Sonoma County Farm Bureau cancels Ag Days over coronavirus concerns
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the County of Sonoma Public Health Division, Disease Control Unit at (707) 565-4567.
_____
Sonoma County Farm Bureau announced Friday it decided to cancel the 2020 Ag Days, amid concerns about coronavirus.
The popular Sonoma County event, which hosts 4,000 kindergarten through sixth-grade students and 5,000 people at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, was set for March 10 and 11. The event is expected to be rescheduled in the spring.
Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the farm bureau, said that it was a tough decision but the safety and health of our community comes first.
“As much as we would like to have our annual event during National Ag Week, ... we will work closely with our school partners and exhibitors to reschedule Ag Days for later this spring,” Tesconi said in a statement. “It is important that we err on the side of caution by postponing the event given the number of youth and volunteers involved.”
_____
