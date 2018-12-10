(1 of ) SOLD 08/28/2018
106 Purrington Road, Petaluma - $3,500,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,472 square feet. Year built: 2003
Award-winning architect Douglas Burdge designed this custom Mediterranean-style villa with soaring ceilings, a wine cellar, media room, terraces and a four-car garage. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) SOLD 01/12/2018
1400 Cavedale Road, Sonoma - $3,635,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,318 square feet. Year built: 1991
This +/-38-acre vine covered villa includes a main residence, two guest houses and a wine cave. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) SOLD 10/03/2018
1420 Grove St., Sonoma - $3,646,500
4 beds, 6 baths, 5,870 square feet. Year built: 2006
Custom from head to toe, this designer estate features a saltwater pool, pond, hobby vineyard and horse arena. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) SOLD 03/30/2018
4325 Savannah Trail, Santa Rosa - $3,745,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 6,461 square feet. Year built: 1999.
With Trione-Annadel Park just minutes away, this unique architectural estate is ideal for nature lovers dream with over 26 hikeable acres. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) SOLD 02/23/2018
1927 Lynch Road, Petaluma - $3,725,000
5 beds, 2 baths, 2,852 square feet. Year built: 1890
This exclusive equestrian estate comes with a Victorian home, horse arena, barn and trails. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) SOLD 09/21/2018
790 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa - $3,850,000
4 beds, 5.5 baths, 6,660 square feet. Year built:2013.
Located on 10.5 acres near the Mayacama Golf Club, this Wine Country custom home features cathedral ceilings, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen and breathtaking views. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) SOLD 06/15/2018
1014 Westside Road, Healdsburg - $3,900,000
5 beds, 4 baths, 4,227 square feet. Year built: 2004
This picturesque Mediterranean-style estate includes an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, pool, guest house, European sauna and therapeutic swim spa. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) SOLD 02/28/2018
6830 Gardner Ranch Road, Santa Rosa - $4,000,000
4 beds, 4baths, 4,013 square feet. Year built: 1994.
The lodge-like abode featured a chef’s kitchen with professional grade stainless-steel appliances and an abundance of counter-space. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) SOLD 06/20/2018
7323 Shiloh Ridge, Santa Rosa - $4,135,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 6,336 square feet. Year built: 2001.
Golf anyone? This 12.92-acre Tuscan estate features a pool, tennis court and an 18-hole golf course. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) SOLD 05/24/2018
4720 Guenza Road, Santa Rosa - $4,250,000
7 beds, 6.5 baths, 5,414 square feet. Year built: 1985.
This Bennett Valley wine lover’s estate sits on a 44-acre parcel with a pool, horse facility, lake and income generating vineyards. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) SOLD O2/08/2018
775 Benjamin Way, Healdsburg - $4,350,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 3,886 square feet.
Perched on 2+ acres above Healdsburg, this spacious contemporary home boasts top-of-the-line finishes and million-dollar views. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) SOLD 09/11/2018
5825 W. Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,359,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,377 square feet. Year built: 2000.
Designed by renowned modernist Obie Bowman, this architectural estate features a chef’s kitchen, one-acre cabernet vineyard, pool, guest house, and an outdoor kitchen with a Mugnaini pizza oven. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) SOLD 10/16/2018
21235 Hyde Road, Sonoma - $4,975,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,930 square feet.
Designed for entertaining, this sunny Sonoma Valley hideaway has removeable windows that unite interior and exterior living spaces. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS)
(14 of ) SOLD 02/12/2018
1315 E. Fifth St., Sonoma - $4,975,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,611 square feet. Year built: 1988.
This thoroughly remodeled luxury estate features a sparkling pool, cabana, eight-person sauna, 25-foot fountain and 1,000 lavender plants. Inside of the main residence the gourmet kitchen boasts a Sub-Zero refrigerator, six-burner Viking stove, and a Miele dishwasher. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) SOLD 07/17/2018
1025 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $5,000,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 5,266 square feet. Year built: 2018
Casa Tra Vigne (house among the vineyards) is a brand-new contemporary home built by HGTV Dream Home designer Bruce Lee. The sprawling 10.35-acre estate includes an eight-acre Chardonnay vineyard. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) SOLD 09/13/2018
9643 Highway 128, Healdsburg - $5,600,000
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,140 square feet. Year built: 2018.
Located in the picturesque Chalk Hill appellation, this modern estate boasts an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, a large wine room, pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen and detached recreation building. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) SOLD 06/05/2018
5340 Grove St., Sonoma - $5,650,000
4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5,749 square feet. Year built: 2008.
Fancy your own observatory? This 20-acre architect designed estate included an ultra-modern main residence, pool, guest house, parking for 25 and a private observatory. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) SOLD 07/17/2018
19307 E. Seventh St., Sonoma - $6,134,565
3 beds, 5.5 baths, 4,024 square feet. Year built: 2015.
Designed by Bevan & Associates/Christine Curry and constructed by Sonoma’s Jon Curry, this state-of-the-art contemporary farmhouse is packed with high-end amenities including an infinity pool, pinot noir vineyard, outdoor dining room and a detached pool house. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) SOLD 06/04/2018
923 Lovall Valley Road, Sonoma - $6,350,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,500 square feet. Year built: 2006.
This unique Craftsman home offered a library, gourmet kitchen, pool, guest cottage, pool house and custom car barn with a 2750 square foot hydraulic system. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) SOLD 06/01/18
17746 E. Seventh St., Sonoma - $7,100,000
4 beds, 4.5 baths, 3,716 square feet. Year built: 2016.
This chic contemporary farmhouse features four en suite bedrooms, a wine cellar, guest house, vegetable garden, bocce court, fire-pit and pool with spa. On top of that the home is situated on 12.7 acres with breathtaking views of San Pablo Bay and Sonoma Mountain. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) SOLD 02/21/18
751 Shiloh Terrace, Santa Rosa - $8,000,000
5 beds, 7.5 baths, 8,055 square feet. Year built: 2000
Maison Sur Le Lac is an elegant French-style chateau with an infinity pool, spa, bocce court and manicured country garden. (Photo courtesy of NORCAL MLS.)