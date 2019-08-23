Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 14
One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 14, ranging in price from $138,000 to $8.1 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 17244 High Road in Sonoma which sold for $8,100,000 on July 17. This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3,821 square foot farm/ranch featured a pool and 7.75 acres for grazing.
Bodega Bay
1824 Whaleship Road, $525,000
21240 Heron Drive, $940,000
Cazadero
485 Cazadero Highway, $486,000
Cloverdale
101 Heidi Lane, $441,000
116 Porterfield Creek Drive, $549,000
Cotati
8741 Fehler Lane, $699,000
287 Maple Ave., $829,000
6802 Grove St., $1,249,000
Forestville
9213 Rio Dell Court, $203,000
11814 Orchard Road, $375,000
10236 Old River Road, $380,000
10780 Forest Hills Road, $457,000
11169 Terrace Drive, $564,000
8338 Templeman Road, $801,000
Glen Ellen
104 Hill Road, $565,000
154 W. Trinity Road, $800,000
170 W. Trinity Road, $800,000
Guerneville
15510 Willow Road, $299,500
17247 Old Monte Rio Road, $420,000
16260 Rio Nido Road, $576,000
15119 River Road, $1,025,000
16000 Solaridge Road, $1,150,000
Healdsburg
525 Brown St., $836,500
727 Center St., $848,500
6390 W. Dry Creek Road, $887,500
Monte Rio
22828 Conifer Drive, $450,000
Penngrove
1729 William Drive, $839,000
4711 Acacia Way, $940,000
Petaluma
104 Marvin Court, $500,000
1459 Capri Ave., $535,000
716 Weymouth St., $590,000
1715 Rainier Ave., $600,000
17 Cordelia Drive, $600,000
513 Crinella Drive, $681,000
1648 Baywood Drive, $700,000
824 Crinella Drive, $724,000
1209 Kathileen Way, $800,000
328 Jacquelyn Lane, $810,000
1745 Tessa Way, $935,000
736 Keller Court, $995,000
7 Kotsaris Court, $1,600,000
Rohnert Park
1105 Cielo Circle, $530,000
1368 Garmont Court, $540,000
4565 Hillview Court, $569,000
4523 Heron Court, $589,000
1161 Cielo Circle, $596,000
936 Eve Court, $660,000
1090 San Francisco Way, $690,000
Santa Rosa
3723 Skyview Drive, $200,000
39 Oxford Court, $240,000
125 Sixth St., $392,000
2655 N. Village Drive, $472,000
1855 Sonoma Ave., $475,000
1549 Moonview Court, $498,000
2419 Bobwhite Way, $510,000
737 Blossom Way, $510,000
2331 Donna Maria Way, $520,000
2264 Piner Road, $520,000
1900 West Ave., $520,000
2920 W. Creek Lane, $535,000
1049 Agnes Court, $535,000
2779 Rochele St., $539,000
3562 Sweetgum St., $550,000
2330 Jose Ave., $560,000
440 Deerfield Circle, $563,500
1619 Edgewood Lane, $565,000
2651 Silver Stone Lane, $569,000
2380 Millay Court, $571,000
2418 Zurlo Court, $575,000
3008 Mule Deer Lane, $580,000
1408 Starview Court, $598,000
522 Garfield Park Ave., $599,000
3901 Fulton Road, $603,000
1942 San Marcos Drive, $604,500
2000 Red Oak Drive, $625,000
2180 Francisco Ave., $625,000
1944 Lariat St., $650,000
2101 Woodside Drive, $650,000
6394 Pine Valley Drive, $672,000
284 Scenic Ave., $675,000
1710 Woodward Drive, $676,000
1125 Butler Ave., $700,000
1569 Saint Francis Road, $711,000
2024 Cooper Drive, $730,000