Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2020

The BottleRock Napa Valley music festival has a reputation for bringing in big names, and this year will be no exception. The headliners for the eighth annual event includes Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, it was announced Monday.

The festival is May 22 - 24 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds. Three-day passes, priced from $359 to $4,350, go sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

“I think this lineup hits the nail on the head,” said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley. “We have a diverse audience — half under 35 years old and half over 35, and this has something for everyone.”

Acts run from worldwide stars to some regional musicians, and Graham said this is the deepest talent pool BottleRock has ever tapped.

“We don’t want to rest on our laurels,” he said. “We got classic rock, pop, Americana, electronic music and more. We have the strongest female presence we’ve had in our lineup to date, with Stevie Nicks, Blondie, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlisle. We’re proud of that.”

There will be more than 75 acts in all, performing on five different stages during the three-day festival. In addition to the headliners, performers will include the Avett Brothers, Of Monsters and Men, Maren Morris, Amos Lee, Trampled By Turtles, Hembree, Village People, Michael Franti & Spearhead and many more.

BottleRock typically draws 40,000 fans a day, or 120,000 each year, and passes usually sell out quickly. Individual ticket sales will be announced later.

The festival also features food, wine and beer and a culinary stage where music stars and celebrity chefs collaborate on cooking demonstrations.

“People often stay after the music festival closes each night and walk around inside the food and wine part of festival,” Graham said.

BottleRock is presented by JaM Cellars and produced by Latitude 38 Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment acquired a majority interest in the festival in 2017.

