Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 23

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2019, 10:47AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 23 ranging in price from $90,000 to $5.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6310 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $5.8 million on June 28. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4,648 square foot residence featured an entertainer's backyard with an outdoor kitchen, two-bedroom casita, fireplace, bocce court, infinity edge pool and spa.

See what homes are selling for near you!

Bodega Bay

21093 Heron Drive, $1,150,000

Cazadero

6130 Cazadero Highway, $5,000

Cloverdale

122 Garden Circle Way, $370,000

748 S. Foothill Blvd., $495,000

107 Spring Court, $565,000

447 Gamay Drive, $570,000

606 N. Cloverdale Blvd. B, $626,000

Forestville

10978 Summerhome Park Road, $382,000

Glen Ellen

937 Cecelia Drive, $100,000

6450 Cavedale Road, $1,365,000

Guerneville

17623 Orchard Ave., $399,000

14631 Eastern Ave., $430,000

16660 Center Way, $445,500

17905 Santa Rosa Ave., $452,000

16050 Laughlin Road, $475,000

18433 Old Monte Rio Road, $545,000

15963 Drake Road, $562,500

17589 Summit Ave., $898,000

Healdsburg

2060 Redwood Drive, $550,000

316 Vineyard Drive, $580,000

309 Mountain View Drive, $685,000

1559 Philip Drive, $720,000

1513 Oakleaf Ave., $735,000

419 Poppy Hill Drive, $830,000

372 W. North St., $850,000

717 Brown St., $2,600,000

Kenwood

109 Warm Springs Road, $1,200,000

Monte Rio

19539 Redwood Drive, $480,000

21497 Highland Terrace, $485,000

19541 Redwood Drive, $485,000

Penngrove

6075 Lichau Road, $965,000

498 Phillips Drive, $1,060,000

Petaluma

1439 Pheasant Drive, $594,000

2100 Weatherby Way, $670,000

1009 West St., $705,000

2044 Appaloosa Drive, $735,000

820 Olive St., $740,000

109 Rancho Bonito Circle, $765,000

2132 Willow Drive, $795,000

2108 Saint Augustine Circle, $799,000

300 Eighth St., $865,000

611 Seventh St., $880,000

910 Mountain View Ave., $939,000

329 Grant Ave., $957,500

405 Via Gigi St., $1,261,000

Rohnert Park

4500 Flores Ave., $560,000

1540 Gladstone Way, $660,000

445 Arlen Drive, $669,500

1552 Magnolia Ave., $685,000

5707 Davis Circle, $760,000

Santa Rosa

127 Leland St., $90,000

1940 Camino Del Prado, $194,000

3555 Aaron Drive, $225,000

3904 Millbrook Drive, $265,000

5505 Crystal Drive, $360,000

2114 Spring Creek Drive, $400,000

716 Brittain Lane, $427,000

716 Brittain Lane, $427,000

739 Southwood Drive, $450,000

507 Palomino Drive, $462,000

2009 Terry Road, $465,000

1377 Lance Drive, $470,000

2327 Pacheco Place, $475,000

1115 Fulkerson St., $480,000

2583 Tanzanite Place, $490,000

2248 Pimlico Way, $494,000

2 Glengreen St., $500,000

2469 Chanate Road, $505,000

1887 Malibu Circle, $510,000

1168 Putney Drive, $515,000

305 Sejong Lane, $515,000

2114 Bellevue Ranch, $515,000

1656 Clover Drive, $522,500

226 Yates Drive, $525,000

3326 Canyonlands Ave., $525,000

2809 Midway Drive, $540,000

302 Brockhurst Drive, $548,000

1725 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000

3763 Kansas Drive, $560,000

2425 San Miguel Ave., $575,000

2427 Guerneville Road, $595,500

2642 Wild Bill Way, $605,000

217 Belhaven Circle, $612,500

2137 Dennis Lane, $631,000

5118 Silver Lake Drive, $633,000

4841 Londonberry Drive, $635,000

5270 Arnica Way, $657,000

1106 Crest Drive, $660,000

3476 San Sonita Drive, $675,000

895 Sonoma Ave., $700,000

2195 Nectarine Drive, $718,000

1441 North St., $730,000

1611 Parker Drive, $740,000

475 Countryside Circle, $760,000

305 Schiappino St., $760,000

2111 Hillside Drive, $787,000

1929 Belair Way, $800,000

1400 Lloyd Ave., $800,000

1324 Parsons Drive, $825,000

527 Jackson Drive, $872,000

2820 Piner Road, $915,000

1975 Skye Ave., $1,330,000

6310 Cottage Ridge Road, $5,800,000

Sebastopol

363 Springdale St., $600,000

189 Wagnon Road, $625,000

352 Orchard St., $730,000

700 Jonive Road, $780,000

5611 Blank Road, $865,000

630 Snow Road, $869,000

Sonoma

60 Mulford Lane, $490,000

104 Bernhard Ave., $600,000

469 Anza Court, $612,500

1255 Calle Del Arroyo, $750,000

915 Boccoli St., $890,000

17590 Sunset Way, $894,000

22660 Broadway, $1,301,000

653 W. Third St., $1,575,000

19410 E. Seventh St., $1,861,000

1150 Heaven Hill Road, $2,250,000

The Sea Ranch

36835 Greencroft Close, $1,182,500

Windsor

785 Glen Miller Drive, $538,000

757 Pearl Bailey Court, $549,000

394 Pollard Way, $572,000

141 Flametree Circle, $657,000

7890 Hembree Lane, $739,000

6425 Apollo Place, $810,000

205 Patty Ann Court, $1,075,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine