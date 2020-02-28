New Cafe Frida quickens the pace of change on A Street

The South of A Street Arts District, also known as SOFA, is a short walk from downtown Santa Rosa and yet a world unto itself.

Out of sight and out of mind, just south of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall, the neighborhood is bordered by busy Santa Rosa Avenue and highways 101 and 12, tucked into a corner behind Juilliard Park. This quaint little cluster of art galleries, restaurants and unconventional shops seems somehow miles away from busier blocks nearby.

Even so, for more than two decades, it has been gradually emerging as the next big thing in town.

Cafe Frida

Now, the buzz has increased again about the atmospheric little neighborhood, largely because of the annual Winterblast street fair which celebrated its 15th year last November and most recently with the opening of Cafe Frida, named for famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Cafe Frida joins the well-known Spinster Sisters, at the corner of A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, as a destination for hungry visitors. It’s another boost for this compact but complex little neighborhood populated by an eclectic mix of businesses including The Imaginists theater company, Avalow Nurseries and Gardens, Jeremiah’s Photo Corner, Top Shelf Barbershop, Papillon Floral Design and more.

Serving as a cafe, coffee house and art gallery, Cafe Frida boasts a notable pair of co-owners: Mario Uribe, one of A Street’s longtime, high-profile artists, and his son-in-law, Mamadou Diouf, who has worked at several of the Stark restaurant family’s most popular spots, including Stark’s Steakhouse, Willi’s Wine Bar and Bird & The Bottle.

“We’re so thrilled Mario and Mamadou have opened a cafe,” said Olivia Rivas, owner of Papillon Floral Design. “It means people will stay and walk around. We always need more foot traffic.”

It’s typical of the quirky A Street neighborhood that the new Cafe Frida is not actually on A Street. Instead, it’s behind one of the neighborhood’s numerous art studios, at the end of a long driveway that opens up onto it and leads to the cafe and its outdoor patio. Inside, the cafe is a bright and open space with colorful paintings adorning the walls.

A bit farther down the 300 block of A Street, between the Santa Rosa Arts Center and Tibidabo Photo Studio, an official-looking street sign announces Art Alley, which leads to more artist studios, outdoor murals, the Backstreet Gallery and Uribe’s Sei Shen Gallery.

The partners at Cafe Frida embrace the intimate, leisurely atmosphere in the South of A Street district (sometimes written without the “of”).

“Food, art and creativity are all related,” Diouf said. “We’re all living in our zones, with computers. This is a place where people can come and talk.”

The two owners at the new cafe bring to the enterprise an interesting combination of cultural influences as well as their varied job experience. Born in Southern California to parents of Basque heritage, Uribe spent his childhood at their Baja California home in Mexico, surrounded by their Japanese art collection. Diouf, originally from Senegal, has worked for 20 years in the hospitality business.

The cafe — open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday — was doing a brisk business on a recent morning. The emphasis is on salad, sandwiches (ranging from lox on toast to an “avocado toast-ada”) and good coffee, Diouf explained. Patrons paused at the wall at one end of the room to gaze at a portrait Uribe painted of Frida Kahlo, flanked on one side by her husband, painter Diego Rivera, and on the other by Luther Burbank, a nod to the famed horticulturalist whose home and gardens is nearby on Santa Rosa Avenue.