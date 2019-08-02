Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 23

One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 23 ranging in price from $90,000 to $5.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6310 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $5.8 million on June 28. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4,648 square foot residence featured an entertainer's backyard with an outdoor kitchen, two-bedroom casita, fireplace, bocce court, infinity edge pool and spa.

Bodega Bay

21093 Heron Drive, $1,150,000

Cazadero

6130 Cazadero Highway, $5,000

Cloverdale

122 Garden Circle Way, $370,000

748 S. Foothill Blvd., $495,000

107 Spring Court, $565,000

447 Gamay Drive, $570,000

606 N. Cloverdale Blvd. B, $626,000

Forestville

10978 Summerhome Park Road, $382,000

Glen Ellen

937 Cecelia Drive, $100,000

6450 Cavedale Road, $1,365,000

Guerneville

17623 Orchard Ave., $399,000

14631 Eastern Ave., $430,000

16660 Center Way, $445,500

17905 Santa Rosa Ave., $452,000

16050 Laughlin Road, $475,000

18433 Old Monte Rio Road, $545,000

15963 Drake Road, $562,500

17589 Summit Ave., $898,000

Healdsburg

2060 Redwood Drive, $550,000

316 Vineyard Drive, $580,000

309 Mountain View Drive, $685,000

1559 Philip Drive, $720,000

1513 Oakleaf Ave., $735,000

419 Poppy Hill Drive, $830,000

372 W. North St., $850,000

717 Brown St., $2,600,000

Kenwood

109 Warm Springs Road, $1,200,000

Monte Rio

19539 Redwood Drive, $480,000

21497 Highland Terrace, $485,000

19541 Redwood Drive, $485,000

Penngrove

6075 Lichau Road, $965,000

498 Phillips Drive, $1,060,000

Petaluma

1439 Pheasant Drive, $594,000

2100 Weatherby Way, $670,000

1009 West St., $705,000

2044 Appaloosa Drive, $735,000

820 Olive St., $740,000

109 Rancho Bonito Circle, $765,000

2132 Willow Drive, $795,000

2108 Saint Augustine Circle, $799,000

300 Eighth St., $865,000

611 Seventh St., $880,000

910 Mountain View Ave., $939,000

329 Grant Ave., $957,500

405 Via Gigi St., $1,261,000

Rohnert Park

4500 Flores Ave., $560,000

1540 Gladstone Way, $660,000

445 Arlen Drive, $669,500

1552 Magnolia Ave., $685,000

5707 Davis Circle, $760,000

Santa Rosa

127 Leland St., $90,000

1940 Camino Del Prado, $194,000

3555 Aaron Drive, $225,000

3904 Millbrook Drive, $265,000

5505 Crystal Drive, $360,000

2114 Spring Creek Drive, $400,000

716 Brittain Lane, $427,000

739 Southwood Drive, $450,000

507 Palomino Drive, $462,000

2009 Terry Road, $465,000

1377 Lance Drive, $470,000

2327 Pacheco Place, $475,000

1115 Fulkerson St., $480,000

2583 Tanzanite Place, $490,000

2248 Pimlico Way, $494,000

2 Glengreen St., $500,000

2469 Chanate Road, $505,000

1887 Malibu Circle, $510,000

1168 Putney Drive, $515,000

305 Sejong Lane, $515,000

2114 Bellevue Ranch, $515,000

1656 Clover Drive, $522,500

226 Yates Drive, $525,000

3326 Canyonlands Ave., $525,000

2809 Midway Drive, $540,000

302 Brockhurst Drive, $548,000

1725 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000

3763 Kansas Drive, $560,000

2425 San Miguel Ave., $575,000

2427 Guerneville Road, $595,500

2642 Wild Bill Way, $605,000