 Mission Way, $2,995,000

855 Grape Stone Lane, $4,480,000

The Sea Ranch

42341 Leeward Road, $1,070,000

Windsor

10931 Rio Ruso Drive, $520,000

9113 Benny Goodman Way, $537,000

7020 Edinburgh Court, $694,500

7138 17th Hole Drive, $725,000

