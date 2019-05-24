Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 14
Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 14 ranging in price from $131,000 to $6.7 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 8200 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $6,725,000 on April 19. This 7 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3,651 square foot contemporary residence featured sliding glass walls, a gourmet kitchen, pool and Dry Creek Valley views on a 6.6 acre lot.
Bodega Bay
2047 Dubloon Court, $840,000
1071 Seaeagle Loop, $1,014,000
Camp Meeker
8 Bohemian Highway, $308,000
Cloverdale
76 Brookside Drive, $416,000
102 Douglas Fir Circle, $599,000
Cotati
8569 Loretto Ave., $530,000
Forestville
7151 Malone Road, $1,286,000
Healdsburg
223 Solar Way, $600,000
687 Larkspur Drive, $968,000
609 Prince Ave., $1,000,000
422 Tee Drive, $1,025,000
8200 W. Dry Creek Road, $6,725,000
Penngrove
2103 Curtis Drive, $880,000
Petaluma
1925 Sheldrake Lane, $130,909
1121 Brighton View Circle, $613,000
2036 Chetwood Drive, $620,000
1449 Morning Glory Drive, $645,000
801 Crinella Drive, $655,000
17 Cleveland Lane, $690,000
1703 Chinar Drive, $715,000
1550 Bungalow Lane, $745,000
337 English St., $800,000
1801 Nicola Drive, $812,500
12 Kotsaris Court, $1,999,000
Rohnert Park
7310 Circle Drive, $520,000
406 Bruce Ave., $520,000
1156 Emily Ave., $520,000
907 Hudis St., $610,000
Santa Rosa
1515 Amanda Place, $180,000
3600 Sweetgum St., $190,000
1331 Holly Park Way, $230,000
4363 Parker Hill Road, $250,000
1003 Crest Drive, $385,000
5050 Taylor Ave., $400,000
1915 Fourth St., $410,000
3333 Yulupa Ave., $426,000
971 Aston Circle, $438,000
99 Peach Court, $448,000
3705 Finley Ave., $468,000
1919 Midway Drive, $475,000
3539 Sweetgum St., $495,000
4969 Snark Ave., $505,000
1091 Lilac Drive, $505,000
2209 Moldavite Lane, $515,000
1875 Willowside Road, $525,000
2409 Dixie Place, $530,000
323 Sejong Lane, $549,000
207 Christina Lane, $570,000
2105 Lapper Ave., $570,000
1913 Montgomery Drive, $580,000
5531 Rainbow Circle, $595,000
5314 Dupont Drive, $614,000
3611 Princeton Drive, $629,000
2315 Northwood Drive, $680,000
804 Beaver St., $690,000
2208 Hibiscus Drive, $775,000
3528 Brookdale Drive, $845,000
3250 Hermit Way, $880,000
1903 Fountainview Circle, $935,000
1969 Gardenview Circle, $950,000
3251 Cobblestone Drive, $1,335,000
4887 Montecito Ave., $1,525,000
Sebastopol
4851 Vine Hill Road, $767,000
130 N. High St., $780,000
1035 Martin Lane, $880,000
6380 Vine Hill School Road, $1,100,000
Sonoma
20707 Meadow Drive, $481,000
410 E. Thomson Ave., $574,000
802 Walnut Ave., $659,000
The Sea Ranch
385 Pipers Reach, $440,000
35189 Wind Song Lane, $570,000
42070 Rock Cod, $760,000
37768 Breaker Reach, $1,000,000
Windsor
917 Ventnor Ave., $534,000
788 Abbie Court, $540,000
807 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $550,000
795 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $559,000
860 Patti Page Court, $560,000
856 Patti Page Court, $560,000
844 Patti Page Court, $560,000
730 Natalie Drive, $583,000
9656 Dawn Way, $620,000
8125 Luisa Way, $669,000
