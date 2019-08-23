Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 14

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 23, 2019, 12:33PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 14, ranging in price from $138,000 to $8.1 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 17244 High Road in Sonoma which sold for $8,100,000 on July 17. This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3,821 square foot farm/ranch featured a pool and 7.75 acres for grazing.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1824 Whaleship Road, $525,000

21240 Heron Drive, $940,000

Cazadero

485 Cazadero Highway, $486,000

Cloverdale

101 Heidi Lane, $441,000

116 Porterfield Creek Drive, $549,000

Cotati

8741 Fehler Lane, $699,000

287 Maple Ave., $829,000

6802 Grove St., $1,249,000

Forestville

9213 Rio Dell Court, $203,000

11814 Orchard Road, $375,000

10236 Old River Road, $380,000

10780 Forest Hills Road, $457,000

11169 Terrace Drive, $564,000

8338 Templeman Road, $801,000

Glen Ellen

104 Hill Road, $565,000

154 W. Trinity Road, $800,000

170 W. Trinity Road, $800,000

Guerneville

15510 Willow Road, $299,500

17247 Old Monte Rio Road, $420,000

16260 Rio Nido Road, $576,000

15119 River Road, $1,025,000

16000 Solaridge Road, $1,150,000

Healdsburg

525 Brown St., $836,500

727 Center St., $848,500

6390 W. Dry Creek Road, $887,500

Monte Rio

22828 Conifer Drive, $450,000

Penngrove

1729 William Drive, $839,000

4711 Acacia Way, $940,000

Petaluma

104 Marvin Court, $500,000

1459 Capri Ave., $535,000

716 Weymouth St., $590,000

1715 Rainier Ave., $600,000

17 Cordelia Drive, $600,000

513 Crinella Drive, $681,000

1648 Baywood Drive, $700,000

824 Crinella Drive, $724,000

1209 Kathileen Way, $800,000

328 Jacquelyn Lane, $810,000

1745 Tessa Way, $935,000

736 Keller Court, $995,000

7 Kotsaris Court, $1,600,000

Rohnert Park

1105 Cielo Circle, $530,000

1368 Garmont Court, $540,000

4565 Hillview Court, $569,000

4523 Heron Court, $589,000

1161 Cielo Circle, $596,000

936 Eve Court, $660,000

1090 San Francisco Way, $690,000

Santa Rosa

3723 Skyview Drive, $200,000

39 Oxford Court, $240,000

125 Sixth St., $392,000

2655 N. Village Drive, $472,000

1855 Sonoma Ave., $475,000

1549 Moonview Court, $498,000

2419 Bobwhite Way, $510,000

737 Blossom Way, $510,000

2331 Donna Maria Way, $520,000

2264 Piner Road, $520,000

1900 West Ave., $520,000

2920 W. Creek Lane, $535,000

1049 Agnes Court, $535,000

2779 Rochele St., $539,000

3562 Sweetgum St., $550,000

2330 Jose Ave., $560,000

440 Deerfield Circle, $563,500

1619 Edgewood Lane, $565,000

2651 Silver Stone Lane, $569,000

2380 Millay Court, $571,000

2418 Zurlo Court, $575,000

3008 Mule Deer Lane, $580,000

1408 Starview Court, $598,000

522 Garfield Park Ave., $599,000

3901 Fulton Road, $603,000

1942 San Marcos Drive, $604,500

2000 Red Oak Drive, $625,000

2180 Francisco Ave., $625,000

1944 Lariat St., $650,000

2101 Woodside Drive, $650,000

6394 Pine Valley Drive, $672,000

284 Scenic Ave., $675,000

1710 Woodward Drive, $676,000

1125 Butler Ave., $700,000

1569 Saint Francis Road, $711,000

2024 Cooper Drive, $730,000

4958 Hoen Ave., $730,000

1928 San Salvador Drive, $750,000

7416 Oak Leaf Drive, $750,000

4804 Glencannon St., $770,000

1828 Lornadell Lane, $800,000

5533 El Encanto Drive, $810,000

8836 Hood Mountain Circle, $850,000

361 Breeden St., $885,000

1055 McConnell Ave., $899,000

1933 E. Foothill Drive, $925,000

8090 Oakmont Drive, $940,000

2000 Calistoga Road, $1,350,000

4875 Montecito Ave., $1,505,000

900 Hardstone Way, $2,000,000

Sebastopol

6246 Fredricks Road, $484,500

7326 Calder Ave., $749,000

7589 Winona Lane, $850,000

6010 Fredricks Road, $928,000

400 Florence Ave., $973,500

5135 Thomas Road, $1,320,000

Sonoma

19177 Arnold Drive, $138,000

18311 First Ave., $250,000

80 Hawthorne Ave., $350,000

18090 Myrtle Ave., $485,000

18529 Happy Lane, $620,000

18800 Melvin Ave., $649,000

21000 Via Colombard, $651,000

1372 Larkin Drive, $955,000

17244 High Road, $8,100,000

The Sea Ranch

230 Headlands Close, $463,500

36804 Green Cove Drive, $1,080,000

Windsor

779 Bob Crosby Way, $419,000

405 Duncan Drive, $550,000

232 Johnson St., $584,000

274 Cayetano Drive, $600,000

9524 Biggs Way, $616,000

9513 Biggs Way, $685,000

9584 Wellington Circle, $737,000

300 Fireweed Court, $929,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine