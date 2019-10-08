Things to do in Sonoma County, Oct. 11 - Oct. 20, 2019

The weather may still be warm, but there's plenty of fall-themed events happening this week, from haunted houses to hay rides.

Here are your best bets:

Tolay Fall Festival

Get that fall feeling with a pumpkin patch, hay rides, nature exhibits and hands-on cultural and farm activities, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 19-20 at Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma. Tickets cost $3-$5. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Sonoma County Art Trails

This popular self-guided open at studio tours celebrates its 35th anniversary, with more 140 artists participating, from

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 19-20. Just download the catalog and map online and plot your own path to visit the artists who interest you most. Or get a printed copy of the program at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Cotati Oktoberfest

Put the ‘k’ back in October with German-style food, beer, contests and live music by The Alpiners, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at La Plaza Park, Cotati. Free. For more information, visit cotati.org.

Friday, Oct. 11

"Luna Gale": Powerful tale of love and betrayal. Opens 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20-$32. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.com.

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder": Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Opens 7:30 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $10-$34. Through Oct. 27. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

Blind Scream: Two bone-chilling haunted houses, Last Ride coffin experience. Opening night, 7-11 p.m., former Sears Auto Center, Santa Rosa Plaza. Tickets cost $15-$35. Through Oct. 31. For more information, call 707-837-1928 or visit blindscream.com.

Rebel Junk Vintage Market: Vintage, antique, farmhouse and rustic home decor, live music. 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, visit rebeljunk.com.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Tolay Fall Festival: Pumpkin patch, hay rides, nature exhibits, hands-on cultural and farm activities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, Tolay Lake Regional Park, Petaluma. Tickets cost $3-$5. For more information, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Nina Gerber and Chris Webster: Originals, covers, ballads and more. 7:30-10 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $10-$25. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Shone Farm Fall Festival: Farm stand, you-pick pumpkins, farm equipment displays, kids’ activities, farm tours, tastings. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, Forestville. Free. For more information, visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Danny and Essence: Americana, blues, country and originals. 8-10 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $18-$23. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sonoma County Art Trails: Self-guided open studio tours, 35th anniversary, 140-plus artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, various locales. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sonomacountyarttrails.org.

Weekend Along the Farm Trails: Farm animals, demonstrations, tastings and pumpkin-picking. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sonoma County farms and wineries. Free-nominal fees. Registration required. For more information, call 707-837-8896 or visit farmtrails.org.

Daniel Cainer: Songs and stories, ‘Weird & Wonderful Jewish Midlife Crisis.’ 7:30 p.m., Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets cost $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.