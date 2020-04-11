Sonoma County farmers forced to adjust to remain viable during the coronavirus pandemic

Agriculture is a tough business forcing farmers to navigate changing consumer trends, a tight labor market and extreme weather.

During the global coronavirus pandemic, there are even more obstacles as Gabriel Castañeda noted last week as he planted greenhouse seedlings at his father’s Santa Rosa farm for this summer’s vegetable crop of squash and zucchini and tomatillos. Humberto Castañeda Produce is the largest vegetable grower in Sonoma County. Besides the produce, the business has diversified into more profitable crops such as 15 acres of wine grapes along Fulton Road and an almond orchard in Merced.

“For us it has been a little more difficult,” Castañeda said of the virus-induced shutdown of most business and industry in the county and nationwide. “With farming, you got to do what you got to do at a certain time.”

While Castañeda plants seedlings he will harvest in June, he has other things weighing on him related to the invisible pathogen that’s upended daily routines for most people. His family’s farm is supposed to bring back seasonal workers from Mexico to harvest various crops, and he wonders about possible problems getting them here. “If we aren’t able to bring our employees back because of this, then we are in big trouble,” he said.

And there’s the worry that if the county’s stay-at-home order stays in place longer than early May, the many restaurants now closed won’t be buying vegetables from his June harvest.

The plight of the Castañedas offers a window to what other local farmers are experiencing with the uncertainty of the pandemic. Agriculture is deemed an essential business in California, so Sonoma County farmers are working and implementing additional worker safety measures to keep production rolling in a crucial sector producing more than $1 billion worth of products a year.

The ag industry is heavily regulated, so the transition to additional worker protections hasn’t been that disruptive, said Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

Office staff is working at home while crews outside are adhering to social distancing guidance — which is much easier out in the fields — as well as good sanitation practices.

“There’s a lot of things we are already doing that involve protective gear and things like that, whether there is a virus or not,” Tesconi said.

Still, across the vineyards and farms of Sonoma County, each part of the ag sector is experiencing its own disruptions in the marketplace, many of which have temporarily forced operational changes. It ranges from the Petaluma egg farm that cannot keep pace with demand, to the south county duck farm reinventing itself for deliveries to consumers since its restaurant business mostly dried up.

Wine grapes are the biggest crop in Sonoma County, representing about 70% of the cash value of the overall annual yield. The growing season is in its early stages with buds breaking on vines across the region and they aren’t expected to bloom for more than a month. Thus, the demand for vineyard workers outside of maintenance crews is minimal.

Vineyard managers, however, are preparing for the summer and lining up grape pickers. Big operations use the federal H-2A visa program to secure needed workers from Mexico for the annual harvest. Duff Bevill of Bevill Vineyard Management in Healdsburg said he is in good position because he brought his 60 seasonal workers from Mexico in January and they are already performing chores with the recent milder temperatures allowing full work days.