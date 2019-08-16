Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 7
Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 7 ranging in price from $75,000 to $3.25 million.
Topping our list of home sales for the week was 33655 Yardarm Drive in The Sea Ranch which sold for $3,250,000 on July 12. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 4,176 square foot home was built in 1968 and sits on a 1.61 acre lot.
Bodega Bay
1812 Whaleship Road, $940,000
Camp Meeker
38 Grandview Ave., $240,000
Cazadero
17 Madrone Drive, $359,000
21485 Fort Ross Road, $595,000
Cloverdale
85 Clark Ave., $380,000
320 Josephine Drive, $460,000
112 S. Franklin St., $490,000
450 Silva St., $515,000
100 Orion Court, $530,000
500 S. Foothill Blvd., $575,000
128 Porterfield Creek Drive, $595,000
Cotati
2 Ryan Lane, $465,000
Forestville
11012 Rio Vista Road, $75,000
7050 Highway 116, $550,000
Glen Ellen
1331 Dawn Hill Road, $2,345,000
Guerneville
15000 Canyon 6 Road, $470,000
21555 Siri Road, $875,000
Healdsburg
371 Orchard St., $695,000
399 Poppy Hill Drive, $1,150,000
969 Linda View Drive, $1,400,000
9975 Westside Road, $1,740,000
Jenner
29011 Willow Creek Road, $335,000
Kenwood
9240 Los Guilicos Ave., $710,000
Occidental
4535 Joy Road, $575,000
Petaluma
1029 Samuel Drive, $400,000
613 Walnut St., $483,000
710 Carlin Court, $528,000
1684 Kearny Court, $575,000
1044 Garfield Drive, $585,000
812 Franklin Way, $590,000
1719 Rainier Ave., $609,000
1710 Silverado Circle, $770,000
126 Hill Blvd., $815,000
145 Badger Hill Lane, $850,000
1922 Buckingham Lane, $880,000
12 Kingswood Drive, $1,475,000
Rohnert Park
439 Ava Ave., $510,000
776 Carlita Circle, $530,000
117 Adele Ave., $540,000
7846 Montero Drive, $552,000
5300 Evonne Ave., $555,000
444 Anson Ave., $557,500
7604 Adrian Drive, $583,500
6080 Elsa Ave., $630,000
7241 Roxanne Lane, $775,000
Santa Rosa
4674 Katie Lee Way, $207,000
1217 Meekland Court, $320,000
909 Leddy Ave., $342,500
2121 Camellia Court, $420,000
1420 Gloria Drive, $435,000
1800 Bancroft Drive, $439,000
127 Hull St., $445,000
1917 Sonoma Ave., $460,000
115 Mark West Commons Circle, $469,000
785 Brush Creek Lane, $499,000
2657 Barndance Lane, $505,000
1865 Jennings Ave., $510,000
842 Breeze Way, $518,000
2608 Mimosa St., $526,000
1926 Montgomery Drive, $535,000
1924 Bodie St., $550,000
342 Major Drive, $590,000
641 Church St., $605,500
3972 W. Olivet Road, $610,000
1353 Shady Oak Place, $635,000
7383 Oakmont Drive, $637,500
5921 Yerba Buena Road, $690,000
4309 Fistor Drive, $725,000
2135 San Antonio Drive, $745,000
1911 San Miguel Ave., $760,000
5212 Piedmont Drive, $780,000
3806 Barnes Road, $830,000
1209 Melissa Court, $903,500
3650 Alta Vista Ave., $912,000
270 Oak Tree Court, $1,025,000
Sebastopol
7925 Juanita Court, $635,000
1271 Cooper Road, $825,000
11248 Barnett Valley Road, $1,070,000
Sonoma
17601 Middlefield Road, $299,000
18095 Riverside Drive, $620,000
800 Garland Ave., $734,000
626 White Briar Drive, $739,000
249 Bettencourt St., $1,075,000
646 Napa Road, $2,675,000
The Sea Ranch
104 Anchorage Close, $1,145,000
33655 Yardarm Drive, $3,250,000
Windsor
508 Miller Lane, $435,000
1020 Gemini Drive, $501,500
801 Stellar Lane, $510,000
930 Dorothea Court, $545,000
10801 Hillview Road, $635,000
500 Gertrude Drive, $650,000
548 Smoketree St., $658,000
539 Shagbark St., $665,000
8484 Trione Circle, $680,000
8050 Leno Drive, $735,000
9215 Magnolia Way, $765,000
