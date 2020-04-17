Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from March 1 to March 14
Eighty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first two weeks of March. Properties ranged in price from $130,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 3660 Wood Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on March 4. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 4,359 square foot green estate featured a gourmet kitchen, bocce court, guest house, solar power and professionally installed hiking trails.
Bodega Bay
355 McChristian Ave., $1,295,000
Cloverdale
236 E. Third St., $750,500
Cotati
220 Helman Lane, $768,000
Forestville
10344 Woodside Drive, $160,000
8344 Templeman Road, $765,000
Glen Ellen
13362 Gibson St., $685,000
Guerneville
15494 River Road, $190,000
16780 Neeley Road, $285,000
15524 Riverside Drive, $370,000
17790 Old Monte Rio Road, $407,500
Healdsburg
222 Sunnyvale Drive, $130,000
109 Grayson Way, $595,000
132 Philip Drive, $665,000
Penngrove
1245 Rose Ave., $1,200,000
Petaluma
123 Wilson St., $640,000
1915 Lansdowne Way, $700,000
33 Fairview Terrace, $705,000
813 S. Ely Blvd., $715,000
2002 Crinella Drive, $735,000
1730 Calle Ranchero Drive, $775,000
1891 Mallard Lane, $799,000
965 McNear Ave., $808,000
1105 E Sunnyslope Road, $1,043,000
6245 Roblar Road, $1,275,000
9 Iverson Way, $1,475,000
4330 Bodega Ave., $1,700,000
320 Fair Ave., $2,600,000
Rohnert Park
1439 Garrett Court, $350,000
7049 Adrian Drive, $367,500
7452 Bobbie Way, $440,000
7210 Brenda Way, $495,000
1307 Garmont Court, $565,000
6061 Della Court, $587,000
1501 Mary Place, $590,000
8840 Lancaster Drive, $590,000
110 Firethorn Drive, $634,000
7334 Carioca Court, $675,000
4980 Fern Place, $700,000
5685 Daniel Drive, $744,000
6041 Elsa Ave., $770,000
Santa Rosa
5203 Vista Grande Drive, $175,000
2017 San Miguel Ave., $195,000
4579 Lambert Drive, $233,000
142 Wembley Court, $240,000
3952 Millbrook Drive, $255,000
2828 Seneca Lane, $331,364
304 Saint Thomas Court, $350,000
1720 Glenbrook Drive, $350,000
470 Benjamins Road, $412,000
649 Southwood Drive, $499,000
929 Yulupa Ave., $500,000
468 Pythian Road, $520,000
1538 Bruce Court, $540,000
2069 Dutton Ave., $550,000
2403 Zurlo Court, $595,000
4530 Rinconada Drive, $600,000
2010 Seville St., $600,000
1904 Dogwood Drive, $604,000
2606 Silver Spur Drive, $610,000
1955 Belmont Court, $617,000
2500 Cedar Berry Ave., $621,000
6531 Bridgewood Drive, $644,000
4762 Parktrail Drive, $700,000
2244 San Miguel Ave., $715,000
5609 Yerba Buena Road, $720,000
6517 Stonecroft Terrace, $725,000
4801 Montgomery Drive, $830,000
808 Humboldt St., $840,000
3535 Heimbucher Way, $915,000
2202 Geary Drive, $1,050,000
Sebastopol
7609 Washington Ave., $375,000
508 Princeton Drive, $715,000
1373 Kathy Lane, $1,137,500
Sonoma
352 W. Macarthur St., $530,000
18054 Myrtle Ave., $600,000
703 Mariano Drive, $745,000
19197 Twin Oaks Lane, $980,000
3660 Wood Valley Road, $3,500,000
Windsor
10350 Brooks Road, $147,000
791 Glen Miller Drive, $539,000
149 Cottontail Way, $554,000
856 Patti Page Court, $573,000
6141 Amie Drive, $650,000
8908 Heritage Drive, $715,000
7831 Carano Way, $770,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter