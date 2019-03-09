Healdsburg winery Truett-Hurst to stop stock trading on Nasdaq

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2019

Truett-Hurst Inc. on Friday said it would delist from the Nasdaq stock market around March 28, capping a more than five-year odyssey for the Healdsburg winery on the stock exchange.

The company went public in 2013 with its stock initially trading at $6 a share. But it encountered numerous setbacks in its business that resulted in losses. There were a bitter lawsuit between founder Bill Hambrecht and the other investors, manufacturing problems that killed off its Paper Boy brand packaging and a failure to gain traction in the wine spritzer category.

Last year, Phil Hurst, the company’s co-founder, left as CEO and the company sold its wholesale wine business to concentrate on its direct-to- consumer sales.

The stock closed Friday at $1.89 per share. The company said the stock will trade its shares in the over-the-counter market after its last trading day on Nasdaq.

