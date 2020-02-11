Subscribe

Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 14-23, 2020

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020

Whether you're looking for fun Valentine's Day date ideas or ignoring the holiday altogether, there's a variety of fun comedy, art and dining events for you to explore.

Some best bets are:

Cloverdale Citrus Fair

The 128th annual edition of this venerable event opens at noon Friday with exhibits, a carnival and special events at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. The fair continues through Monday. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, call 707-894-3992 or visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Free "Midway" screening

The Napa Valley Peforming Arts Center at Lincoln Theater will screen the epic film about the decisive World War II naval battle for control of the Pacific, as a tribute to veterans, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit 6lincolntheater.org.

"A Prophecy Blend"

Violinist Rachel Patrick performs six pieces by female composers in a concert presented by North Bay’s New Music Decanted at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 14

The Melvins: Los Angeles-based rock/metal band. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Kouzov Duo: Chamber music, cellist Dmitry Kouzov and pianist Yulia Fedoseeva from Russia. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: "California Dreamin", 128th annual fair with exhibits, carnival and special events. Opening day, noon-9 p.m. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $5-$10. Through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-894-3992 or visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Little Red-Haired Girls Day: Free admission for red-haired girls and boys, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Steel Pulse: Grammy-winning British roots-reggae band known for songs like :Your House." 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Travis Tritt: Grammy Award-winning country artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $34.50-$70. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Patricia Barber Trio: Acclaimed composer, jazz singer and pianist. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Urinetown": Satiric musical-comedy looking at capitalism, bureaucracy, politics and more. Opens 7:30 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. Through March 1. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": Documentary about the late storyteller and Nobel Prize winner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Wild Jungle Love: Adults-only "Safari Sex Tour" and presentation about wild animal courtship, plus food and beverages. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $165. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com.

Love to Laugh: Valentine’s Day three-course dinner and comedy show featuring two comedian couples. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Hotel Petaluma. Show, cocktail and dinner options, $50-$250/per pair. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Ezra Furman: Alternative pop/rock singer/songwriter, plus Kelley Stoltz and local bands Hose Rips and Gender Trash. 7 p.m. Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Garagiste Wine Festival: Ultra-premium, small-production artisan wines. 2-5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets cost $55-$90, VIP $130, designated driver $10. For more information, visit garagistefestival.com.

Mario "The Maker Magician" Marchese: Family performer combines comedy with robotic creations and upcycled props and characters. 2 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets cost $12-$18. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Peter Sers: The Laugh Cellar presents the popular comedy club stand-up and podcast host. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Call of the Wild Cat Show: Adoptable and pedigree cats and kittens, supplies, artwork and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $4-$6, benefits local animal charities. For more information, visit srcatshow.com.

Ali Wong: Stand-up comic’s ‘Milk and Honey’ tour. 7 and 10 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $49.50-$119.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Billie Holiday Project: Vocalist Stella Heath performs Holiday’s jazz classics. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $20-$25. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Grammy Award-winning South African world music group. 7 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $35-$55. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

"Landscape: Awe to Activism": Artists’ evolving relationship to the landscape. Opening day, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $7-$10. Through July 19. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

"The Bachelor Live On Stage": TV reality romance show featuring a local bachelor. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $39-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Johnny Mathis: Romantic classics and greatest hits from the "Chances Are" singing legend, with live orchestra. 8 p.m. Marin Center, San Rafael. Tickets cost $69.50-$199.50. For more information, call 415-473-6800 or visit tickets.marincenter.org.

Monday, Feb. 17

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: Rhythm and blues, funk and soul artist, "The Farewell Tour." 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $75-$79. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

"Akhnaten": The pharaoh and revolutionary ruler who transformed ancient Egypt; Metropolitan Opera Live Encore. 1 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

David J: British alternative rock musician, plus instrumental trio RAQIA. 8:15 p.m. The Lost Church, Press Democrat building first floor, Santa Rosa. Tickeets cost $20-$25. For more information, visit thelostchurch.com.

Jon Scieszka: Laugh-out-loud children’s book, "AstroNuts Mission One: The Plant Planet.” 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Ani DiFranco: Grammy-winning folk artist known for broad musical sounds. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Sold out, waitlist available. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Thursday, Feb. 20

NIYAZ presents "The Fourth Light Project": Live musical and dance performances with multi-media technology. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Thugz: Cosmic Americana and psychedelic music. 6-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Free. For more information, call 707-869-0821 or visit rionidoroadhouse.com.

Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters: All-female alternative country rock band from Portland, Oregon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.com.

"The Last Ship": Musical starring and with music and lyrics by Sting, formerly of The Police. Opens 7:30 p.m. Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco. Tickets cost $70-$275. Through March 22. For more information, call 888-746-1799 or visit broadwaysf.com.

Friday, Feb. 21

Paula Poundstone: Humorist, author and comedian known for NPR show "Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!" 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $46-$56. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Lyle Lovett: Grammy-winning folk, country, swing, blues, gospel and jazz performer and actor. 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $70-$115. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week: Annual North Bay culinary experience, Feb. 21-March 1. Unique prix-fixe menus at 100-plus restaurants. Lunch $10-$15, dinner $19-$39, sweets $5. For more information, visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Sakoyana: Avant-funk band, plus trio Motif, both from Sonoma County. 7-10:30 p.m. Shady Oaks Barrel Room, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-575-7687 or visit shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Jason Mraz: Grammy-winning soulful folk-pop artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $79.50-$125.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Diane Keaton: "Brother and Sister: A Memoir," by the Academy Award-winning actress/author. 6:30 p.m. Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, San Rafael. Tickets cost $45-$50, includes book. For more information, call 707-823-8991 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

The Natural Disasters: Nine-member improv comedy troupe, "Take You Out! (After Valentine’s)." 7:30 p.m. Monroe Stage, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"She Persisted": All-media juried exhibition showcasing the spirit of women throughout time. Opening day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through March 29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Pack: Hip-hop group from Berkeley, plus special guest Prezi and more. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Cat Video Fest: Videos of cat antics, percentage of admission fees benefit Forgotten Felines. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets cost $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tim Flannery & the Lunatic Fringe: Folk-rock group. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $40, VIP $75, benefits the Healdsburg Kiwanis Foundation/Love Harder Project. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Jed Diamond: Willits psychotherapist and author. "Sex, Power and Politics" discussion 6 p.m. Feb. 22, 7:15 p.m. screening of "A Face in the Crowd," talk follows. Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg. Tickets cost $15. For more information, call 707-473-9150.

B & the Hive: Rock, indie, pop and soul band. 10 p.m. Toad in the Hole Pub, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-544-8623 or visit thetoadpub.com.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet: Leading chamber ensembles. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Bond & Beyond": Santa Rosa Symphony Pops, with vocalist Laura Dickinson. Musical tribute to big-screen spies and detectives. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries Book Sale: Final day of the three-day sale. 2-5 p.m. Forum Room, Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

