Things to do in Sonoma County, Feb. 14-23, 2020

Whether you're looking for fun Valentine's Day date ideas or ignoring the holiday altogether, there's a variety of fun comedy, art and dining events for you to explore.

Some best bets are:

Cloverdale Citrus Fair

The 128th annual edition of this venerable event opens at noon Friday with exhibits, a carnival and special events at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. The fair continues through Monday. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more information, call 707-894-3992 or visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Free "Midway" screening

The Napa Valley Peforming Arts Center at Lincoln Theater will screen the epic film about the decisive World War II naval battle for control of the Pacific, as a tribute to veterans, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit 6lincolntheater.org.

"A Prophecy Blend"

Violinist Rachel Patrick performs six pieces by female composers in a concert presented by North Bay’s New Music Decanted at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., Petaluma. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit petalumaartscenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 14

The Melvins: Los Angeles-based rock/metal band. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $25-$30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Kouzov Duo: Chamber music, cellist Dmitry Kouzov and pianist Yulia Fedoseeva from Russia. 7:30 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets cost $10-$30. For more information, visit redwoodarts.org.

Cloverdale Citrus Fair: "California Dreamin", 128th annual fair with exhibits, carnival and special events. Opening day, noon-9 p.m. Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $5-$10. Through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-894-3992 or visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Little Red-Haired Girls Day: Free admission for red-haired girls and boys, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Steel Pulse: Grammy-winning British roots-reggae band known for songs like :Your House." 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets cost $40-$60. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Travis Tritt: Grammy Award-winning country artist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $34.50-$70. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Patricia Barber Trio: Acclaimed composer, jazz singer and pianist. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets cost $25-$29. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

"Urinetown": Satiric musical-comedy looking at capitalism, bureaucracy, politics and more. Opens 7:30 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets cost $12-$36. Through March 1. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit rpcity.org.

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": Documentary about the late storyteller and Nobel Prize winner. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Sonoma Film Institute, Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park. $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Wild Jungle Love: Adults-only "Safari Sex Tour" and presentation about wild animal courtship, plus food and beverages. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $165. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com.

Love to Laugh: Valentine’s Day three-course dinner and comedy show featuring two comedian couples. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Hotel Petaluma. Show, cocktail and dinner options, $50-$250/per pair. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Ezra Furman: Alternative pop/rock singer/songwriter, plus Kelley Stoltz and local bands Hose Rips and Gender Trash. 7 p.m. Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $15-$20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.