Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 10
Sixty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 10 ranging in price from $109,000 to $2.8 million.
One of the most expensive properties sold that week was 8710 Green Valley Road in Sebastopol which sold for $1,890,000 on Feb. 13. This multi-residential complex included four two-bedroom homes on a 2.28 acre lot.
Bodega Bay
1155 Highway 1, $264,500
Cloverdale
170 Vine Drive, $510,000
105 Syrah Court, $675,000
Forestville
10801 Rio Vista Road, $262,000
11060 Ogburn Lane, $300,000
Fulton
2973 Fulton Road, $607,000
Guerneville
14555 Cherry St., $365,000
Healdsburg
120 Grayson Way, $685,000
524 Jachetta Court, $810,000
Monte Rio
21894 Russian River Ave., $1,075,000
Penngrove
1994 William Drive, $734,000
Petaluma
1174 Ramona Lane, $525,000
74 Raymond Heights, $550,000
32 Woodworth Way, $620,000
20 Fairview Terrace, $670,000
1307 Ponderosa Drive, $671,000
233 Redwood Circle, $730,000
577 Sapphire St., $775,000
370 Monte Vista Lane, $805,000
1704 Southridge Drive, $810,000
1801 Murrieta Drive, $824,000
160 Clearview Court, $940,000
707 Keokuk St., $1,000,000
Rohnert Park
7307 Circle Drive, $519,000
7698 Adrian Drive, $540,000
1368 Mattice Lane, $585,000
848 Hudis St., $590,000
7865 Montero Drive, $610,000
Santa Rosa
3264 Newton St., $109,091
1601 Hopper Ave., $160,000
3706 Hillary Court, $170,000
1748 Kerry Lane, $175,000
3627 Aaron Drive, $225,000
5111 Linda Lane, $311,000
483 Oak Mesa Place, $346,000
1918 Siesta Lane, $445,000
808 Warren Lane, $445,000
2498 College Park Circle, $470,000
1023 Colorado Blvd., $500,000
2341 Lemur St., $500,000
958 Colorado Blvd., $503,000
2280 Truckee Drive, $514,000
1951 Coffee Tree Court, $525,000
3616 Yale Drive, $550,000
570 Graymont Drive, $569,000
2950 Sweet Grass Lane, $580,000
2077 Cooper Drive, $599,000
128 Creek Way, $605,000
1147 Navarro St., $619,000
6463 Pine Valley Drive, $626,000
1471 Monterey Drive, $675,000
2242 Sunlit Ann Drive, $677,000
5381 Arnica Way, $705,000
4328 Fistor Drive, $712,000
4850 Bennett Valley Road, $1,800,000
711 Oak St., $2,835,000
Sebastopol
4288 S. Gravenstein Highway, $649,000
8710 Green Valley Road, $1,890,000
Sonoma
18023 Mulberry Ave., $509,000
234 Pina Ave., $755,000
The Sea Ranch
49 Sea Pine Reach, $755,500
Windsor
8186 Luisa Way, $542,000
8825 Oakfield Lane, $564,000
224 Flametree Circle, $662,000
7425 10th Hole Drive, $760,000
