Sonoma County Barrel Auction raises $645,000 for vintner group

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2019

The fifth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction raised $645,000 on Friday for the sponsor of the event, Sonoma County Vintners.

The event was held at the MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg and attracted trade buyers from across the country who placed bids on 85 unique wine lots produced by local wineries.

The money goes toward the vintners’ trade group, which represents 200 area wineries and wine-affiliated businesses. Half of the proceeds will be given to the associations that represent the 18 different wine regions in Sonoma County.

Last year’s auction raised a record $840,700.

