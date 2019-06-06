Tommy Smothers selling his $13 million Glen Ellen ranch

The Smothers Ranch up above Kenwood and Glen Ellen is beyond spectacular. And it could be yours.

Tommy Smothers — comedian, activist, musician, winegrower, Yo-yo master and one-half of the Smothers Brothers — has put his vineyard estate up for sale. Asking price: $13 million.

The views from up there of the Valley of the Moon, the Mayacamas and Sonoma Mountain are worth many times that.

Smothers fell in love with and purchased the hilltop property 40 years ago.

Now 82 he is keen to stay in Sonoma County, but he’s ready to downsize from the ranch he named in tribute to the granddad, Ed Remick, who was with him when he found the place in the 1970s and who lived there for 15 years.

Apart from the views, major attractions of the Smothers-Remick Ridge ranch include a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 4.5-bath house that Smothers helped to build, two ponds, a pool, a studio, two barns and nearly 100 acres of land, some of them planted with premium, organic grapes.

Smothers former wife, Marcy, said the years she and the couple’s two children spent on the ranch were astounding.

“It was a good run,” she said, “am I’m looking forward to meeting the next stewards of this magnificent land.

Listing agent Tina Shone said the place feels to be on top of the world, and she is hearing from people who’d like to see it.

You can reach Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.