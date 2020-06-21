Subscribe

Wine Institute elects new board

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2020, 12:01AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Wine Institute elects new board

The Wine Institute, the state’s main lobbying trade group for the wine industry, has a new board and has elected John Sutton, chief financial officer of The Wine Group based out of Livermore, as its chairman.

Other officers elected were Suzanne Groth of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, as first vice chairman; Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, as second vice chairman; Randall Lange of Lange Twins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, as treasurer; and Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto, as secretary. Bobby Koch will remain as president and chief executive officer.

...

Emeritus hires new sales manager

Emeritus Vineyards has hired Michael Burton as national sales manager for the Sebastopol winery.

Burton began his career at Chef Todd English’s Olives Restaurant in Boston and went on to become the beverage manager at Olives Las Vegas. He later went to work for Las Vegas-based distributor Breakthru Beverage Group.

He spent a decade at distributor Wilson Daniels, where he served as a divisional vice president representing such wine brands as Schramsberg and Silverado. In later years, Burton switched over to the winery side of the industry as the general manger for Oregon’s Rose and Arrow Estate, and as the general manager and head of national sales for Walla Walla Vintners.

He has a master’s of business administration from CSU Fullerton and is a certified sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

...

Delicato hires new international sales position

Delicato Family Wines of Napa has appointed Erwin Petznek as its vice president of international sales.

Erwin replaces longtime Delicato international sales vice president David DeBoer who is retiring after 20 years with Delicato and more than 41 years in the wine and spirits industry.

Based out of Vancouver, Canada, Erwin has extensive experience in the wine industry. He was most recently vice president of the Americas for Constellation Brands Inc., where he managed teams across Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.

Erwin will represent Delicato’s portfolio of wineries out of California and Washington in more than 50 International markets.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine