Annual Sonoma County grape grower trade show to be held this month

The Sonoma County Winegrowers will hold its 28th annual Dollar and Sense trade show and seminar on Jan. 17 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The event’s theme is entitled “Sustainability, Legacy & Tenacity: Leading in Today’s Marketplace.” The speakers will include: Lulie Halsted, chief executive of Wine Intelligence, a consulting firm that provides consumer insight for the industry, and Eric Hemer, senior vice president and corporate director of wine for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of America, one of the major wine distributors in the United States.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register at http://pd2go.net/WPOqTH.

New chief operating officer selected at Santa Rosa’s Vintage Wine Estates

Jeff Nicholson was named chief operating officer at Vintage Wine Estates, the Santa Rosa company that was the 14th-largest winery in the country in 2017.

Nicholson was previously operating partner at AGR Partners, an investment firm specializing in agribusiness that acquired a $75 million stake in the winery last year. He will remain on the advisory board for AGR.

In recent years, Vintage Wine Estates has acquired properties such as Tamarack Cellars of Walla Walla, Washington, and California brands Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay.

Prior to AGR, Nicholson was co-founder and president of Animal Supply Logistics, a distribution company to independent pet supply retailers.

Anderson’s Conn Valley Vineyards of Napa adds director, manager to team

Anderson’s Conn Valley Vineyards, a Napa Valley winery, has hired two people to join its sales team.

Brandii Magliulo was hired as director of consumer sales. Magliulo was most recently the head of direct-to-consumer sales at Martinelli Winery in Windsor, and before that worked at the Pezzi King Winery in Healdsburg.

Tom Lynch has been hired as a manager for direct- to-consumer sales. He previously worked in sales at Martinelli and V. Sattui in St. Helena.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.