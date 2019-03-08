Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 20

Forty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 20 ranging in price from $157,500 to $1.7 million.

Topping our list of list of real estate transactions this week was 965 Stonecastle Lane in Santa Rosa which sold for $1,725,000 on Jan. 24. This five bedroom, four bathroom, Tuscan-style residence featured a pool, in-law unit, multiple fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen. Situated in the John Medica Gardens gated community, the home offers access to a community garden on the California Register of Historic Landmarks.

Bodega Bay

21042 Heron Drive, $772,500

Cloverdale

509 S. Foothill Blvd., $550,000

Forestville

7769 Mirabel Road, $505,000

Healdsburg

301 Orchard St., $515,000

1337 Lily St., $665,000

Penngrove

9543 Main St., $789,000

Petaluma

512 Murray Drive, $616,000

1561 Creekside Drive, $617,000

828 Elm Drive, $620,000

748 Western Ave., $670,000

2117 Falcon Ridge Drive, $780,000

1801 Sophia Circle, $849,000

Rohnert Park

306 Burton Court, $560,000

1280 Holly Ave., $615,000

Santa Rosa

1317 Tuliptree Road, $157,500

1686 Kerry Lane, $162,000

1681 Kerry Lane, $168,500

3702 Hillary Court, $170,000

1933 Camino Del Prado, $180,000

1117 Hahman Drive, $354,500

2808 Bay Village Ave., $450,000

2321 Bellam Court, $485,000

3706 Barnes Road, $510,000

1959 Bay Meadow Drive, $520,000

1444 Monroe St., $545,000

2099 Peterson Lane, $548,000

2535 Eastmoor Drive, $600,000

2410 Meyers Drive, $620,000

432 Rosedale Ave., $625,000

7295 Oakmont Drive, $650,000

966 Colorado Blvd., $650,000

154 Valley Lakes Drive, $650,000

1639 Periwinkle St., $730,000

133 Shortt Road, $760,000

1520 Peterson Lane, $865,000

240 Darbster Place, $899,000

3823 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,400,000

965 Stonecastle Lane, $1,725,000

Sebastopol

8616 Graton Road, $425,000

6698 Harvard Drive, $710,000

10161 Green Meadow Road, $809,000

4155 Harrison Grade Road, $872,000

Sonoma

18346 Sierra Drive, $311,000

802 Towne St., $1,125,000

Windsor

7725 Foppiano Way, $555,000

8600 Planetree Drive, $590,000

162 Espana Way, $592,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter