Sonoma County ranks among top 10 least affordable housing markets in the US

Sonoma County ranks among the top 10 most expensive housing markets in the United States, according to a report written about in USA Today.

The report, published by real estate market database ATTOM Data Solutions, said California accounted for 17 of the country's 25 most expensive housing markets. Sonoma County ranked ninth on the list.

Eye-popping real estate prices are common across the country, with median home prices in the first quarter of 2019 reportedly not affordable for average wage earners in over 70% of the nation's largest counties.

