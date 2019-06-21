Sonoma County ranks among top 10 least affordable housing markets in the US

BRONWYN SIMMONS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 5:27PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County ranks among the top 10 most expensive housing markets in the United States, according to a report written about in USA Today.

The report, published by real estate market database ATTOM Data Solutions, said California accounted for 17 of the country's 25 most expensive housing markets. Sonoma County ranked ninth on the list.

Eye-popping real estate prices are common across the country, with median home prices in the first quarter of 2019 reportedly not affordable for average wage earners in over 70% of the nation's largest counties.

Click through the gallery to see which California real estate markets are the most expensive.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine