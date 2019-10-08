Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 11 - Oct. 20, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 8, 2019, 1:03PM
October 8, 2019

The weather may still be warm, but there's plenty of fall-themed events happening this week, from haunted houses to hay rides.

Here are your best bets:

Tolay Fall Festival

Get that fall feeling with a pumpkin patch, hay rides, nature exhibits and hands-on cultural and farm activities, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 19-20 at Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma. Tickets cost $3-$5. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Sonoma County Art Trails

This popular self-guided open at studio tours celebrates its 35th anniversary, with more 140 artists participating, from

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 19-20. Just download the catalog and map online and plot your own path to visit the artists who interest you most. Or get a printed copy of the program at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Cotati Oktoberfest

Put the ‘k’ back in October with German-style food, beer, contests and live music by The Alpiners, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at La Plaza Park, Cotati. Free. For more information, visit cotati.org.

Friday, Oct. 11

"Luna Gale": Powerful tale of love and betrayal. Opens 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$32. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder": Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$34. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Blind Scream: Two bone-chilling haunted houses, Last Ride coffin experience. Opening night, 7-11 p.m., former Sears Auto Center, Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets cost $15-$35. Through Oct. 31. For more information, call 707-837-1928 or visit blindscream.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market: Vintage, antique, farmhouse and rustic home decor, live music. 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Tolay Fall Festival: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, nature exhibits, hands-on cultural and farm activities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma. Tickets cost $3-$5. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Originals, covers, ballads and more. 7:30-10 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Shone Farm Fall Festival: Farm stand, you-pick pumpkins, farm equipment displays, kids’ activities, farm tours, tastings. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, Forestville. Free. For more information, visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Danny and Essence: Americana, blues, country and originals. 8-10 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours, 35th anniversary, 140-plus artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, various locales. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Weekend Along the Farm Trails: Farm animals, demonstrations, tastings and pumpkin-picking. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sonoma County farms and wineries. Free-nominal fees. Registration required. For more information, call 707-837-8896 or visit farmtrails.org.

Daniel Cainer: Songs and stories, ‘Weird & Wonderful Jewish Midlife Crisis.’ 7:30 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets cost $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

The HawtThorns: Los Angeles-based Americana and roots rock ’n’ roll band. 8-11 p.m., Elephant in the Room, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, visit elephantintheroompub.com.

Freshtival: Beer festival celebrating the art of freshness, 50-plus breweries, 100 beers, food, live music, art. 1:30-7 p.m., SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $20-$55. For more information, visit somoconcerts.com.

Cotati Oktoberfest: German-style food, beer, live music by The Alpiners, contests. Noon-6 p.m., La Plaza Park, Cotati. Free. For more information, visit cotati.org.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Trula LaCalle: Book launch, "Helen’s Crusade." Presentation, Q&A, book signings. 3-5 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Symphonic Sinatra: Brian Duprey’s recreations of iconic Frank Sinatra hits; Symphony Pops Series. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble: Beamish, Brahms and Mendelssohn. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

KRS-One: Hip-hop artist, with Scarub (of Living Legends) and UnLearn the World. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Gay Chorus Deep South": Documentary film, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performance, wine reception, Q&A. 2 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheater.com.

Monday, Oct. 14

"The Wizard of Oz": Beloved 1939 film follows Dorothy Gale along the Yellow Brick Road. 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheater.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

"A Night with Janis Joplin": Musical show staged like a rock concert. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $45-$59, VIP $129. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

"The President’s Own": United States Marine Band, the nation’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. 7:15 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free, ticket required. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Christian Robinson: Newbery Medal winner, illustrator of new picture book about growing up, "Just in Case You Want to Fly." 4 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Beyond Stereotypes – Native Americans Restyle the Comic Book Universe": Reception and conversation with Kashaya Pomo artist Eric Wilder. 3-4 p.m., Jesse Peter Multicultural Museum, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. Through Dec. 19. For more information, visit museum.santarosa.edu.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre": Classic 1974 slasher movie; Horror Fest feature film. 7 p.m., Reading Cinemas, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8.50. For more information, call 707-586-5996 or visit readingcinemasus.com/rohnertpark.

Willie Nelson & Family: Country singer/songwriter, actor and activist. 8 p.m., Graton Resort Ballroom, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $79-$99. For more information, call 707-588-7100 or visit gratonresortcasino.com.

"Iron Jawed Angels": Story of how women got the vote in 1920; discussion follows. 6:30 p.m., KBBF radio, Santa Rosa. Free, reservations requested. For more information, call 707-545-5036 or visit nowsonoma.org.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Alexander Valley Film Festival: Neighbor Screening, reception 5:45 p.m., dinner 6:15 p.m., "Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins," 7 p.m., Alexander Valley Hall, Geyserville. Tickets cost $85. Through Oct. 20. For more information, call 866-811-4111 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

"End of Life": Theater of War Productions, readings of ancient Greek plays, discussion of death, illness, palliative care. 7 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Armenia": Armenian folk singer Hasmik Harutyunyan and women’s vocal ensemble Kitka. Jewish Music Series. 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Free. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

MOMIX: Dancer-illusionists, special effects, musical score ranging from Vivaldi to New Age selections. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Gwyneth Moreland Band: Folk singer/songwriter, Americana Night season opener. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Friday, Oct. 18

"Between Riverside and Crazy": Drama, Left Edge Theatre production. Opens 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$42 VIP. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Alan Reid and Rob van Sante: Traditional and original Scottish folk songs. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Richard Powers: Featuring the author’s 12th novel, "The Overstory," winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in fiction. 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

John Gorka: Singer/songwriter, 1980s folk music. 8 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $30-$33. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

"Boom": Doomsday comedy with a major global catastrophic event striking the planet. Opens 8 p.m., Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $15-$30. Through Nov. 9. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"The Laramie Project": Devastating hate crime that took the life of a gay college student. Opens 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $5-$28. Thorough Nov. 3. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Witch: East Coast-based metal band. 8 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

"Wait Until Dark": Classic scary thriller. Opens 7:30 p.m., Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Nov. 10. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)": Reduced Shakespeare Company comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$24. Through Oct. 20. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Heather Pasternak: Comedian with appearances on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert" and "The Mindy Project." 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

The American Chamber Players: Chamber music ensemble, program includes Mozart, Raimi and Beethoven. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

MasterChef Junior Live: Culinary hit TV show format with competitions, immersive audience experience and more. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $30-$55, VIP $85. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

LumaFest: Community celebration with performances, arts and crafts, food, nonprofit organizations, activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma campus. Free. For more information, visit lumafest.santarosa.edu.

Motley Inc. and Immortallica: Motley Crue and Metallica tribute bands. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Santa Rosa Comic Con: Comic book, toy and fantasy convention. Guest artists, actors and musicians. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hyatt Regency, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, visit santarosacomiccon.com.

Kathy Kallick Bluegrass Band: Grammy Award-winning West Coast bluegrass. 7:30-10 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets cost $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or email krussellmft@aol.com.

Christopher Houlihan: Organist, program includes Bach, Schumann and Guilmant. 3 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $30-$40. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Well Known Strangers: Country soul band, Back Yard BBQ Series. 4 p.m., Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets cost $10, $25 includes barbecue. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit hopmonk.com/twin-oaks.

