Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from March 1 to March 14

Eighty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first two weeks of March. Properties ranged in price from $130,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 3660 Wood Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on March 4. This six bedroom, five bathroom, 4,359 square foot green estate featured a gourmet kitchen, bocce court, guest house, solar power and professionally installed hiking trails.

Bodega Bay

355 McChristian Ave., $1,295,000

Cloverdale

236 E. Third St., $750,500

Cotati

220 Helman Lane, $768,000

Forestville

10344 Woodside Drive, $160,000

8344 Templeman Road, $765,000

Glen Ellen

13362 Gibson St., $685,000

Guerneville

15494 River Road, $190,000

16780 Neeley Road, $285,000

15524 Riverside Drive, $370,000

17790 Old Monte Rio Road, $407,500

Healdsburg

222 Sunnyvale Drive, $130,000

109 Grayson Way, $595,000

132 Philip Drive, $665,000

Penngrove

1245 Rose Ave., $1,200,000

Petaluma

123 Wilson St., $640,000

1915 Lansdowne Way, $700,000

33 Fairview Terrace, $705,000

813 S. Ely Blvd., $715,000

2002 Crinella Drive, $735,000

1730 Calle Ranchero Drive, $775,000

1891 Mallard Lane, $799,000

965 McNear Ave., $808,000

1105 E Sunnyslope Road, $1,043,000

6245 Roblar Road, $1,275,000

9 Iverson Way, $1,475,000

4330 Bodega Ave., $1,700,000

320 Fair Ave., $2,600,000

Rohnert Park

1439 Garrett Court, $350,000

7049 Adrian Drive, $367,500

7452 Bobbie Way, $440,000

7210 Brenda Way, $495,000

1307 Garmont Court, $565,000

6061 Della Court, $587,000

1501 Mary Place, $590,000

8840 Lancaster Drive, $590,000

110 Firethorn Drive, $634,000

7334 Carioca Court, $675,000

4980 Fern Place, $700,000

5685 Daniel Drive, $744,000

6041 Elsa Ave., $770,000

Santa Rosa

5203 Vista Grande Drive, $175,000

2017 San Miguel Ave., $195,000

4579 Lambert Drive, $233,000

142 Wembley Court, $240,000

3952 Millbrook Drive, $255,000

2828 Seneca Lane, $331,364

304 Saint Thomas Court, $350,000

1720 Glenbrook Drive, $350,000

470 Benjamins Road, $412,000

649 Southwood Drive, $499,000

929 Yulupa Ave., $500,000

468 Pythian Road, $520,000

1538 Bruce Court, $540,000

2069 Dutton Ave., $550,000

2403 Zurlo Court, $595,000

4530 Rinconada Drive, $600,000

2010 Seville St., $600,000

1904 Dogwood Drive, $604,000

2606 Silver Spur Drive, $610,000

1955 Belmont Court, $617,000

2500 Cedar Berry Ave., $621,000

6531 Bridgewood Drive, $644,000

4762 Parktrail Drive, $700,000

2244 San Miguel Ave., $715,000

5609 Yerba Buena Road, $720,000

6517 Stonecroft Terrace, $725,000

4801 Montgomery Drive, $830,000

808 Humboldt St., $840,000

3535 Heimbucher Way, $915,000

2202 Geary Drive, $1,050,000

Sebastopol

7609 Washington Ave., $375,000

508 Princeton Drive, $715,000

1373 Kathy Lane, $1,137,500

Sonoma

352 W. Macarthur St., $530,000

18054 Myrtle Ave., $600,000

703 Mariano Drive, $745,000

19197 Twin Oaks Lane, $980,000

3660 Wood Valley Road, $3,500,000

Windsor

10350 Brooks Road, $147,000

791 Glen Miller Drive, $539,000

149 Cottontail Way, $554,000

856 Patti Page Court, $573,000

6141 Amie Drive, $650,000

8908 Heritage Drive, $715,000

7831 Carano Way, $770,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter