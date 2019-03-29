Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Feb. 10

Sixty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Feb. 10 ranging in price from $109,000 to $2.8 million.

One of the most expensive properties sold that week was 8710 Green Valley Road in Sebastopol which sold for $1,890,000 on Feb. 13. This multi-residential complex included four two-bedroom homes on a 2.28 acre lot.

See what homes are selling for near you.



Bodega Bay

1155 Highway 1, $264,500



Cloverdale

170 Vine Drive, $510,000

105 Syrah Court, $675,000



Forestville

10801 Rio Vista Road, $262,000

11060 Ogburn Lane, $300,000



Fulton

2973 Fulton Road, $607,000



Guerneville

14555 Cherry St., $365,000



Healdsburg

120 Grayson Way, $685,000

524 Jachetta Court, $810,000



Monte Rio

21894 Russian River Ave., $1,075,000



Penngrove

1994 William Drive, $734,000



Petaluma

1174 Ramona Lane, $525,000

74 Raymond Heights, $550,000

32 Woodworth Way, $620,000

20 Fairview Terrace, $670,000

1307 Ponderosa Drive, $671,000

233 Redwood Circle, $730,000

577 Sapphire St., $775,000

370 Monte Vista Lane, $805,000

1704 Southridge Drive, $810,000

1801 Murrieta Drive, $824,000

160 Clearview Court, $940,000

707 Keokuk St., $1,000,000



Rohnert Park

7307 Circle Drive, $519,000

7698 Adrian Drive, $540,000

1368 Mattice Lane, $585,000

848 Hudis St., $590,000

7865 Montero Drive, $610,000



Santa Rosa

3264 Newton St., $109,091

1601 Hopper Ave., $160,000

3706 Hillary Court, $170,000

1748 Kerry Lane, $175,000

3627 Aaron Drive, $225,000

5111 Linda Lane, $311,000

483 Oak Mesa Place, $346,000

1918 Siesta Lane, $445,000

808 Warren Lane, $445,000

2498 College Park Circle, $470,000

1023 Colorado Blvd., $500,000

2341 Lemur St., $500,000

958 Colorado Blvd., $503,000

2280 Truckee Drive, $514,000

1951 Coffee Tree Court, $525,000

3616 Yale Drive, $550,000

570 Graymont Drive, $569,000

2950 Sweet Grass Lane, $580,000

2077 Cooper Drive, $599,000

128 Creek Way, $605,000

1147 Navarro St., $619,000

6463 Pine Valley Drive, $626,000

1471 Monterey Drive, $675,000

2242 Sunlit Ann Drive, $677,000

5381 Arnica Way, $705,000

4328 Fistor Drive, $712,000

4850 Bennett Valley Road, $1,800,000

711 Oak St., $2,835,000



Sebastopol

4288 S. Gravenstein Highway, $649,000

8710 Green Valley Road, $1,890,000



Sonoma

18023 Mulberry Ave., $509,000

234 Pina Ave., $755,000



The Sea Ranch

49 Sea Pine Reach, $755,500



Windsor

8186 Luisa Way, $542,000

8825 Oakfield Lane, $564,000

224 Flametree Circle, $662,000

7425 10th Hole Drive, $760,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter