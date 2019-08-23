Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 14

One hundred and twenty-three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of July 14, ranging in price from $138,000 to $8.1 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 17244 High Road in Sonoma which sold for $8,100,000 on July 17. This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3,821 square foot farm/ranch featured a pool and 7.75 acres for grazing.

Bodega Bay

1824 Whaleship Road, $525,000

21240 Heron Drive, $940,000

Cazadero

485 Cazadero Highway, $486,000

Cloverdale

101 Heidi Lane, $441,000

116 Porterfield Creek Drive, $549,000

Cotati

8741 Fehler Lane, $699,000

287 Maple Ave., $829,000

6802 Grove St., $1,249,000

Forestville

9213 Rio Dell Court, $203,000

11814 Orchard Road, $375,000

10236 Old River Road, $380,000

10780 Forest Hills Road, $457,000

11169 Terrace Drive, $564,000

8338 Templeman Road, $801,000

Glen Ellen

104 Hill Road, $565,000

154 W. Trinity Road, $800,000

170 W. Trinity Road, $800,000

Guerneville

15510 Willow Road, $299,500

17247 Old Monte Rio Road, $420,000

16260 Rio Nido Road, $576,000

15119 River Road, $1,025,000

16000 Solaridge Road, $1,150,000

Healdsburg

525 Brown St., $836,500

727 Center St., $848,500

6390 W. Dry Creek Road, $887,500

Monte Rio

22828 Conifer Drive, $450,000

Penngrove

1729 William Drive, $839,000

4711 Acacia Way, $940,000

Petaluma

104 Marvin Court, $500,000

1459 Capri Ave., $535,000

716 Weymouth St., $590,000

1715 Rainier Ave., $600,000

17 Cordelia Drive, $600,000

513 Crinella Drive, $681,000

1648 Baywood Drive, $700,000

824 Crinella Drive, $724,000

1209 Kathileen Way, $800,000

328 Jacquelyn Lane, $810,000

1745 Tessa Way, $935,000

736 Keller Court, $995,000

7 Kotsaris Court, $1,600,000

Rohnert Park

1105 Cielo Circle, $530,000

1368 Garmont Court, $540,000

4565 Hillview Court, $569,000

4523 Heron Court, $589,000

1161 Cielo Circle, $596,000

936 Eve Court, $660,000

1090 San Francisco Way, $690,000

Santa Rosa

3723 Skyview Drive, $200,000

39 Oxford Court, $240,000

125 Sixth St., $392,000

2655 N. Village Drive, $472,000

1855 Sonoma Ave., $475,000

1549 Moonview Court, $498,000

2419 Bobwhite Way, $510,000

737 Blossom Way, $510,000

2331 Donna Maria Way, $520,000

2264 Piner Road, $520,000

1900 West Ave., $520,000

2920 W. Creek Lane, $535,000

1049 Agnes Court, $535,000

2779 Rochele St., $539,000

3562 Sweetgum St., $550,000

2330 Jose Ave., $560,000

440 Deerfield Circle, $563,500

1619 Edgewood Lane, $565,000

2651 Silver Stone Lane, $569,000

2380 Millay Court, $571,000

2418 Zurlo Court, $575,000

3008 Mule Deer Lane, $580,000

1408 Starview Court, $598,000

522 Garfield Park Ave., $599,000

3901 Fulton Road, $603,000

1942 San Marcos Drive, $604,500

2000 Red Oak Drive, $625,000

2180 Francisco Ave., $625,000

1944 Lariat St., $650,000

2101 Woodside Drive, $650,000

6394 Pine Valley Drive, $672,000

284 Scenic Ave., $675,000

1710 Woodward Drive, $676,000

1125 Butler Ave., $700,000

1569 Saint Francis Road, $711,000

2024 Cooper Drive, $730,000