Sonoma County wine tasting rooms seek path to reopen after coronavirus shutdown

Welcoming visitors with a taste of wine is not only a tradition in Sonoma County, but also critical part of the business model for hundreds of wineries that form Sonoma County’s signature industry.

That hallmark piece of Wine Country culture has been gone for nearly two months, with tasting rooms across the county ordered shuttered for the first time since Prohibition ended in 1933. This time, the state-required closures are meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact has been particularly painful for boutique wineries that depend on tasting rooms to sell wine directly to consumers and forge friendly relationships that inspire sales — both during the tastings and in the future, as casual visitors are encouraged to become members and sign up for monthly shipments.

Robert Young Estate Winery, whose owners have farmed the Alexander Valley for six generations, relies on its tasting room for 40% of its business, and that doesn’t count those who visit and become regular, paying members of its wine club.

“Without being open in the tasting room, we do not have a flow of customers buying our wines and of new customers joining our wine club,” said Karen Maley, the winery’s general manager. “It’s devastating for small wineries.”

While Robert Young and the county’s 450 other wineries can continue to operate during the pandemic — growing grapes, bottling wine and selling it in stores, restaurants and online — there is no timetable to reopen tasting rooms. Like restaurants, wine tasting rooms are subject to stricter reopening rules that require lower countywide case numbers and deaths, among other metrics established by the state.

New guidance unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday show Sonoma County isn’t yet close to hitting state-mandated metrics for regional reopenings.

In response, wineries have laid off employees, halted hiring of seasonal workers and created new business strategies on the fly, all while lobbying, heavily, for the chance to reopen and restore their place in the Sonoma County countryside.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a summer like any summer we’ve ever had before,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent. “This summer’s not going to be the same. We’re still hoping that we can reopen that industry to a certain extent.”

The 10,000 wineries and 8,000 grape growers in the United States are projected to lose $5.94 billion in revenues this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Jon Moramarco, managing partner of bw166 and editor of the Gomberg-Fredrikson Report. Tasting room sales alone are expected to plunge 80%, costing wineries $3 billion in lost revenue.

Local wineries worked quickly in mid-March to stanch the hemorrhage. They shifted tasting room employees to phones, where they call wine club members and past customers to pitch various deals. They’re doing tastings via Zoom. They’ve offered free wine delivery to local customers, shifted to curbside pickup and offered deep discounts on shipping — which can range from $40 to $65 depending on the destination.

At Robert Young, with year-over-year revenue losses in 7% range, Maley moved to offer free wine deliveries to local buyers from Petaluma to Cloverdale. Robbie Young, a fifth-generation Young family scion and head of hospitality for the tasting room, is behind the wheel making deliveries.