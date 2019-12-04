Things to do in Sonoma County, Dec. 6 - Dec. 15, 2019

See the home of famed horticulturalist Luther Burbank decked out in old-fashioned holiday decor for this 40th annual celebration, plus an appearance by Santa and holiday gifts for sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $3. For more information, call 707-524-5445 or visit lutherburbank.org. Free trolley rides between this event and Finley Center’s Handmade Holiday Crafts Fair.

Asleep at the Wheel

The classic, nine-time Grammy-winning, Austin-based country music band presents its “Merry Texas Christmas Y’all” show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. $35-$65. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade

Vintage and modern tractors , trucks and construction equipment, all bedecked with holiday lights, roll through downtown Calistoga at 7 p.m. Saturday in this beloved 24th annual event. Free. For more information, visit visitcalistoga.com.

Peter Welker Bay Area All Stars: Holiday celebration featuring jazz vocalist Deborah Winters. 8 p.m., Throckmorton Theatre, Mill Valley. Tickets cost $28-$45. Black-tie optional. For more information, call 415-383-9600 or visit throckmortontheatre.org.

Occidental Community Choir: Reflective winter concert, "Within Us All." 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday (and Dec. 14), 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Occidental Center for the Arts. (Also 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Glaser Center, Santa Rosa). Tickets cost $10-$15. For more information, visit occidentalchoir.org.

Broadway Holiday Spectacular: Transcendence Theatre Company, holiday songs and dance numbers, surprise showstoppers. 7:30 p.m. Friday (Ugly Sweater Night), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$89, VIP $129-$139. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Freaky Tales: "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with headliner Ship Wrek, an ugly sweater contest, Tyler Chase and more. 7:30 p.m., House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Mount Eerie: Indie rock/folk band, plus Canadian singer/songwriter Julie Doiron. 8 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $28.50. For more information, call 938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

“A Christmas Story”: Sonoma Arts Live’ musical presentation of the nostalgic holiday story. Opening reception 7 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets cost $28-$42. Through Dec. 22. For more information, visit sonomaartslive.org.

Sonoma State University Jazz Orchestra: 18-piece band, Doug Leibinger, director. Classics and modern pieces. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Mat Kearney: Pop singer/songwriter, "City of Black & White Revisited." 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

“Small Works – A Big Show of Little Masterpieces”: Opening reception; paintings, sculpture and mixed media by local artists. 5-8 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center. Free. Through Jan. 31, 2020. For more information, visit santarosaartscenter.org.

“Collage du Jazz”: Photography exhibit. Noon-6 p.m. (open Wednesday-Saturday), Think Visual Gallery, Point Arena. Free. For more information, call 707-882-4042.