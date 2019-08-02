Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 23
One hundred and twenty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 23 ranging in price from $90,000 to $5.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 6310 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which sold for $5.8 million on June 28. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 4,648 square foot residence featured an entertainer's backyard with an outdoor kitchen, two-bedroom casita, fireplace, bocce court, infinity edge pool and spa.
See what homes are selling for near you!
Bodega Bay
21093 Heron Drive, $1,150,000
Cazadero
6130 Cazadero Highway, $5,000
Cloverdale
122 Garden Circle Way, $370,000
748 S. Foothill Blvd., $495,000
107 Spring Court, $565,000
447 Gamay Drive, $570,000
606 N. Cloverdale Blvd. B, $626,000
Forestville
10978 Summerhome Park Road, $382,000
Glen Ellen
937 Cecelia Drive, $100,000
6450 Cavedale Road, $1,365,000
Guerneville
17623 Orchard Ave., $399,000
14631 Eastern Ave., $430,000
16660 Center Way, $445,500
17905 Santa Rosa Ave., $452,000
16050 Laughlin Road, $475,000
18433 Old Monte Rio Road, $545,000
15963 Drake Road, $562,500
17589 Summit Ave., $898,000
Healdsburg
2060 Redwood Drive, $550,000
316 Vineyard Drive, $580,000
309 Mountain View Drive, $685,000
1559 Philip Drive, $720,000
1513 Oakleaf Ave., $735,000
419 Poppy Hill Drive, $830,000
372 W. North St., $850,000
717 Brown St., $2,600,000
Kenwood
109 Warm Springs Road, $1,200,000
Monte Rio
19539 Redwood Drive, $480,000
21497 Highland Terrace, $485,000
19541 Redwood Drive, $485,000
Penngrove
6075 Lichau Road, $965,000
498 Phillips Drive, $1,060,000
Petaluma
1439 Pheasant Drive, $594,000
2100 Weatherby Way, $670,000
1009 West St., $705,000
2044 Appaloosa Drive, $735,000
820 Olive St., $740,000
109 Rancho Bonito Circle, $765,000
2132 Willow Drive, $795,000
2108 Saint Augustine Circle, $799,000
300 Eighth St., $865,000
611 Seventh St., $880,000
910 Mountain View Ave., $939,000
329 Grant Ave., $957,500
405 Via Gigi St., $1,261,000
Rohnert Park
4500 Flores Ave., $560,000
1540 Gladstone Way, $660,000
445 Arlen Drive, $669,500
1552 Magnolia Ave., $685,000
5707 Davis Circle, $760,000
Santa Rosa
127 Leland St., $90,000
1940 Camino Del Prado, $194,000
3555 Aaron Drive, $225,000
3904 Millbrook Drive, $265,000
5505 Crystal Drive, $360,000
2114 Spring Creek Drive, $400,000
716 Brittain Lane, $427,000
716 Brittain Lane, $427,000
739 Southwood Drive, $450,000
507 Palomino Drive, $462,000
2009 Terry Road, $465,000
1377 Lance Drive, $470,000
2327 Pacheco Place, $475,000
1115 Fulkerson St., $480,000
2583 Tanzanite Place, $490,000
2248 Pimlico Way, $494,000
2 Glengreen St., $500,000
2469 Chanate Road, $505,000
1887 Malibu Circle, $510,000
1168 Putney Drive, $515,000
305 Sejong Lane, $515,000
2114 Bellevue Ranch, $515,000
1656 Clover Drive, $522,500
226 Yates Drive, $525,000
3326 Canyonlands Ave., $525,000
2809 Midway Drive, $540,000
302 Brockhurst Drive, $548,000
1725 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000
3763 Kansas Drive, $560,000
2425 San Miguel Ave., $575,000
2427 Guerneville Road, $595,500
2642 Wild Bill Way, $605,000