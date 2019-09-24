Disneyland, Disney World to offer vegan options at all of its restaurants

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 24, 2019, 8:49AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a vegan world after all, at least at Disney's U.S. theme parks.

Disney said Tuesday that plant-based meals would be available at all of its restaurants and quick-meal hubs at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The company says on its blog that the vegan meals will be available starting next week at the Florida resort's parks and hotels, and beginning next spring at the California resort. Visitors will be able to identify the dishes by a green-leaf icon on its menus.

Disney officials say guests have embraced vegan offerings on its menus around the globe, inspiring the company to offer more options.

The vegan meals won't have animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey. They will be made from vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains and legumes.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine