Subscribe

Taste of Sonoma moves to Kendall-Jackson

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 5:11PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Taste of Sonoma, the county’s premier wine event that attracts up to 2,000 visitors annually, will be held at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens on Sept. 5.

The event, sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, had been held at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in Rohnert Park for the past three years. That facility offered a large amount of nearby parking for guests as well as classrooms and meeting spaces for various seminars and education classes.

Previously, it was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg from 2006 to 2016, though that rural facility lacked sufficient parking for visitors. Organizers note that Kendall-Jackson can handle large crowds as its annual heirloom tomato festival has drawn up to 2,500 visitors.

The event will be spread out upon Kendall-Jackson’s culinary gardens, great lawn and patio. Tickets, priced from $150 to $255 per person, go on sale in early May.

Bill Swindell

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine