Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 6 - Dec. 15, 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2019, 4:45PM
With Thanksgiving come and gone, it's time to look forward to December's barrage of holiday festivities. No matter your preference, there's a variety of events happening to keep your calendar overflowing.

Here's a few best bets:

Holiday Open House

See the home of famed horticulturalist Luther Burbank decked out in old-fashioned holiday decor for this 40th annual celebration, plus an appearance by Santa and holiday gifts for sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $3. For more information, call 707-524-5445 or visit lutherburbank.org. Free trolley rides between this event and Finley Center’s Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair.

Asleep at the Wheel

The classic, nine-time Grammy-winning, Austin-based country music band presents its “Merry Texas Christmas Y’all” show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. $35-$65. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade

Vintage and modern tractors , trucks and construction equipment, all bedecked with holiday lights, roll through downtown Calistoga at 7 p.m. Saturday in this beloved 24th annual event. Free. For more information, visit visitcalistoga.com.

Friday, Dec. 6

Peter Welker Bay Area All Stars: Holiday celebration featuring jazz vocalist Deborah Winters. 8 p.m., Throckmorton Theatre, Mill Valley. Tickets cost $28-$45. Black-tie optional. For more information, call 415-383-9600 or visit throckmortontheatre.org.

Occidental Community Choir: Reflective winter concert, "Within Us All." 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday (and Dec. 14), 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Occidental Center for the Arts. (Also 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Glaser Center, Santa Rosa). Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, visit occidentalchoir.org.

Broadway Holiday Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company, holiday songs and dance numbers, surprise showstoppers. 7:30 p.m. Friday (Ugly Sweater Night), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$89, VIP $129-$139. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Freaky Tales: "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with headliner Ship Wrek, an ugly sweater contest, Tyler Chase and more. 7:30 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mount Eerie: Indie rock/folk band, plus Canadian singer/songwriter Julie Doiron. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $28.50. For more information, call 938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

“A Christmas Story”: Sonoma Arts Live’ musical presentation of the nostalgic holiday story. Opening reception 7 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Orchestra: 18-piece band, Doug Leibinger, director. Classics and modern pieces. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mat Kearney: Pop singer/songwriter, "City of Black & White Revisited." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

“Small Works – A Big Show of Little Masterpieces”: Opening reception; paintings, sculpture and mixed media by local artists. 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through Jan. 31, 2020. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

“Collage du Jazz”: Photography exhibit. Noon-6 p.m. (open Wednesday-Saturday), Think Visual Gallery, Point Arena. Free. For more information, call 707-882-4042.

Holiday Train Show: Sonoma Short Line Model Railroad Club display. Noon-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday (and Dec. 13-15 and 20-22), Depot Park Museum, Sonoma. Free, donations accepted. For more information, call 707-938-1762 or visit depotparkmuseum.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Mendocino Music Festival Christmas Concert and Celebration: Holiday music and party. Jenny Matteucci, director. 2:30-5 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Church, Fort Bragg. Tickets cost $50, benefits festival’s adult education. For more information, visit mendocinomusic.org.

X: Xmas, punk rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1977. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Healdsburg Chorus: “The Many Colors of Christmas,” color-themed holiday music, silly songs to serious selections. 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $5-$15. For more information, visit healdsburgchorus.com.

Asleep at the Wheel: Grammy-winning country music band, “Merry Texas Christmas Y’all.” 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Ticket cost $35-$65. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Holiday Open House: 40th annual celebration. Old-fashioned holiday decor, Santa, holiday gifts, free trolley rides between Finley Center’s Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $3. For more information, call 707-524-5445 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Chorus and Santa Rosa Symphony: “Mozart’s Swan Song.” Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, (2 p.m. rehearsal); 3 p.m. Sunday, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $24-$87. Through Monday. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Maureen Langan: Stand-up comic known for honest rants about life’s absurdities. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Lighting of the Snowmen: Live music, kids’ activities, lighting of hundreds of vintage snowmen. 4-8 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma. Free, $10 parking benefits charity. For more information, call 707-933-3010 or visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade: Vintage and modern tractors, trucks and construction equipment illuminated with holiday decor. 7 p.m., downtown Calistoga. Free. For more information, visit visitcalistoga.com.

An Irish Christmas: Irish dancing, singing and traditional Irish music and Christmas carols. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$55. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Zoso: Led Zeppelin tribute band, plus singer/songwriter Wiser Time. 8 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Sunday, Dec. 8

“Arthur Christmas” en Español: Animated family film presented in Spanish. 2 p.m., Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Free. Hosted by Corazon Healdsburg and Alexander Valley Film Society. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Artstart Open House: Nonprofit educational arts organization; student and professional artwork for sale, light refreshments. 1-4 p.m., Artstart (new location, 317 Sutton Place), Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2345 or visit artstart.us.

Duo Quartet: Original music and covers with Nina Gerber, Chris Webster, Pamela Delgado and Jeri Jones. 2 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets cost $27-$40. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Hands-On Chanukah: Dreidel spinning contests, marshmallow-dreidel decorating and candle-making, children’s entertainer Diana Shmiana. 10 a.m.-noon, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Monday, Dec. 9

Crab feed: Cinnabar Theater fundraiser features dinner, live entertainment and raffles. 5:30 p.m., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Petaluma. Tickets cost $65. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Modest Mouse: Indie rock group. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $49.50-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Sinatra Holiday Spectacular: Ned Rifken performs Frank Sinatra and American Songbook classics with the 17-piece Wednesday Night Big Band. 7 p.m., The Big Easy, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-776-7163 or visit facebook.com.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Golden Gate Wingmen: Fusion of rock, folk, funk and jazz. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $32-$34. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com.

Friday, Dec. 13

Jonny Lang: Rhythm and blues, gospel and rock singer/songwriter, plus Zane Carney. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $53-$65, meet-and-greet $179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

DIIV: Indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. 7 p.m., Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets cost $35. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Winter Spotlight Dance Gala: Dance theater, Santa Rosa Junior College dance students and faculty. 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Black Box Theater, Tauzer Gymnasium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets cost $12. For more information, visit pr.santarosa.edu.

Posada Navideña: Christmas traditions of Mexico through song, music, dance and costumes. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $5-$10, $2 lap passes. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

“Fully Committed”: Comedy about a struggling actor working the reservations desk at a chic Manhattan restaurant. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $18-$29. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

“The World Goes Round”: Cabaret-style revue of John Kander and Fred Ebb hit songs from "Cabaret," "Chicago" and more. Opens 7:30 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $34-$47, VIP $80. Through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, call 707-763-892 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Danú, An Emerald Isle Christmas: Acclaimed Irish ensemble, Celtic music and Irish step-dancers. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$75. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Emerald Cup: Cannabis vendors, speakers and experiences, plus live music. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 14, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 15, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $90-$549 VIP. For more information, visit theemeraldcup.com.

Megan McDonald: Discussion and book signing with the bestselling author of "Judy Moody" and "Stink" series. 2-3 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-823-7691 or visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

“The Magic Toy Shop”: Sonoma Conservatory of Dance holiday production with traditional character dance and classical ballet. 1 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $12-$25. For more information, call 707-938-1424] or visit sonomaconservatoryofdance.org.

Vicki Barbolak & Friends: "Comedy for a Cause" benefit for Bodega Bay Fire Protection District. 6 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show, Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets cost $50, VIP dinner and show $115. For more information, visit vickibarbolak2019.bpt.me.

SonoMusette: The sound and spirit of 20th century Paris. 8 p.m., New Cotati Cabaret at Congregation Ner Shalom, Cotati. Tickets cost $25, VIP $35. For more information, call 707-664-8622 or visit nershalom.org.

Poor Man’s Whiskey: Outlaw band with a fusion of bluegrass, Southern rock and old-school jam. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $14-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

One Armed Joey: Album fundraising show; special guests Real Bad and the Sonoma Brass Ensemble. 8 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Gingerbread Doghouse Workshop: Make and decorate Snoopy’s doghouse from gingerbread. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15; various age groups. Tickets cost $32. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

“Finding Inspiration – Celebrating the Spirit of the Mountain”: Readings with author Arthur Dawson and former Sonoma County Poet Laureate Iris Dunkle. 3-4:30 p.m., House of Happy Walls Museum, Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets cost $10 plus $10 parking. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

Sing-Along “Messiah”: Handel’s beloved masterpiece, four soloists and chamber musicians. John Maas, conductor. Complimentary refreshments. 2 p.m., Sebastopol United Methodist Church. Tickets cost $6 or $15/family. For more information, visit sebarts.org.

Broadway Holiday Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company, holiday songs and dance numbers, surprise showstoppers. 2 p.m. (with Family Fun Day activities), Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets cost $39-$129. Through Dec. 15. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights: Illuminated tractors, trucks, farm vehicles and big rigs decked out for the holidays. 6 p.m., Main Street, Penngrove. Free. For more information, visit penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Holly Jolly Pops: Christmas music; Santa Rosa Symphony Symphonic Chorus, Roustabout Theater and vocalists Clairdee and Ned Rifken. 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

A Chanticleer Christmas: Grammy-winning male chorus; holiday music from Praetorius to carols, American hymns and Spanish villancicos. 7:30 p.m., St. Vincent Church, Petaluma. Tickets cost $35-$79. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit chanticleer.org.

