Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 14

Eighty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 14 ranging in price from $131,000 to $6.7 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 8200 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $6,725,000 on April 19. This 7 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3,651 square foot contemporary residence featured sliding glass walls, a gourmet kitchen, pool and Dry Creek Valley views on a 6.6 acre lot.

Bodega Bay

2047 Dubloon Court, $840,000

1071 Seaeagle Loop, $1,014,000



Camp Meeker

8 Bohemian Highway, $308,000



Cloverdale

76 Brookside Drive, $416,000

102 Douglas Fir Circle, $599,000



Cotati

8569 Loretto Ave., $530,000



Forestville

7151 Malone Road, $1,286,000



Healdsburg

223 Solar Way, $600,000

687 Larkspur Drive, $968,000

609 Prince Ave., $1,000,000

422 Tee Drive, $1,025,000

8200 W. Dry Creek Road, $6,725,000



Penngrove

2103 Curtis Drive, $880,000



Petaluma

1925 Sheldrake Lane, $130,909

1121 Brighton View Circle, $613,000

2036 Chetwood Drive, $620,000

1449 Morning Glory Drive, $645,000

801 Crinella Drive, $655,000

17 Cleveland Lane, $690,000

1703 Chinar Drive, $715,000

1550 Bungalow Lane, $745,000

337 English St., $800,000

1801 Nicola Drive, $812,500

12 Kotsaris Court, $1,999,000



Rohnert Park

7310 Circle Drive, $520,000

406 Bruce Ave., $520,000

1156 Emily Ave., $520,000

907 Hudis St., $610,000



Santa Rosa

1515 Amanda Place, $180,000

3600 Sweetgum St., $190,000

1331 Holly Park Way, $230,000

4363 Parker Hill Road, $250,000

1003 Crest Drive, $385,000

5050 Taylor Ave., $400,000

1915 Fourth St., $410,000

3333 Yulupa Ave., $426,000

971 Aston Circle, $438,000

99 Peach Court, $448,000

3705 Finley Ave., $468,000

1919 Midway Drive, $475,000

3539 Sweetgum St., $495,000

4969 Snark Ave., $505,000

1091 Lilac Drive, $505,000

2209 Moldavite Lane, $515,000

1875 Willowside Road, $525,000

2409 Dixie Place, $530,000

323 Sejong Lane, $549,000

207 Christina Lane, $570,000

2105 Lapper Ave., $570,000

1913 Montgomery Drive, $580,000

5531 Rainbow Circle, $595,000

5314 Dupont Drive, $614,000

3611 Princeton Drive, $629,000

2315 Northwood Drive, $680,000

804 Beaver St., $690,000

2208 Hibiscus Drive, $775,000

3528 Brookdale Drive, $845,000

3250 Hermit Way, $880,000

1903 Fountainview Circle, $935,000

1969 Gardenview Circle, $950,000

3251 Cobblestone Drive, $1,335,000

4887 Montecito Ave., $1,525,000



Sebastopol

4851 Vine Hill Road, $767,000

130 N. High St., $780,000

1035 Martin Lane, $880,000

6380 Vine Hill School Road, $1,100,000



Sonoma

20707 Meadow Drive, $481,000

410 E. Thomson Ave., $574,000

802 Walnut Ave., $659,000



The Sea Ranch

385 Pipers Reach, $440,000

35189 Wind Song Lane, $570,000

42070 Rock Cod, $760,000

37768 Breaker Reach, $1,000,000



Windsor

917 Ventnor Ave., $534,000

788 Abbie Court, $540,000

807 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $550,000

795 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $559,000

860 Patti Page Court, $560,000

856 Patti Page Court, $560,000

844 Patti Page Court, $560,000

730 Natalie Drive, $583,000

9656 Dawn Way, $620,000

8125 Luisa Way, $669,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter