Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 7

Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 7 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.25 million.

Topping our list of home sales for the week was 33655 Yardarm Drive in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,250,000 on July 12. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4,176 square foot home was built in 1968 and sits on a 1.61 acre lot.

Bodega Bay

1812 Whaleship Road, $940,000

Camp Meeker

38 Grandview Ave., $240,000

Cazadero

17 Madrone Drive, $359,000

21485 Fort Ross Road, $595,000

Cloverdale

85 Clark Ave., $380,000

320 Josephine Drive, $460,000

112 S. Franklin St., $490,000

450 Silva St., $515,000

100 Orion Court, $530,000

500 S. Foothill Blvd., $575,000

128 Porterfield Creek Drive, $595,000

Cotati

2 Ryan Lane, $465,000

Forestville

11012 Rio Vista Road, $75,000

7050 Highway 116, $550,000

Glen Ellen

1331 Dawn Hill Road, $2,345,000

Guerneville

15000 Canyon 6 Road, $470,000

21555 Siri Road, $875,000

Healdsburg

371 Orchard St., $695,000

399 Poppy Hill Drive, $1,150,000

969 Linda View Drive, $1,400,000

9975 Westside Road, $1,740,000

Jenner

29011 Willow Creek Road, $335,000

Kenwood

9240 Los Guilicos Ave., $710,000

Occidental

4535 Joy Road, $575,000

Petaluma

1029 Samuel Drive, $400,000

613 Walnut St., $483,000

710 Carlin Court, $528,000

1684 Kearny Court, $575,000

1044 Garfield Drive, $585,000

812 Franklin Way, $590,000

1719 Rainier Ave., $609,000

1710 Silverado Circle, $770,000

126 Hill Blvd., $815,000

145 Badger Hill Lane, $850,000

1922 Buckingham Lane, $880,000

12 Kingswood Drive, $1,475,000

Rohnert Park

439 Ava Ave., $510,000

776 Carlita Circle, $530,000

117 Adele Ave., $540,000

7846 Montero Drive, $552,000

5300 Evonne Ave., $555,000

444 Anson Ave., $557,500

7604 Adrian Drive, $583,500

6080 Elsa Ave., $630,000

7241 Roxanne Lane, $775,000

Santa Rosa

4674 Katie Lee Way, $207,000

1217 Meekland Court, $320,000

909 Leddy Ave., $342,500

2121 Camellia Court, $420,000

1420 Gloria Drive, $435,000

1800 Bancroft Drive, $439,000

127 Hull St., $445,000

1917 Sonoma Ave., $460,000

115 Mark West Commons Circle, $469,000

785 Brush Creek Lane, $499,000

2657 Barndance Lane, $505,000

1865 Jennings Ave., $510,000

842 Breeze Way, $518,000

2608 Mimosa St., $526,000

1926 Montgomery Drive, $535,000

1924 Bodie St., $550,000

342 Major Drive, $590,000

641 Church St., $605,500

3972 W. Olivet Road, $610,000

1353 Shady Oak Place, $635,000

7383 Oakmont Drive, $637,500

5921 Yerba Buena Road, $690,000

4309 Fistor Drive, $725,000

2135 San Antonio Drive, $745,000

1911 San Miguel Ave., $760,000

5212 Piedmont Drive, $780,000

3806 Barnes Road, $830,000

1209 Melissa Court, $903,500

3650 Alta Vista Ave., $912,000

270 Oak Tree Court, $1,025,000

Sebastopol

7925 Juanita Court, $635,000

1271 Cooper Road, $825,000

11248 Barnett Valley Road, $1,070,000

Sonoma

17601 Middlefield Road, $299,000

18095 Riverside Drive, $620,000

800 Garland Ave., $734,000

626 White Briar Drive, $739,000

249 Bettencourt St., $1,075,000

646 Napa Road, $2,675,000

The Sea Ranch

104 Anchorage Close, $1,145,000

33655 Yardarm Drive, $3,250,000

Windsor

508 Miller Lane, $435,000

1020 Gemini Drive, $501,500

801 Stellar Lane, $510,000

930 Dorothea Court, $545,000

10801 Hillview Road, $635,000

500 Gertrude Drive, $650,000

548 Smoketree St., $658,000

539 Shagbark St., $665,000

8484 Trione Circle, $680,000

8050 Leno Drive, $735,000

9215 Magnolia Way, $765,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter