Green Music Center cancels performances into early May

Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center has canceled the rest of its current season, including all performances through early May, citing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will miss bringing our audiences together for these performances,” said Jacob Yarrow, the center’s executive director. “We have been able to offer support to the artists to cover out-of-pocket costs and some work they have done to prepare. We are grateful for the ticket donations that so many of our supporters have provided.”

Separately, in a statement released by the center Thursday, Yarrow said the Green Music Center hopes it can announce plans for its Summer at the Green 2020 and the 2020-21 season in the coming weeks.

“We are currently working to reschedule as many (performances) as possible for next season,” Yarrow added.

The center’s staff members are working from home in support of shelter-in-place orders, according to the statement.

The canceled shows include scheduled performances by Maria Schneider and her jazz orchestra, the vocal ensemble Cantus and musicians from the Valley of the Moon Music Festival.

Green Music Center will post updates on its website (gmc.sonoma.edu), email and social media.

People who have tickets and want to donate them to the center or exchange them for a future performance can do so by contacting the box office at 707-664-4246 or tickets@sonoma.edu, according to the center’s website. However, they need to do so by Friday. Otherwise, they will receive refunds by check if the tickets were bought with cash or check or by card if they were purchased by credit card, according to the website.

In the meantime, the center has posted on its website blog a selection of videos of Green Music Center performances, “in order to stay connected,” Yarrow told The Press Democrat. “Watch for some special web events in coming weeks,” he added. The link is gmc.sonoma.edu/engagingfromasocialdistance/.