Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 28
One-hundred and nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 28, ranging in price from $72,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 21925 Hyde Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,500,000 on May 2. This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4,092 square foot Mediterranean-style residence featured a pool, spa, vineyard, detached guest house and studio.
Bodega Bay
205 Keefe Ave., $745,000
1174 Plover Court, $900,000
Cloverdale
235 Red Mountain Drive, $501,000
Cotati
203 Skilling Court, $870,000
Forestville
5675 Highway 116, $520,000
Graton
3242 Ross Road, $200,000
Healdsburg
147 Quarry Ridge, $521,000
822 Limerick Lane, $600,000
902 Maxwell St., $616,000
1661 Stirrup Loop, $869,000
631 Fitch St., $1,057,000
514 North St., $1,170,000
Monte Rio
20290 Willow Road, $175,000
Occidental
17440 Taylor Lane, $760,000
16893 Taylor Lane, $1,400,000
Penngrove
825 Rose Ave., $1,085,000
Petaluma
1 Myrtle Court, $475,000
136 Arlington Drive, $492,500
5 Wren Court, $492,500
16 Bernice Court, $515,000
1268 San Rafael Drive, $560,000
1324 San Rafael Drive, $580,000
421 Garfield Drive, $665,000
816 Olive St., $829,000
1880 Mallard Lane, $900,000
373 Sparrow Lane, $949,000
14 Coady Court, $1,029,000
904 Elm Drive, $1,035,000
226 Liberty St., $1,150,000
724 Keller Court, $1,245,000
1906 Castle Drive, $1,450,000
Rohnert Park
7191 Belita Ave., $535,000
425 Alta Ave., $538,000
7424 Mitchell Drive, $565,000
530 Arlen Drive, $567,000
5397 Eunice St., $580,000
8540 Liman Way, $580,000
1308 Milton Place, $602,000
1212 Maple Drive, $615,000
1360 Milton Place, $640,000
Santa Rosa
4009 Louis Krohn Drive, $72,000
925 Kingwood St., $300,000
2333 Gambels Way, $370,000
1320 Deturk Ave., $400,000
4975 Canyon Drive, $415,000
2315 West Ave., $430,000
160 Hazelnut Lane, $438,000
219 Anteeo Way, $450,000
3243 Sonoma Ave., $450,000
2320 Lomitas Ave., $479,000
3807 Alvarez Ave., $499,000
2841 Comanche St., $505,000
2315 Sophia Drive, $535,000
2139 Crosspoint Ave., $550,000
4953 Charmian Drive, $550,000
5335 Diane Way, $597,500
2251 Orleans St., $598,000
2217 Humboldt St., $620,000
5282 Arnica Way, $680,000
2611 Midway Drive, $695,000
4647 N. Wallace Road, $700,000
1422 Saint Francis Road, $730,000
1212 Brush Creek Road, $745,000
652 Rinaldo St., $746,000
2364 Melbrook Way, $790,000
211 Grove Ave., $800,000
7702 Oakmont Drive, $847,500
4667 Sunland Ave., $850,000
1530 Hexem Ave., $860,000
5 Autumn Leaf Place, $865,000
190 Willowgreen Place, $885,000
4745 Prospect Ave., $890,000
812 Olive Glen Court, $1,335,000
972 Slate Drive, $1,450,000
Sebastopol
1384 Barlow Lane, $565,000
1102 Village Way, $625,000
1020 N. Gravenstein Highway, $720,000
1678 Bloomfield Road, $825,000
5777 Blank Road, $825,000
7081 Fircrest Ave., $850,000
7419 Hayden Ave., $890,000
657 Furlong Road, $1,400,000
Sonoma
711 Central Ave., $494,000
17260 Hillcrest Ave., $510,000
18261 El Nino Court, $540,000
18346 Sierra Drive, $585,000
124 S Temelec Circle, $645,000
795 Center St., $650,000
476 W. Spain St., $710,000
19331 Solano Court, $899,000
947 Boccoli St., $905,000
185 Cooper St., $905,000
253 Pina Ave., $950,000
3621 Wood Valley Road, $1,074,000
18546 White Oak Drive, $1,120,000
1168 Ingram Drive, $1,525,000
220 Newcomb St., $1,850,000
21925 Hyde Road, $3,500,000
The Sea Ranch
278 Redwood Rise, $475,000
Windsor
655 Leafhaven Lane, $560,000
8065 Leno Drive, $655,000
8174 Luisa Way, $675,000
414 Goblet Place, $679,000
301 Bouquet Circle, $695,000
143 Bouquet Circle, $702,000
254 Cayetano Drive, $769,000
1164 Rochioli Drive, $855,000
649 Chardonnay Place, $860,000
333 Wood Rose Court, $903,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter