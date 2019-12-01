Tree lighting at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa kicks off fundraising drive

It’s quite a tree that visitors and locals gathered ’round at sunset Saturday to flip the switch on a growing Sonoma Valley holiday tradition.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony took place alongside the 100-year-old sycamore that stands at the entrance to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa on Sonoma Highway, just outside of Sonoma.

Kids of all ages were wide-eyed at the flashing on of thousands of white, twinkling LED lights.

Victorian carolers sang and Santa Claus dropped in. Guests sipped non-alcoholic beverages provided by the original Williams-Sonoma store, located nearby on Broadway in Sonoma.

Guests who stepped into the lobby of the Mission Inn, one of Sonoma County’s premier hospitality destinations, marveled at the 10-foot wine bottle Christmas tree placed by Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers.

Making a VIP appearance at the celebration was a student ambassador from El Verano Elementary, beneficiary of the hotel and spa’s Adopt-a-School program.

Saturday’s festivities also introduced the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts’ Trees of Hope charitable campaign. The hotel chain accepts donations and passes them to service community organizations.

At the Mission Inn, Tree of Hope donations will go to the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation. Since its founding in 1993, the nonprofit has invested more than $15 million to academic and enrichment programs at valley schools.