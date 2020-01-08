Burning Man art show in Petaluma extended

When: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 25

“Petaluma to the Playa,” the Petaluma Arts Center’s current exhibit of work by artists who create for and document the annual Burning Man arts and culture event at the Nevada dry lake (or “playa”) known as Black Rock Desert has been extended an extra week, through Jan. 25.

The show, which includes large sculptures displayed outdoors, opened Nov. 23 and had been scheduled to close Jan. 18. The exhibition also features paintings, photographs, jewelry, books, photo journals, installations, videos and vehicles.

During the run of the exhibition, speakers have shared stories and anecdotes on the history and highlights of Burning Man, from the first celebration at Baker Beach in San Francisco during the late 1980s to the Nevada festival that attracts people from all over the world today.

Remaining events to be presented in connection with the exhibit include:

Open studio tours with artists Michael Garlington, at 2425 Adobe Road, and Kenneth Clark of Reared in Steel, 110 Copland St., both in Petaluma. 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. $25 each; $35 for both. Register at petalumaartscenter.org.

Burning Man discussion and stories with the event co-founders Will Roger and Crimson Rose, plus Tony Perez, musician and director of public works at the annual event. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the arts center. $20.

Register at petalumaartscenter.org.

“Music on the Playa,” live music 6-8 p.m. every Saturday through Jan. 25 at the arts center. $10.

The lineup: 2 of Us, Jan. 11; DJ Dr. Really? on Jan. 18; Foxes in the Henhouse, Jan. 25.

“Taking Flight” presentation and rope-making workshop with artist Nicki Adani. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the arts center. $30.

Register at petalumaartscenter.org.

Zoe Fry, artist and creator of “The Ovule” installation. 1-5 p.m. Jan. 25 at the arts center. Free.

Register at petalumaartscenter.org.