Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 20
Forty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 20 ranging in price from $157,500 to $1.7 million.
Topping our list of list of real estate transactions this week was 965 Stonecastle Lane in Santa Rosa which sold for $1,725,000 on Jan. 24. This five bedroom, four bathroom, Tuscan-style residence featured a pool, in-law unit, multiple fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen. Situated in the John Medica Gardens gated community, the home offers access to a community garden on the California Register of Historic Landmarks.
Bodega Bay
21042 Heron Drive, $772,500
Cloverdale
509 S. Foothill Blvd., $550,000
Forestville
7769 Mirabel Road, $505,000
Healdsburg
301 Orchard St., $515,000
1337 Lily St., $665,000
Penngrove
9543 Main St., $789,000
Petaluma
512 Murray Drive, $616,000
1561 Creekside Drive, $617,000
828 Elm Drive, $620,000
748 Western Ave., $670,000
2117 Falcon Ridge Drive, $780,000
1801 Sophia Circle, $849,000
Rohnert Park
306 Burton Court, $560,000
1280 Holly Ave., $615,000
Santa Rosa
1317 Tuliptree Road, $157,500
1686 Kerry Lane, $162,000
1681 Kerry Lane, $168,500
3702 Hillary Court, $170,000
1933 Camino Del Prado, $180,000
1117 Hahman Drive, $354,500
2808 Bay Village Ave., $450,000
2321 Bellam Court, $485,000
3706 Barnes Road, $510,000
1959 Bay Meadow Drive, $520,000
1444 Monroe St., $545,000
2099 Peterson Lane, $548,000
2535 Eastmoor Drive, $600,000
2410 Meyers Drive, $620,000
432 Rosedale Ave., $625,000
7295 Oakmont Drive, $650,000
966 Colorado Blvd., $650,000
154 Valley Lakes Drive, $650,000
1639 Periwinkle St., $730,000
133 Shortt Road, $760,000
1520 Peterson Lane, $865,000
240 Darbster Place, $899,000
3823 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,400,000
965 Stonecastle Lane, $1,725,000
Sebastopol
8616 Graton Road, $425,000
6698 Harvard Drive, $710,000
10161 Green Meadow Road, $809,000
4155 Harrison Grade Road, $872,000
Sonoma
18346 Sierra Drive, $311,000
802 Towne St., $1,125,000
Windsor
7725 Foppiano Way, $555,000
8600 Planetree Drive, $590,000
162 Espana Way, $592,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter