Joe Wagner back with new pinot noir offerings

Napa Valley vintner Joe Wagner is back with new offerings from his Böen Wines label after the expiration of his non-compete agreement against Constellation Brands Inc.

Wagner was restricted from producing new pinot noir offerings after selling his popular Meomi brand to the Victor, New York company for $315 million four years ago.

Böen will offer five different wines: a $25 pinot noir and chardonnay made from a blend from grapes sourced from Sonoma, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. The label also will produce three $35 appellation-specific editions of pinot noir from the Santa Lucia Highlands, Santa Maria Valley and Russian River Valley.

“Böen is a translation of ‘The Farm’ and I chose it as a reminder to myself that the wine I make is indivisible from the land it comes from and that first and foremost, I am a farmer,” Wagner said in a statement.

Wagner is known locally for pushing his Dairyman Vineyard winery project — located just south of Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol — despite opposition from community activists and Sonoma County officials.

New associate winemaker at Ferrari-Carano

Christy Ackerman has been appointed as associate winemaker for red wines at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg.

Ackerman has worked 13 years at Ferrari-Carano and will now oversee the production of its red wine from 20 estate vineyards in Sonoma County. The winery has a new production facility specifically built for red wine production.

She will be aided by executive winemaker Sarah Quider, assistant winemaker Rebecka Deike and consulting winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

Ackerman began her career as a harvest intern at Murphy Goode then moved on to Jordan Vineyard and Winery as assistant winemaker after graduating in 2001 with an enology degree from Fresno State.

Packaging conference next Thursday

The sixth annual Wines & Vines Packaging Conference will be held Thursday at the Lincoln Theatre in Yountville.

Designer Chuck House will be the keynote speaker. His Icon Design Group has helped such well-known brands as Frog’s Leap, Bonny Doon Vineyard and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars with branding and design consultations.

The event also will feature discussions on brand development for private labels and bulk wine, and another talk on connecting with the new wine consumer.

For more information visit www.wvpack.com.

