Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 28

One-hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 28, ranging in price from $72,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 21925 Hyde Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on May 2. This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,092 square foot Mediterranean-style residence featured a pool, spa, vineyard, detached guest house and studio.

Bodega Bay

205 Keefe Ave., $745,000

1174 Plover Court, $900,000



Cloverdale

235 Red Mountain Drive, $501,000



Cotati

203 Skilling Court, $870,000



Forestville

5675 Highway 116, $520,000



Graton

3242 Ross Road, $200,000



Healdsburg

147 Quarry Ridge, $521,000

822 Limerick Lane, $600,000

902 Maxwell St., $616,000

1661 Stirrup Loop, $869,000

631 Fitch St., $1,057,000

514 North St., $1,170,000



Monte Rio

20290 Willow Road, $175,000



Occidental

17440 Taylor Lane, $760,000

16893 Taylor Lane, $1,400,000



Penngrove

825 Rose Ave., $1,085,000



Petaluma

1 Myrtle Court, $475,000

136 Arlington Drive, $492,500

5 Wren Court, $492,500

16 Bernice Court, $515,000

1268 San Rafael Drive, $560,000

1324 San Rafael Drive, $580,000

421 Garfield Drive, $665,000

816 Olive St., $829,000

1880 Mallard Lane, $900,000

373 Sparrow Lane, $949,000

14 Coady Court, $1,029,000

904 Elm Drive, $1,035,000

226 Liberty St., $1,150,000

724 Keller Court, $1,245,000

1906 Castle Drive, $1,450,000



Rohnert Park

7191 Belita Ave., $535,000

425 Alta Ave., $538,000

7424 Mitchell Drive, $565,000

530 Arlen Drive, $567,000

5397 Eunice St., $580,000

8540 Liman Way, $580,000

1308 Milton Place, $602,000

1212 Maple Drive, $615,000

1360 Milton Place, $640,000



Santa Rosa

4009 Louis Krohn Drive, $72,000

925 Kingwood St., $300,000

2333 Gambels Way, $370,000

1320 Deturk Ave., $400,000

4975 Canyon Drive, $415,000

2315 West Ave., $430,000

160 Hazelnut Lane, $438,000

219 Anteeo Way, $450,000

3243 Sonoma Ave., $450,000

2320 Lomitas Ave., $479,000

3807 Alvarez Ave., $499,000

2841 Comanche St., $505,000

2315 Sophia Drive, $535,000

2139 Crosspoint Ave., $550,000

4953 Charmian Drive, $550,000

5335 Diane Way, $597,500

2251 Orleans St., $598,000

2217 Humboldt St., $620,000

5282 Arnica Way, $680,000

2611 Midway Drive, $695,000

4647 N. Wallace Road, $700,000

1422 Saint Francis Road, $730,000

1212 Brush Creek Road, $745,000

652 Rinaldo St., $746,000

2364 Melbrook Way, $790,000

211 Grove Ave., $800,000

7702 Oakmont Drive, $847,500

4667 Sunland Ave., $850,000

1530 Hexem Ave., $860,000

5 Autumn Leaf Place, $865,000

190 Willowgreen Place, $885,000

4745 Prospect Ave., $890,000

812 Olive Glen Court, $1,335,000

972 Slate Drive, $1,450,000



Sebastopol

1384 Barlow Lane, $565,000

1102 Village Way, $625,000

1020 N. Gravenstein Highway, $720,000

1678 Bloomfield Road, $825,000

5777 Blank Road, $825,000

7081 Fircrest Ave., $850,000

7419 Hayden Ave., $890,000

657 Furlong Road, $1,400,000



Sonoma

711 Central Ave., $494,000

17260 Hillcrest Ave., $510,000

18261 El Nino Court, $540,000

18346 Sierra Drive, $585,000

124 S Temelec Circle, $645,000

795 Center St., $650,000

476 W. Spain St., $710,000

19331 Solano Court, $899,000

947 Boccoli St., $905,000

185 Cooper St., $905,000

253 Pina Ave., $950,000

3621 Wood Valley Road, $1,074,000

18546 White Oak Drive, $1,120,000

1168 Ingram Drive, $1,525,000

220 Newcomb St., $1,850,000

21925 Hyde Road, $3,500,000



The Sea Ranch

278 Redwood Rise, $475,000



Windsor

655 Leafhaven Lane, $560,000

8065 Leno Drive, $655,000

8174 Luisa Way, $675,000

414 Goblet Place, $679,000

301 Bouquet Circle, $695,000

143 Bouquet Circle, $702,000

254 Cayetano Drive, $769,000

1164 Rochioli Drive, $855,000

649 Chardonnay Place, $860,000

333 Wood Rose Court, $903,000



Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter