Healdsburg manufacturer key equipment supplier for top local wine, beer brands

It’s a well-known narrative: The state of American manufacturing is challenging in the 21st century amid cheaper exports, trade wars and an ever-evolving international marketplace.

But near vineyards in south Healdsburg, the Criveller Group is proving success can be had. It also helps that the product Criveller makes is in great demand on the North Coast: production equipment for wineries and breweries that range from large stainless steel tanks for fermentation to destemmers for crushing grapes. Its customers include local beer, wine and spirits businesses such as Ledson Wines, Siduri Wines, HenHouse Brewing Co. and Sonoma Distilling Co.

Criveller’s 40 years of design and engineering experience, along with a diverse group of products that include lower-cost items outsourced from China, has enabled the company to compete effectively in a global market.

While the Sonoma County location has been beneficial, staying abreast of the changing nature of the food-and-drink sector has provided a boon to Criveller. For example, the company has generated increasing growth by making machines for cideries and olive oil processors. And it is exploring possibilities for work with the makers of kombucha, cold-brew coffee and cannabis-infused drinks.

“We’re pretty stable because we do cover all these industries. If the wine industry cools down, which it hasn’t, we have all these other industries to maintain,” said Davide Criveller, who for the past 10 years has overseen the West Coast operations of his family-owned company. His sister, Jessica, is operations manager of the East Coast operations. Overall, Criveller Group employs about 60 people.

The company was founded in Niagara Falls, Ontario, 40 years ago by Bruno and Mario Criveller — Davide’s father and uncle — and its initial focus was making winery equipment for the “ice wine” region around the area. The brothers also owned a brewery for 20 years, which opened up another opportunity later to get into constructing brewhouses when the craft beer industry first took off in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The pitch for up-and-coming breweries was easy those years ago, the 35-year-old Criveller said: “You can come brew at our system, and we will teach you how to brew. Once your system is built, you will have a good working knowledge of how that works. Nowadays people don’t do that anymore. They just come get equipment.”

Not just wine tanks

Change through the years has been constant for the production company. The Crivellers ventured into Sonoma County to expand business with wineries, as well as capitalize on the steady growth of the West Coast craft beer sector of which this county plays a big part. The county is a hotbed of independent brewing with roughly 30 craft breweries operating here.

Nevertheless, sales to the wine industry represents at least 50% of the Criveller business most years, with the company bringing in about $25 million in annual revenue. Criveller has seen its beer customers increase in recent years as the industry went through a spurt of double-digit growth before recently cooling. There are those who still are bullish. The latest example is Criveller building a massive 50-barrel brewhouse for Fieldwork Brewing Co. in Berkeley to boost beer production for its expansion of six taprooms in the Bay Area and Sacramento.

Criveller’s decades of knowledge on how to construct a brewing system, he said, enables it to dial in certain flow and filtration rates to make sure beer is produced at the best quality. Company engineers can explain in detail to a brewmaster why a certain pipe has to go in a particular place in its beer production system.