Subscribe

'Jumanji' cast forgets to invite Kevin Hart to Thanksgiving in viral video

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2019, 4:15PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Do you feel like you had a dysfunctional Thanksgiving? We'll bet it can't be worse than the holiday dinner that the cast of "Jumanji: The Next Level" had.

A short video skit featuring the cast's comedic dinner went viral after being released on Thanksgiving.

In the skit, Kevin Hart realizes his cast mates The Rock, Karen Gillan and Jack Black forgot to invite him to their holiday celebration, even though they remembered to bring a cardboard cutout of singer Nick Jonas.

The video, which has nearly 1.5 million views, was posted to Jack Black's YouTube channel to promote the movie's release on Dec. 13.

You can see it for yourself here:

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine