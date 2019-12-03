'Jumanji' cast forgets to invite Kevin Hart to Thanksgiving in viral video

Do you feel like you had a dysfunctional Thanksgiving? We'll bet it can't be worse than the holiday dinner that the cast of "Jumanji: The Next Level" had.

A short video skit featuring the cast's comedic dinner went viral after being released on Thanksgiving.

In the skit, Kevin Hart realizes his cast mates The Rock, Karen Gillan and Jack Black forgot to invite him to their holiday celebration, even though they remembered to bring a cardboard cutout of singer Nick Jonas.

The video, which has nearly 1.5 million views, was posted to Jack Black's YouTube channel to promote the movie's release on Dec. 13.

You can see it for yourself here: