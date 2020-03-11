Taste of Sonoma moves to Kendall-Jackson

Taste of Sonoma, the county’s premier wine event that attracts up to 2,000 visitors annually, will be held at the Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens on Sept. 5.

The event, sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, had been held at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center in Rohnert Park for the past three years. That facility offered a large amount of nearby parking for guests as well as classrooms and meeting spaces for various seminars and education classes.

Previously, it was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg from 2006 to 2016, though that rural facility lacked sufficient parking for visitors. Organizers note that Kendall-Jackson can handle large crowds as its annual heirloom tomato festival has drawn up to 2,500 visitors.

The event will be spread out upon Kendall-Jackson’s culinary gardens, great lawn and patio. Tickets, priced from $150 to $255 per person, go on sale in early May.

Bill Swindell